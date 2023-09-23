Some classic gems

Durban - Classical music lovers are in for a feast over the next month with a number of fascinating recitals on offer, including two this weekend. Tomorrow Baroque 2000 will present a fascinating concert featuring lute, viola da gamba, and voice. The trio from Cape Town comprises Lente Louw, mezzo soprano, Rosamund Ender, viola da gamba, and Uwe Grosse lute and baroque guitar. The concert is at the Church of the Mariannhill Monastery at 11.30am. Tickets cost R170 at the door. The tea garden will be open before and after the concert.

KZN pianist Christopher Duigan has found a regular concert venue up on KZN’s north coast, bringing his monthly concert series to fans in the Ballito and Salt Rock areas. His opening concert in this new series will be at the All Souls Anglican Church in Umhlali tomorrow. Duigan will be playing a programme called “Classic Icons” that includes Beethoven’s ‘Appassionata’ Sonata, music by Mozart, Chopin’s ‘Heroic’ Polonaise and Liszt’s Hungarian Rhapsody No 12. The church is at Sheffield Beach Road, Salt Rock, the concert at 3pm. Tickets: R150 include tea and refreshments at interval. Booking preferred via WhatsApp at 083 417 4473 or [email protected]

The following Sunday Durban’s Dr Andrew Warburton celebrates his 60th birthday and will mark it with piano music that is dear to his heart: an all-Schubert recital for Friends of Music. Chris Duigan starts a new series of concerts on KZN’s north coast tomorrow. Entitled “The Wanderer: Franz Schubert the Romantic Genius”, the programme includes the composer’s last Sonata in B flat, written a few months before his death at the age of 31. As a contrast Warburton will perform a work written six years earlier, the titanic “Wanderer” Fantasy, based on the theme of one of his songs “Der Wanderer”. Schubert said of this work that “the devil may play it” referring to his inability to do so. Catch it on October 1 at 3pm at the Jewish Club. Tickets: R120 (members) R140 (non-members) from [email protected] or bernicemanico[email protected] or phone 071 505 1021 (Keith). Payments at the door.