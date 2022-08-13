Some exciting concerts in the pipeline

Markets Shongweni Farmers and Craft Market: (today) The market is open with a host of fresh produce, superb arts and craft, clothing and jewellery, artisanal food and live entertainment. New opening hours are from 7am to 1pm. Musgrave Market: (today) Berea Park for food, music and stalls selling arts and crafts, clothing, accessories, confectionery, baked goods, books, toys, plants, good quality second-hand items and more. From 9am to 2pm.

Golden Hours Market: (tomorrow) Family-friendly market at Golden Hours School from 10am to 2pm. Live music and food stalls. Call Lyn at 083 262 3693. Rotary Uvongo Flea Market: (today and tomorrow) Stalls offering crafts, toys, beadwork, wire work, clothing and food every Saturday from 8.30am to 1pm and every Sunday from 9am to 2pm opposite Douglas Mitchell Sports Grounds. Call Brian at 082 829 0059. uMhlanga Farmers Market: Autumn Drive, Prestondale, every Wednesday from 8am to noon. Call Ethel at 060 303 3957.

uMhlanga Antiques Fair: Premier Antiques Fair on August 21 in the uMhlanga Centre, featuring an exciting and quirky collection of antiques, vintage and collectables. From 9am to 2pm. Call Rod at 084 548 0366. Shows Playhouse Opera: (today) Sarafina, South African musical set during the 1976 uprisings in Soweto. August 13, 19, 20 and 26 to 17 at 7pm. Tickets R180 from webtickets. Barnyard Theatre: (today and tomorrow) Thank You For the Music is a tribute to Abba, The Bee Gees and Queen. Until October 2. Tickets at barnyardtheatre.co.za.

Rhumbelow, Northlands: (today) In Bublé ‒ Songs We Love, Anthony Stonier pays an elegant tribute to one of the most impressive singers in the past two decades. Today at 7pm, tomorrow at 2pm. Also at Northlands on August 13 at 7pm. Tickets R160/ R130 for Northlands Bowling Club members. From Computicket or call Roland at 082 499 8636 or email [email protected] Rhumbelow, Durban: Feel The Difference ‒ The Yazoo Show stars Colin Peddie and Marion Loudon. Get out your hair gel and Doc Martins and head to London in 1982 for a tribute to one of the most influential duos in pop history. August 12, 13, 19 and 20 at 7pm, and August 14 and 21 at 2pm. Tickets R180 from from Computicket or call Roland at 082 499 8636 or email [email protected] Comedian Barry Hilton will perform in Salt Rock later this month. Comedy Playhouse, Drama: (today) All Woman Comedy features KZN's premier comedians Jailoshini Naidoo, Lisa Bobbert and Annie Botha who will take you on a roller-coaster ride of fun and clean comedy. At 2.30pm. Tickets R120 from webtickets.

Artizen Restaurant And Lounge, KwaMashu: Ladies Night Comedy Show on August 26 from 7pm. Hosted by Flymotion and featuring Simphiwe Shembe, Ndlebe Kapteni, Qatha Khuzwayo and Gab n Salad (Nganes). Tickets R100-R200 from webtickets. LINC Theatre, Ezulwini Estate, Salt Rock: Barry Hilton Unscripted features a night filled with belly laughs from a well-loved SA comedian. Food and drinks will be sold separately at the venue. August 27 at 7pm. Doors open 6pm. Tickets R250 from webtickets. Music Playhouse Drama: A showcase of the top 10 school music ensembles, All Stars Shine showcases KZN’s school talent in a celebration of the diversity of musical cultures. August 20 at 2pm. Tickets R50 from webtickets.

St Agnes Church, Kloof: The Durban City Orchestra will perform a programme of classic and romantic pieces conducted by Charl van der Merwe on August 21 at 3pm. The programme comprises Beethoven’s Coriolan Overture, Dvorak’s Czech Suite, Ballade for Flute and Orchestra by Carl Reinecke with soloist Tony Hind and excerpts from Mozart’s Clarinet Concerto with soloist Wesley Lewis. Tickets R150/ R120 pensioners and students from Quicket. DLI Hall, Greyville: The British Cultural & Heritage Association presents Music en Masse orchestral concert on September 4 at 2.30pm. Bringing together musicians ‒ anyone who can read and play music ‒ of all ages and cultures for a concert performed by “the biggest orchestra ever seen in Durban” under the baton of Russell Scott. To participate, or for more info call 031 202 6174. Durban Jewish Centre: Friends of Music present a trio of Nina Watson on piano, Petya Koleva on violin and Marguerite Spies on cello in a programme that includes Beethoven Piano Trio, Rachmaninoff’s Elegiac Trio and works by Haydn, Schubert, Piazzolla and Chick Corea. August 28 at 3pm. Tickets R120 members/R140 non-members at the door. For more information call Keith at 071 505 1021.

Art The Green Gallery: (today) New artworks include oils and watercolours by Kim Pereira, Justine Stead, Andy Anderson, Shirley Brandon and Maureen Dixon. New bronzes by Owen Llewellyn Davies, and Sarah Richards. Flanders Mall, Mount Edgecombe. Call 031 502 2757. Durban Art Gallery: (today) Johannesburg artist Mary Sibande’s latest exhibition, Let Me Tell You About Red, a memorable large-scale installation. Ends September 30. The Gallery, Ballito: (today) SISTAS pays tribute to the courageous women who marched to the Union Buildings on August 9, 1956, in protest against the apartheid regime’s extension of pass laws for black women. The exhibition encourages the sharing of stories, creating dialogue, bridging our cultural and gender differences, and connecting us humans all the more. Until October 2. Call Jane Digby at 072 245 8691.

AmmaZulu Gardens & Sculpture Precinct: Acclaimed award-winning artist and sculptor Robin Moodley has created a new solo exhibition in two parts, titled: Time in Space and Time in Memory which is at AmmaZulu Gardens and Sculpture Precinct in Kloof, with the second instalment opening at the KZNSA Gallery in Glenwood on August 12. Outdoors Amblers Hiking Club: (tomorrow) At 9.30am sharp meet at Umdloti Beach to hike from Mhlanga/Hawaan Forest to Umdloti. Meet adjacent to the main traffic circle. Walk the forest and the beach, then lunch at the Bush Tavern. Share cars and drive back to Mhlanga. Call David at 071 122 3183. Cycle Club: Meet every Tuesday at the Mini Town car park on North Beach at 9am for a cycle on the promenade. Call Ian at 083 675 2125.

Mountain Biking Rides: Every Saturday at 6am meeting at Dura Cycles in Uvongo. Call Siya Mpofana at 039 315 7359. Events Denis Hurley Centre: (today) Free guitar classes for beginners from 9.30 to 11am. For more information, see the centre’s Facebook page. Playhouse, Foyer: (today)Two exhibitions celebrating Women’s Month, until August 13. Nguni Shades, themed My African Dream, celebrates black, the spirit of ubuntu and showcases elegant African fashion. An Arts and Crafts exhibition gives a platform to Hlengiwe Dube, specialist author of the culture and language of Zulu Beadwork. Also features telephone wire weaving.