Some great markets you can visit this weekend in KZN

Markets Shongweni Farmers & Craft Market: (today) Fresh produce, arts and craft, clothing and jewellery, artisanal food and live entertainment. From 7am to 1pm. The Shongweni Farmers & Craft Market also trades on the last Sunday of each month, from 8am to 1pm. St James Church, Morningside: (today) The church will be celebrating its 121st birthday with a fête from 8.30am. Stalls selling plants, cakes, jams and pickles, books, food and more. Corner Innes and Venice roads. Call Claire at 031 3031625.

Musgrave Market: (today) Berea Park for food, music and stalls selling arts and crafts, clothing, accessories, confectionery, baked goods, books, toys, plants and second-hand items. From 9am to 2pm. Glenwood Street Market: Every Saturday, the community market offers organic fruit and veg; sourdough loaves; sauces and pickles; books, records, movies, coffees and good cakes, tarts and biscuits. 106 Bulwer Road from 8am to 2pm. For more WhatsApp 061 663 9430. Buzz Market: (today) A weekly community market for organic vegetables, funky clothing, decadent treats, boerie rolls, Indian delights and home-crafted sauces, decor and jewellery, second-hand books and coffee. 38 Pitlochry Road, Westville, from 9am to 2pm.

Ballito Farmers Market: (today and tomorrow) More than 150 traders with fresh farm produce, fresh cut flowers and a nursery, local retail, outdoor and casual fashion, kid’s entertainment, art and sculptures, hobbies, crafted goods and lifestyle products. R103 at Umhlali. From 7am to 2pm. Rotary Uvongo Flea Market: (today and tomorrow) Crafts, toys, beadwork, wire work, clothing, and food every Saturday, 8.30am to 1pm and Sunday, 9am to 2pm, opposite Douglas Mitchell Sports Grounds. Call Brian at 082 829 0059. La Lucia Antiques Fair: (tomorrow) Now being held on the first Sunday of every month, 25 dealers with everything from antique to vintage, décor to collectables, jewellery to books. Find a special bargain. Lower floor La Lucia Mall from 9am to 4pm. Call Rod at 084 548 0366.

Macnut Farm: (tomorrow) The team from Macnut Farm in Lello Road, Assagay, is starting a Sunday Fresh Produce Market in picture-perfect surroundings to buy fresh, home-grown and farm produce from source. Sunday lunch, drinks and a bar available. From 11am to 2pm. Call 031 765 2572/074 603 0000 Golden Hours Market: (tomorrow) Family-friendly market at Golden Hours School from 10am to 2pm. Live music and food stalls. Call Lyn at 083 262 3693. uMhlanga Farmers Market: Autumn Drive, Prestondale, every Wednesday from 8am to noon. Call Ethel at 060 303 3957.

Koobeshen Naidoo and Henry Ramkissoon, from the Dingalings, star in the Mother of All Comedies for Women’s Month. Shows Rhumbelow Theatre: (today and tomorrow) The Travelling Willburys stars The Reals: Barry Thomson, Dawn Selby, Mali Sewell, Andy Turrell and guest guitarist Shaun Dragt in a tribute to the influential group that happened by coincidence, selling more than five million copies of their first album released in October 1988. Today at 7.30pm, tomorrow at 2pm. Tickets R200 from Computicket or call Roland at 082 499 8636 or email [email protected]. Barnyard Theatre: (today and tomorrow) The Hollywood Walk of Fame features the greatest music from the greatest movies. Until October 1. Tickets R220 from https://www.barnyardtheatre.co.za. Protea Fire & Ice, uMhlanga: (today and tomorrow) Conrad Koch and Chester Missing star in Baggage and have outrageous advice on everything: anxiety, climate change, dating, load shedding and much more.At 8pm. Tickets R150 from Quicket.

Golden Horse Casino: (today) Spoil the women in your life with laughter as funny men Koobeshen Naidoo and Henry Ramkissoon, from the Dingalings, star in the Mother of All Comedies, a show that pays tribute to wives, girlfriends and moms. At 5pm. Tickets R120-R150 from webtickets. Playhouse Drama: Shirley Valentine, a bored, middle-aged housewife, trapped in a loveless marriage goes on a Greek holiday with her best friend and changes her life. Directed by Gina Schmukler and starring Natasha Sutherland. August 11 at 7.30pm, and August 12 at 2.30pm and 7.30pm. Tickets R120 from webtickets. Playhouse, Loft: Romanza features award-winning guitarist James Grace and Compañia Sophia, directed by choreographer and principal dancer Carli Olivier in a Spanish-inspired guitar and dance programme. August 18 at 7pm, 19 at 2pm. Tickets R100 from webtickets.

Playhouse Drama: Double bill featuring Umthombo by Sunnyboy Motau. Meaning “The Source”, the work speaks to the place of origin, where our learning began. Also Baobab by Sylvia Glasser: thriving in the most adverse conditions, the Baobab is the “Tree of Life” and is symbolic of the strength of African women. August 18 at 7.30pm, August 19 at 2pm. Tickets R100 from webtickets. Guitarist James Grace accompanies Spanish dancers in Romanza at the Playhouse. Music Playhouse, Drama: (today) All Stars Shine acknowledges and celebrates the wealth of talented young musicians in KwaZulu-Natal, showcasing the top 10 school music ensembles. At 2pm. Tickets R50 from webtickets. BAT Centre: (today) The Hoodup Hip Hop Show is hosted by Inanda FM and Street Chillaz. MC by Phindile “Hustle Queen” Sibaya and Sabelo Ntusi, it stars Celestial Mic, Big John, Smartblack Mpondo, Mellow Wood, Modolo and more. From noon. Tickets 50 from webtickets.

St Agnes Church, Kloof: (tomorrow) Pianist Christopher Duigan performs music by Liszt including the Hungarian Rhapsody No 12 and Mephisto Waltz and the Sonata ‘Appassionata’ by Beethoven at noon. Duigan will perform the same programme for Friends of Music at the Durban Jewish Centre on August 13 at 3pm. Tickets from WhatsApp 083 417 4473 or book @musicrevival.co.za. St Thomas Church, Musgrave: (tomorrow) The Durban City Orchestra performs Schubert’s Unfinished Symphony; Francois Borne’s Fantaisie Brillante sur Carmen, and Finlandia by Sibelius at 2.30pm. Conducted by Charl van der Merwe. Tickets: R150/ R120 pensioners and students, through Computicket. Stable Theatre, Greyville: (tomorrow) The Lwazi Ensemble features Lizzy Phisane, Yenziwe Zulu, Thembi Sithole, Thabo Sikhakhane (trumpet), Lwazi Ncube and Zimtoti Mngomezulu (trumpet). At 2pm. Tickets R100 from webtickets.

Centre for Jazz and Popular Music, UKZN: Every Wednesday at 5.30pm, catch a selection of excellent jazz musicians. Tickets 100, pensioners R70, students R40 from [email protected]. Playhouse, Opera: Bongo Maffin star Thandiswa Mazwai uses her music and voice to create new worlds, re-imagine herself in a place where love and justice thrive, and call for social cohesion. August 12 at 7.30pm. Tickets R300-R600 from webtickets. Playhouse Grand Foyer: Soiree offers consummate music-making by Nozuko Teto, one of SA’s leading sopranos who will be joined by two young tenors ‒ Khayakazi Madlala & Bongani Kubheka, with Andri Potgieter on piano. Songs that celebrate women. August 19 at 3.30pm. Tickets R80 from webtickets.

Studio Ping Pong at the KZNSA is a month-long collaboration between Georgina Gratrix and Cameron Platter. Art Durban Holocaust & Genocide Centre: “Seeing Auschwitz” ‒ rare photographs captured by perpetrators, victims and liberators provide unsettling perspective and stark evidence of mass murder, but also of the humanity of the people who perished there. No under 13s. Until August 20. Entry free. KZNSA: Studio Ping Pong is a month-long collaboration between Georgina Gratrix and Cameron Platter in Platter’s studio, the title points to the ethic of sharing ideas as they ping-pong back and forth in the studio. Me, You, Us in the Park Gallery is a collaboration between artists Gumada and Nxumalo who share their activism. Both until September 10 Durban Art Gallery: Pitika Ntuli’s groundbreaking exhibition Azibuyele Emasisweni (Return to the Source) runs until January 2024.

The Gallery, Ballito: New exhibition Vibrations to raise our emotional and spiritual vibrations through the sensual power of art and music. Until October 1. Call 072 245 8691. Outdoors Durban Hiking and Adventures: (today) Warwick Market Tour is a 2.5 hour walking tour through the nine informal markets in Warwick Junction. The single most authentic African market in the country. Meet at 9am at the Victoria Street Market underground parking. A 3km easy hike. Tickets R200 from Quicket include private guiding and security. Bring water, backpack and comfortable walking shoes. Amblers Hiking Club: (tomorrow) At 2pm hike Honey Trails – drive the old main road almost to Inchanga Police station or N3 to Inchanga and drive past Inchanga police station. Easy hike. R30 entrance. Pizzas after at Hayways. Call David at 072 615 0559.

Cycle Club: Meet every Tuesday at the Mini Town car park on North Beach at 9am for a cycle on the promenade. Call Ian at 083 675 2125. Mountain Biking Rides: Every Saturday at 6am meeting at Dura Cycles in Uvongo. Call Siya Mpofana at 039 315 7359. Events Kloof and Highway SPCA: (today) Durban Home Brewers bring you Ales for Tails – a family-friendly craft beer, gin and music festival. Band line-up includes The Black Lapels and Veranda Panda for an entertaining day for the family (and dogs). More than 30 home brewed beers, street food, wine and more. August 5 from 11am. Tickets R50-R120 from webtickets.

Suncoast Globe: The Durban International Book Fair celebrates authors and book launches and features more than 150 presentations on three stages from August 9-13. For the full programme see http://www.durbanbookfair.co.za/Programme/ Fort Nottingham Museum: The Fort Nottingham Highland Gathering offers the distinctive sounds of bagpipes, drums, marching bands and all things Scottish on August 9. Enjoy athletics: tossing the caber; tug-of-war, walk the weight, the kilted mile; hammer throw; weight over the bar and stone put; complemented by Celtic dancing, piped bands. Tickets from Quicket. Chris Saunders Park: The uMhlanga Food and Music Festival is a day filled with good food, a variety of drinks and even better music. August 9 from noon to 6pm. Tickets R180-R270 from webtickets.