Some real class acts

Durban - CraftFest, brought to you by the Independent on Saturday and the Shongweni Farmers and Craft Market, is a festival that celebrates everything craft from food and drink to merchandise. And this year ‒ displaying their craft ‒ will be some of the country’s top musicians, so pencil in June 16 for a fun festival for the whole family.

Loop artist Tanner Wareham is a veritable one-man-band. In the line-up is Tanner Wareham, a singer/songwriter from Durban who specialises in using loops and multiple instruments to create a unique live, one-man experience. Playing rock ‘n roll piano at the age of five, he soon found the guitar and once dreamed of becoming a great classical pianist. It was at Stellenbosch University, studying chemical engineering, that he was part of the indie rock band Dum Chang, playing keys, electric guitar and occasional backing vocals. After varsity, music was his calling. His feel good debut single Life’s Plan reveals the brighter side of life during the rut of national lockdown. His second single, The Beach, is a catchy acoustic dance track that was inspired by the beach-side scenes and lively parties of Durban. Black Whiskey is an enigmatic band from Vryheid. They describe themselves as “a small-town three-piece band with a dream, a big dream”. Fronted by Phillip Taylor, known for his charismatic stage presence, they have rocked audiences at CraftFest previously and are back for more. The band puts its own twist on some all-time favourite songs and mixes them up with original tracks ‒ from Elvis to Lady Gaga ‒ to deliver a hugely entertaining live set.

Bad Peter in an energetic stage act. The singer/songwriter duo Bad Peter was formed in March 2014 by PG Badenhorst and Alwyn Bekker. Both 25, the acoustic folk rock duo is known for their incredible live performances, great tone and easy-listening vocals. Regarding their own music, the band says: “Living and breathing music from a young age, this is us putting ourselves out there. Being our own harshest critics can sometimes delay the process. Believing in quality as opposed to quantity, we feed off crunchy guitar riffs, and live at the crossroads where country, folk and blues meet. Putting the soul into covers, and giving a taste of our own material, this is the beginning of what we hope to be a lifelong affair with music.” Pretoria’s Pedro Barbosa is a welcome return to Craftfest.

Born in Maputo in 1979, Barbosa discovered music at an early age, writing his own songs at 15. He formed rock band Mrs B which recorded four albums before they split in 2013. He then started The Barbosa Experience and in 2015 recorded the album I Got No Money which featured Brazilian Harmonica player Pablo Fagundes. In 2018 he released his debut solo album, Reborn. He has also featured regularly at Oppikoppi. Barbosa is known for his electrifying performances, wide vocal range, and creating a great party atmosphere. “I pride myself in being a kind, confident, big guy that many have come to know and love,” he said. New to CraftFest this year is Durban’s Freddy L, the man who got music fans talking on the Voice season 2 in 2017, impressing all four of the judges and even featured among the global Voice acts.

The Durban-based indie, dance and soul artist first appeared with his guitar and head-turning voice at local night markets in Durban attracting a group of faithful followers before fronting the band The Subway Run. He has since supported some of SA’s big names, such as Jeremy Loops at his record breaking sold out show at the Durban Botanical Gardens and has worked with the likes of GoodLuck, Lady Zamar, Shekhinah, Arno Carstens, Ard Matthews and more. His debut single is titled Chemicals. Catch CraftFest on June 16 from 10am to 5pm at the Shongweni Farmers and Craft Market. Booking is by the Howya app. Download the app from the Google Play store or iStore and get your tickets. There are some early bird tickets available at R150. Tickets are R180 adults, children over 12 R90, and children 4-12 R50. Adult tickets include a free CraftFest glass.