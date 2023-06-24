Stars all round in Durban

Markets Shongweni Farmers & Craft Market: (today) Fresh produce, arts and craft, clothing and jewellery, artisanal food and live entertainment. From 7am to 1pm. The Shongweni Farmers & Craft Market also trades on the last Sunday of each month, from 8am to 1pm. Musgrave Market: (today) Berea Park for food, music and stalls selling arts and crafts, clothing, accessories, confectionery, baked goods, books, toys, plants, good quality second-hand items and more. From 9am to 2pm.

Buzz Market: (today) A weekly community market for organic vegetables, funky clothing, decadent treats, boerie rolls, Indian delights and home-crafted sauces, decor and jewellery, second-hand books and coffee. 38 Pitlochry Road, Westville, from 9am to 2pm. Rotary Uvongo Flea Market: (today and tomorrow) Crafts, toys, beadwork, wire work, clothing, and food every Saturday, 8.30am to 1pm and Sunday, 9am to 2pm, opposite Douglas Mitchell Sports Grounds. Call Brian at 082 829 0059. Golden Hours Market: (tomorrow) Family friendly market at Golden Hours School from 10am to 2pm. Live music and food stalls. Call Lyn at 083 262 3693.

uMhlanga Farmers’ Market: Autumn Drive, Prestondale, every Wednesday from 8am to noon. Call Ethel at 060 303 3957. Windermere Antiques Fair: Wide selection of antiques, vintage and collectibles in porcelain, glass, crystal, jewellery, silver, records, books, paintings, linen, old toys, and vintage clothing. Treasures at prices to suit all pockets. July 1 at the Windermere Centre from 8.30am until 2pm. Call Helen Clementz at 084 241 0241. Linda Majozi appears in his first stand up comedy show at the Seabrookes Theatre. Shows Barnyard Theatre: (today and tomorrow) The Hollywood Walk of Fame features the greatest music from the greatest movies. Let the magic of the movies unfold before your eyes. Until October 1. Tickets R220 from https://www.barnyardtheatre.co.za

Rhumbelow, Durban: (today and tomorrow) Michael Jackson weekend celebration starring Michael Jonathan. Jonathan’s uncanny resemblance to the king of pop and his perfect dance moves earned him the title of SA’s No 1 impersonator. Today at 7.30pm, tomorrow at 2pm. Tickets R200 from Computicket or call 082 499 8636 or email [email protected] Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre: (today and tomorrow) KickstArt’s production of Winnie the Pooh is a colourful and faithful adaptation of AA Milne’s classic children’s story. Features a cast of children playing Christopher Robin, Roo, Rabbit’s friends and relations and Alexander Beetle complimenting the KickstArt regulars Blessing Xaba as Pooh, Iain Robinson as Eeyore, Lyle Buxton as Owl, Amahle Tembe as Piglet, Roland Perold as Rabbit, Keryn Scott as Kanga and Micah Stojakovic as Tigger. Until July 16. Booking through Computicket. Playhouse Opera: (today) Men in Black ‒ stand-up comedy show featuring two of the pioneers of vernacular comedy, Felix Hlope and Simphiwe Shembe. At 8pm. Tickets R180-R220 from webtickets. Also at the BlueWaters Hotel June 29 at 6.30pm. Tickets R200-R250 from webtickets.

Seabrookes Theatre: This & That with a Side of Jazz stars Linda Majola in his first stand-up comedy show. Be enchanted by his love for jazz music, storytelling and skits. The show is not suitable for children. June 30 at 5.30pm Tickets R150 from webtickets. Olive Convention Centre: Mzansi Comedy Nights features award-winning comedians Skhumba, Celeste Ntuli, PelePele, Siya Seya and more. June 29 at 7pm. Tickets R235 from webtickets. Playhouse Drama: The musical Me and my Girl. A Cockney yahoo needs drastic reform and educating before he claims the inheritance left to him by his earl father. June 28-July 2 at 7.30pm. Tickets R80-R100 from webtickets.

Durban Botanic Gardens: Join the Simphiwe Shembe Comedy Picnic on July 2 from noon for laughter from Shembe and his friends. Bring your picnic gear and camp chairs. Tickets R250 from webtickets/ R300 at the door. Cooler boxes R100. Playhouse Opera: This year’s Young Performers Project presents Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat starring 167 children from more than 50 KZN schools. They are supported by professional performers Aaron McIlroy as the Pharaoh and Georgie Mabbett Kelly as the Narrator. The show runs from July 8 to 16. Tickets R150-R250 from webtickets. Nozuko Teto will sing in a soiree in the Playhouse Grand Foyer tomorrow. Music The Food Garden, Davenport: (today) Join the Piano Garden Fest with the best DJs of the new Durban Piano Movement on the last Saturday of the month. From noon. Tickets R100 from webtickets.

Golden Horse Casino: (Today) Duzi Live with AmaPiano sensation MaWhoo in an all white experience. From 4pm. Tickets R150 from webtickets. Playhouse Grand Foyer: (tomorrow) Nozuko Teto Soiree featuring one of the best sopranos in South Africa. She will be joined by two tenors and Andri Potgieter on piano. At 2.30pm.Tickets R80 from webtickets. St Agnes Church, Kloof: (tomorrow) Pianist Christopher Duigan performs a programme of 20 lesser-known piano solos offering a range of fresh sounds from a variety of genres. At 3pm. Tickets R150 includes tea and cake at interval. Book via WhatsApp 083 417 4473 or [email protected] Also at Woodgrove Community Centre, June 29, at 3.30pm, Amber Valley, Howick, June 29, at 7pm, and Casa Mexicana, Pietermaritzburg, on June 30 at 7pm, and July 2 at noon.

Drakensberg Boys Choir: Weekly concerts at the school at 3.30pm. Tickets R175-R210 from webtickets. Centre for Jazz and Popular Music, UKZN: A selection of excellent jazz musicians every Wednesday at 5.30pm. Tickets R100, pensioners R70, students R40 from [email protected] Playhouse Opera: Final concert of the KZNPO winter season on June 29 at 7pm. Conductor Lykele Temmingh conducts his brother Roelof Temmingh’s Clarinet Concerto written for Maria du Toit. Beethoven’s Egmont Overture and Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No 1, Winter Dreams complete the programme. Tickets from R103 to R240 from Quicket.

The Bridge Theatre, Northlands: Road to Graceland ‒ A Tribute to Paul Simon by the Black Lapels and featuring Tory du Plessis. One night only. June 30 at 7pm. Tickets R180 from webtickets. St Agnes Church, Kloof: Voices of Hope with the KZN Philharmonic Orchestra, led by maestro conductor Richard Cock, with talented soloists Aubrey Mlindi Pato and Nozuko Teto. July 2 at 3.30pm. Tickets R200 on webtickets. Marine Walk, Sibaya: New shopping centre will introduce “First Thursdays” from next month, incorporating entertainment from local artists. On July 6, music from the The Kickstands and Rorke Hunter from 6.30pm to 8.30pm in the open-air courtyard.

Art Durban Holocaust & Genocide Centre: Seeing Auschwitz: rare photographs captured by perpetrators, victims and liberators provide unsettling perspective and stark evidence of mass murder, but also of the humanity of the people who perished there. No under-13s. Until August 20. Entry Free. KZNSA: The KZNSA Members’ Exhibition themed Post in the era where terms like postmodernism, postcolonialism, post-nationalism, post-normal science, post-identity, post-humanism and post-Covid are used. Until July 9. Durban Art Gallery: Pitika Ntuli’s exhibition Azibuyele Emasisweni (Return to the Source) runs until January 2024.

The Gallery, Ballito: New exhibition Flow runs until the end of July. Call 072 245 8691. Outdoors Amblers Hiking Club: (tomorrow) At 2pm on July 25 hike Giba Gorge Mountain Bike Park to two waterfalls and the awesome Skeleton Trail. Call David at 072 615 0559. Cycle Club: Meet every Tuesday at the Mini Town car park on North Beach at 9am for a cycle on the promenade. Call Ian at 083 675 2125.

Mountain Biking Rides: Every Saturday at 6am meeting at Dura Cycles in Uvongo. Call Siya Mpofana at 039 315 7359. Events Leckhampton Farm, Camperdown: (today) Animal Anti-Cruelty League Dog Walk. If you don’t have a dog, you can walk one of the league’s. Food and beverages on sale and lucky draw for all entrants. Shorter and longer walking routes. Walks from 8am to 10am. Pre-registration, R50, on the day R60, children under 12 and dogs are free. Pre-register at [email protected] KZN Museum, Pietermaritzburg: School holiday programme for kids featuring arts and crafts activities linked to the museum exhibitions. Refreshments will be on sale. June 26: Make your own butterfly; June 27: Themed pencil holder and learn about the cat family; June 28: Make shapes from shells; June 29: Make your own abstract wall art; and June 30: Make your own rock art using natural pigments. All classes from 9am to 11am. Tickets R30 from webtickets.