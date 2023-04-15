String stars take a bow

Three of the city’s top classical musicians will perform some three of the best-loved string trios in the classical repertoire for Friends of Music this weekend. Aristide du Plessis, the principal cellist of the KZN Philharmonic Orchestra, Ralitza Macheva, the co principal second violinist and Annamaria D’Andrea, the co-principal viola will perform a programme that takes in Mozart, Beethoven and Schubert.

Schubert wrote three string trios, all in B-flat Major. This is his second unfinished trio. The first movement was completed in September 1816 and the second unfinished movement only published in 1897. It is followed by Beethoven’s fourth String Trio in D major, part of a set of string trios published in 1799, that would foretell of the changes in chamber music to come in the romantic era. Violinist Relitza Macheva. The programme is completed with Mozart‘s Divertimento for String Trio in E-flat Major. Written at the time he completed his last three symphonies, it is his last divertimento and is different from his others, not only in its instrumentation but also in its ambition and scope. Du Plessis has established a reputation as one of South Africa’s leading cellists, as a soloist and chamber musician. He is a graduate of the University of Cape Town and the Zürich University of the Arts.

Ralitza Macheva was born in Bulgaria, graduating from the Pancho Vladigerov Music Academy in Sofia, and the Conservatorium van de Enschede, The Netherlands. She joined the KZNPO in 2000 and is the leader of Durban’s Baroque 2000 Orchestra. Viola player Annamaria D’Andrea. Annamaria D’Andrea was born in Rome, and studied at the Conservatotorio di Santa Cecilia where she graduated in 1998. She has performed in many European countries and has been with the KZNPO since 2006. The concert is at the Jewish club, 44 KE Masinga Road, on Sunday at 3pm. Tickets at the door are R120 (members) and R140 (non-members). For more information, contact [email protected] or phone Keith at 071 505 1021.