The band plays on

Markets Shongweni Farmers & Craft Market: (today) The market offers fresh produce, arts and craft, clothing and jewellery, artisanal food and live entertainment. From 7am to 1pm. The Shongweni Farmers & Craft Market also trades on the last Sunday of each month, from 8am to 1pm. Musgrave Market: (today) Berea Park for food, music and stalls selling arts and crafts, clothing, accessories, confectionery, baked goods, books, toys, plants, second-hand items. From 9am to 2pm.

Glenwood Street Market: (today) Every Saturday, the community market offers an array of organic fruit and veg; sourdough loaves; sauces and pickles; books, records, movies, coffees and cakes, tarts and biscuits. 106 Bulwer Road from 8am to 2pm. WhatsApp 061 663 9430. Buzz Market: (today) A weekly community market for organic vegetables, funky clothing, decadent treats, boerie rolls, Indian delights and home-crafted sauces, decor and jewellery, second-hand books and coffee. 38 Pitlochry Road, Westville, from 9am to 2pm. Ballito Farmers Market: (today and tomorrow) A vibrant entertaining experience with more than 150 traders offering products and experiences including fresh farm produce, fresh cut flowers and a nursery, local retail, outdoor and casual fashion, kids’ entertainment, art and sculptures, hobbies, crafted goods and lifestyle products. R103 at Umhlali. From 7am to 2pm.

Rotary Uvongo Flea Market: (today and tomorrow) Crafts, toys, beadwork, wire work, clothing, and food every Saturday, 8.30am to 1pm and Sunday, 9am to 2pm, opposite Douglas Mitchell Sports Grounds. Call Brian at 082 829 0059. Macnut Farm: (tomorrow) The team from Macnut Farm in Lello Road, Assagay, is starting a Sunday Fresh Produce Market for locals to buy and sell home-grown produce in picture-perfect surroundings. There will be Sunday lunch, drinks and a bar available. From 11am to 2pm. Call 031 765 2572 / 074 603 0000 Golden Hours Market: (tomorrow) Family-friendly market at Golden Hours School from 10am to 2pm. Live music and food stalls. Call Lyn at 083 262 3693.

uMhlanga Farmers Market: Autumn Drive, Prestondale, every Wednesday from 8am to noon. Call Ethel at 060 303 3957. Headway Market: (today) A craft market from 9am to 1pm at 11 Menston Road, Westville. Visit the tea garden, charity shop , 20 stalls, food stands, live music and much more as a fund-raiser for the rehabilitation centre. Call 031 266 2709. Windermere Antique Fair: Roll up, Roll up for some awesome antiques and collectables including porcelain, silver, linen, books, records, vintage clothing, toys, crystal and jewellery. November 4 from 8.30am till 2pm at the lower level of Windermere Centre.

La Lucia Antiques Fair: The province’s premier antiques fair is being held monthly on the first Sunday of every month. It features 25 dealers trading everything from antique to vintage and decor to collectables. Find your own special bargain. Lower floor La Lucia Mall on November 5 from 9am to 4pm. Call Rod at 084 548 0366. Comedian Alfred Adriaan brings his one-man-show Unfit and Forty to the Golden Horse Casino in Pietermaritzburg. Shows Barnyard Theatre: (today and tomorrow) opening this week is 50 Carat Gold: a tribute to the legends. The 10-piece cast perform iconic songs that have become the soundtrack to generations in a celebration of five decades of music. From Elvis Presley’s Blue Suede Shoes and Tina Turner’s River Deep Mountain High through to Whitney Houston and Bryan Adams Meatloaf and Lionel Ritchie, Diana Ross to Mango Groove. Until January 27. Tickets R220 from https://www.barnyardtheatre.co.za. Pattundeen Theatre, Chatsworth: (today) Two singing mothers and their dancing daughters come together in an innovative showcase, Sakhi, which traces their respective journeys through Shastriya Sangeet. Conceptualised and directed by Manesh Maharaj, it stars Reshma Raghunath and Seendira Maharaj together with their respective daughters, Srishti Raghunath and Hemani Maharaj, who have been students of Kala Darshan Institute of classical music and dance. At 5pm. Tickets R100 at the door or call 082 422 6865.

Royal Natal Yacht Club: (today) Thato Mabelane brings her hilarious one-woman show to Durban The show, 3rd Generation Coconut, has been touring South Africa to outstanding reviews. At 7.30pm. Also at Durban Beach Club tomorrow at 2.30pm. Tickets R130 from webtickets. Rhumbelow Theatre: You Asked For It stars Barry Thomson & The Reals, with guest guitarist Shaun Dragt, in a compilation of all the top hits from recent audience surveys for their favourite songs. With hits from Queen, Rolling Stones, Bruce Springsteen, Crowded House, Free, The Beatles, Tina Turner, Creedence, Led Zeppelin, ZZ Top, Kurt Darren and more. November 10-11 at 7.30pm, November 12 at 2pm. Tickets R200 from Computicket or call Roland at 082 499 8636 or email [email protected]. La Lucia Junior Primary: Footsteps of Freedom is a dazzling dance extravaganza from the Freedom Dance Studio featuring 26 talented dancers igniting the stage with Latin, jazz, contemporary and more, with serenades by Durban's Marion Loudon and jaw-dropping moves by Cape Town's Duane Joaquim. Nov 3 at 7pm, November 4 at 6.30pm and November 5 at 2pm. Tickets R130-R160 from webtickets.

Playhouse Drama: The Little Mermaid is an original enchanting ballet choreographed by Bev and Kerry Hall, and featuring their studio dancers aged from 3 years to 21 years. Enjoy being transported to another world as you enjoy this magical, narrated production. November 4 at 1.30pm and 4pm. Tickets R165 from webtickets. Golden Horse Casino, Pietermaritzburg: Comedian Alfred Adriaan performs his highly anticipated, laugh-a-minute Unfit and Forty after a sold-out tour across South Africa, Perth, Sydney and London. November 3 at 7pm. Tickets R148 - R185 from webtickets. Brenda Mtambo returs to South Africa and will sing at the Bat Centre and the Playhouse in early November. Music Playhouse Opera: The KZNPO Spring Season is in full swing on Thursday evenings. The third concert on November 2 features Daniel Boico conducting Franz Schubert’s Rosamunde Overture. American virtuoso, Nikita Mndoyants, performs Beethoven’s Piano Concerto in C minor and it concludes with Max Bruch third symphony. Tickets from Quicket or call 031 369 9438. There will be Tea and Symphony concerts for the final rehearsal every Thursday morning at 10am. Tickets R50.

Gibaland: (today and tomorrow)The Qiqa Mzala Reggae Tour comes to KZN with local and international acts from Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania, with the intention of reviving the reggae status in South Africa. The tour features Maveriq Mayo (Azania); Becky Muthoni (Kenya); C Wyne Nalukalala (Uganda); Queen Zipporah (Tanzania) as well as local artists. Gibaland, Pinetown today and tomorrow from noon. Tickets R100 at Computicket/ R150 at the door. Playhouse Opera: (today) The Future is Now concert features Samthing Soweto, the founding member of The Soil and The Fridge and The Durban-born singer/songwriter Zoë Modiga who has performed at the biggest festivals across the world. At 7pm. Tickets R300 from webtickets. Playhouse Drama: (today) Poetry in Motion is a Hayley Howie Dance Studio production, featuring a variety of ballet and modern dances. Enjoy watching as our dancers create poetry on stage. No Under 3s. At 3pm and 6.30pm. Tickets R165 from webtickets.

Hexagon Theatre, Pietermaritzburg: (today) Vuyani Dance Theatre premiers the much anticipated collaboration between two of South Africa’s celebrated choreographers, Vincent Mantsoe and Gregory Maqoma, with ZO!Mute, a double bill that reflects on the collective thought on human sacrifice, speaking truth to the power of humanity. At 6.30pm. Tickets R150 from webtickets. Durban Jewish Centre: (tomorrow) Swing into Spring with Platform Jazz featuring Shelley McLean-Downham and The Gee Jays. The swing band is back with Cathy Peacock on trumpet, Kirsten Sayers on clarinet, Jeff Robinson on sax and flute, David Solomon on trombone, Andreas Kappen on double bass, Bruce Baker on drums and Melvin Peters on piano. There will be tables of 10 set up, so patrons may bring picnics. Cash bar available.Doors open from 1.30pm, concert at 2.30pm. Booking is essential. WhatsApp or call Cathy at 082 349 8362. Tickets R120 members, R150 non-members. Church of the Mariannhill Monastery: (tomorrow) Baroque 2000 are presenting a programme, "Baroque and Beer", and invite you to enjoy a complementary glass of beer after the concert. Featuring tenor Sandile Mabaso, the programme includes works by Rameau, Handel, Back and Purcell. At 11.30am. Tickets R170 at the door, children free. The Tea Garden will be open for refreshments and light meals.

Casa Mexicana, Pietermariztburg: (tomorrow) Pianist Christopher Duigan plays romantic favourites from the vast piano repertoire in a programme, Romace. It includes Liszt’s Liebestraume, Chopin Nocturnes, Debussy’s Rêverie and Sinding’s Rustle of Spring At 3pm. Tickets R100, booking essential via WhatsApp 083 4174 473 or [email protected]. Also at Ballito All Souls Anglican Church on November 5 at 3pm, with special guest Federico Freschi in a selection of popular opera and song. Tickets R150 Centre of Jazz and Popular Music, UKZN: (today) At 5pm there is the annual Jazz Jol with a host of well-known performers, including Melvin Peters. Contact Thulile Zama at [email protected] or 031 26 3385. Playhouse Opera: Brenda Mtambo performs in A Decade Experience on November 11 at 7.30pm. Mtambo returns home with a new third studio album, Sane, and for one night only in Durban. Tickets R250 from webtickets.

Bat Centre: Jazzy No.1 is a fusion of Jazz and Afro Soul in a one-night-only musical extravaganza featuring the talents of Brenda Mtambo, the virtuosity of Linda Sikhakhane, the enchanting melodies of Thammy Mdluli and the electric energy of VK-Drive. A night of unforgettable music. November 4 from 5.30pm. Tickets R150 from webtickets. Mandisa Buthelezi opened her photography exhibition, Emgonqweni, at The Chairman Gallery yesterday. Art The Chairman Gallery, Point Road: Acclaimed photographer Mandisa Buthelezi presents the solo exhibition, Emgonqweni, which opened this week. It showcases his works that capture the vibrant spirit and rich cultural heritage of the Zulu people. KZNSA: In a bind features the threads and woven artworks of artists Rohini Amratlal and Mfezeko Gumada, while in Kumnyama Kubomvu: The Land is Ours, Clive Sithole draws on Zulu cultural and ritual experience in his ceramic work. Until November 12.

Durban Art Gallery: Pitika Ntuli’s groundbreaking exhibition, Azibuyele Emasisweni, (Return to the Source) runs until January. The Gallery, Ballito: A new exhibition Impression, Expression, has opened. Featuring Corné Eksteen, Lyn Hoyle, Muzi Ndlela, Judy Wentzel, Guilia Forman, Shirley Brandon, Gift Dlamini, Wandile Nthlanganiso, Kim Pereira, Michelle Graven, Corrine Erasmus, Jane Digby and many more. A collaboration to make your soul sing. Until December 3. Call 072 245 8691. Outdoors Amblers Hiking Club: (tomorrow) At 2pm, hike Alveston Game Reserve for some seriously good game viewing including wildebeest. Reserve entrance R30. Call David at 072 615 0559.

Recycles Group: Meet every Tuesday at the Mini Town car park on North Beach at 9am for a casual cycle on the promenade. Call Ian at 083 675 2125. Mountain Biking Rides: Every Saturday at 6am meeting at Dura Cycles in Uvongo. Call Siya Mpofana at 039 315 7359. Events Tropical Nights Theatre, Wild Coast: (today) The first annual Umsimelelo Schools Art Festival takes place from 9am to 5pm. Presented by Dynamic Art Creative Space and funded by the National Art Council, the festival will see schools from the Alfred Nzo and OR Tambo districts showcasing their talents. The schools have been competing in community halls and now the top seven compete in the finals. Tickets R30.