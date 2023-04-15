The jewels of autumn

Chris Dalzell There is a chill in the air in the morning and evening. Trees are showing signs of the arrival of autumn as they change from green to a kaleidoscope of colours before falling.

The rains are all but over for the next five months and the grasslands are tall and colourful with seeds for birds to feed on. The days are shorter, triggering many changes in the way plants grow, including going into a state of winter dormancy. I love autumn – it reduces the amount of weeding and garden maintenance and prepares you for winter. In the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands, wild dagga, or leonotis leonurus, is flowering, showing winter is on its way. A close-up of the colvillea racemosa blooming along Durban streets. Drive down Florida Road in Morningside and marvel at the colvillea racemosa, a tree from Madagascar that flowers in April/May. The drooping sprays of orange flowers turn the rather inconspicuous tree into a display to be enjoyed by all for a few weeks. I don’t think I have ever seen the trees flower as well as they have this year. Durban streets were once lined with flamboyants, delonix regia, also from Madagascar, before they were removed and replaced with colvillea. Flamboyants flower in December compared to Colvillea that flower in April.

Durbanites are lucky to have a climate that produces flowers throughout the year. April leads into one of the best times for flowering plants, including aloes which flower from May to August, depending on the specie and altitude. Some to consider Xylotheca kraussiana, or the African dogrose, is the food plant for the Acrea, a special red butterfly that breeds in late summer, lays its eggs on the under surface of the leaves, which then hatch and feed through the instars before pupating and finally hatching into a beautiful butterfly. My garden is filled with the butterflies. The tree produces fragrant white flowers in spring and summer. Iconic flower of South Africa, the strelitzia reginae or bird of paradise. Strelitzia reginae, or bird of paradise, is an iconic South African flower and is found in gardens across the world. It starts flowering in early autumn and does so for six weeks. It requires little attention and produces a display that turns any garden into a paradise. I have many of the yellow-flowering cultivar in my garden, named in honour of Nelson Mandela, it is called strelitzia reginae “Mandela’s Gold” and produces an abundance of flowers that stand high above the leaves.

Polygala virgata, or purple broom. A feature for any garden in South Africa. Best flowering is in autumn. Polygala virgata, or purple broom. A feature for any garden in South Africa. Best flowering is in autumn. The plant is an evergreen shrub that grows erect between 1.5m and 2.5m. The drooping deep purple magenta flowers are borne at the ends of branches. Its peak flowering time is from September to February but can be seen in flower throughout the year. Easily grown from seeds that are produced after flowering. Plectranthus sp, or spur flower, has several species that flower in mid-March to late April. A shrub or ground cover, this genus grows best in deep shade and produces a range of colours from white through mauve purple to pink and light blue. They do require watering to prevent them from wilting. Once they have finished flowering and we head into the dry cool season, cut them back to prepare for the next season’s growth. Hibiscus pedunculatus, or forest pink hibiscus. The small, dainty, erect, shrubby perennial will grow to 2m. During summer and autumn, it produces large, solitary, slightly drooping, pale to dark pink flowers which each only lasts a day. It is a fast-growing shrub that often flowers all year, but mainly from October to May. It does require a moist, sunny climate to flower although I have seen it flowering in the shade in the Krantzkloof Nature Reserve.

The becium obovatum, or cats whiskers, grow best among indigenous grasses and in waterwise gardens. Becium obovatum, or cats whiskers, plants are deciduous and produce new growth from the woody underground rootstock. It can be burnt and survive when the first rains appear. They produce attractive white to pale mauve flowers from September to February or even into early autumn if given water. They grow best among indigenous grasses and in waterwise gardens. Easily grown from cuttings Melinus repens, or Natal red top. The short-lived perennial or an annual in certain geographical areas has become popular in the landscape industry. Easy to grow, it requires little water and maintenance and the red inflorescences with spikelets are best during spring to late autumn, from September to April. It is found in grasslands and disturbed areas along roads and railway lines. The asystasia gangetica, creeping foxglove, is the plant you need for that difficult area in your garden. Can cover a large expanse quickly, either in sun or shade. Asystasia gangetica, or creeping foxglove, is the plant you need for that difficult area in your garden. It can cover a large expanse quickly, either in sun or shade. It is the most rewarding and friendliest of all the groundcovers but if you have a small garden it can take over the entire garden in a short period. It produces a cream-coloured flower with tessellated purple markings on the palate (lower petal of the corolla) in spring and summer.

Gladiolus dalenii, or parrot lily. The bulb can be seen flowering in most open spaces and along freeways, especially past the Pavilion in Westville. The deciduous evergreen perennial grows up to 2m and produces erect grey-green leaves. Each bulb produces five tall flower spikes with up to seven large, intensely scarlet-orange to red hooded flowers with a bright yellow throat. Flowering in midsummer (December to April). Things to do this month If you have leaves that have fallen from the trees and do not have space to make a compost pile, then spread the leaves in your garden, especially on exposed soil areas. This keeps the soil moist, keeps weeds down and eventually improves the soil quality. Reduce the cutting cycle of your lawns to once every two weeks. Allow the lawn to grow as long as possible to protect the roots and improve the soil structure.

Look out for the red Acrea butterfly that is hatching as we speak. It feeds on the African dogrose, xylotheca kraussiana, dombeya cymose, strelitzia reginae Plant vegetables that do best in the cooler months. Go for a long walk and enjoy the beauty of our wonderful world. Walk in silence as it gives you time to reflect on life. Listen to the birds.