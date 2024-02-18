The music of mermaids and other masterly conceptions

I heard a mermaid, on a dolphin’s back,
Uttering such dulcet and harmonious breath,
Certain stars shot madly from their spheres,
To hear the sea-maid’s music.
William Shakespeare
The opening piece of the first concert of the KwaZulu-Natal Philharmonic Orchestra’s 2024 Summer Season is Felix Mendelssohn’s evocative and seldom-performed The Fair Melusina – who, according to legend, was a water nymph who bore a curse which turned her into a mermaid every Saturday. This is music which conjures up a dream world of harmonic power and mixed emotions.
It is followed by Antonín Dvorák’s iconic Cello Concerto as the evening’s centrepiece, played by the German virtuoso Benedict Kloeckner. The programme ends with Robert Schumann’s Fourth Symphony in D minor, described as the composer’s “greatest and most masterly conception”.
The KwaZulu-Natal Philharmonic Orchestra’s 2024 Summer Season features a splendid line-up of international and local talent, and runs in The Playhouse Opera Theatre every Thursday from February 29 to March 21, with each World Symphony Series concert starting at 7pm.
For people who don’t want to drive to the CBD, the orchestra has introduced a free bus service allowing music lovers to park in the suburbs, and hop on a bus into town to watch the concert.
For north of Durban residents, the bus leaves from Grace Family Church in uMhlanga Rocks Drive at 6.15pm; in the Upper Highway a bus leaves from St Agnes Church at 5.50pm; Westville residents can park at Westville Senior Primary, with a bus leaving at 6.15pm.
A bus stops at the Caister Lodge on Durban’s Berea, departing 6.20pm.
Secure, free parking is available at all departure points. The bus is free, but you must pre-book your seat.
KZN Philharmonic Season: Tickets are available through the KZN Philharmonic Office on 031 369 9438 or info@ kznphil.org.za / Quicket outlets.
Independent on Saturday