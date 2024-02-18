The music of mermaids and other masterly conceptions

The opening piece of the first concert of the KwaZulu-Natal Philharmonic Orchestra’s 2024 Summer Season is Felix Mendelssohn’s evocative and seldom-performed The Fair Melusina – who, according to legend, was a water nymph who bore a curse which turned her into a mermaid every Saturday. This is music which conjures up a dream world of harmonic power and mixed emotions.

It is followed by Antonín Dvorák’s iconic Cello Concerto as the evening’s centrepiece, played by the German virtuoso Benedict Kloeckner. The programme ends with Robert Schumann’s Fourth Symphony in D minor, described as the composer’s “greatest and most masterly conception”.

The KwaZulu-Natal Philharmonic Orchestra’s 2024 Summer Season features a splendid line-up of international and local talent, and runs in The Playhouse Opera Theatre every Thursday from February 29 to March 21, with each World Symphony Series concert starting at 7pm.