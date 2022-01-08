The new year warms up

Markets Shongweni Farmers and Craft Market: (today and tomorrow) Fun and safe family outing in the country from 6.30am to 1pm today. Full Covid-19 protocols. Fresh produce, crafts, ready-made foods, decor items, furniture, pet products, outdoor goods, nursery and jewellery. Call 031 777 4686. Musgrave Market: (today) Under the trees at Berea Park for food, music and stalls selling arts and crafts, clothing, accessories, confectionery, baked goods, books, toys, plants, good-quality second-hand items and more. From 9am to 2pm.

Golden Hours Market: (tomorrow) A relaxed family friendly market under the mango trees at Golden Hours School from 10am to 2pm. Live music and food stalls. All Covid-19 protocols in place. Call Lyn at 083 262 3693. uMhlanga Antiques Fair: A fine collection of antiques and collectables plus a number of quirky and fabulous finds. January 16 from 8am to 2pm at Spar Centre, Ridge Road. Call Rod on 084 548 0366. uMhlanga Farmers Market: Autumn Drive, Prestondale, every Wednesday from 8am to noon. Call Ethel at 060 303 3957.

Mpilo Straw Nzimande and Kaylee McIlroy in How to Train Your Human at the new Shongweni Theatre. Shows Shongweni Farmers and Craft Market: (today) A brand-new theatre with the charming original family show by Durban’s Michael Taylor-Broderick, How to Train your Human. At 10am and noon. Tickets from Quicket. Rhumbelow, Durban: (tomorrow) The Nutcracker is a sparkling ballet and family favourite at Christmas time. Watch the full company of The Royal Ballet in this film version of the much-loved ballet classic. At 2pm. Tickets R100 from Roland on 082 499 8636 or email [email protected] Rhumbelow, Durban: (today and tomorrow) Extended by popular demand is GO BIG! Aaron McIlroy and Lisa Bobbert’s newest comedy super nova. For laughs so large they can only be captured by satellite image. Directed by the irrepressible Daisy Spencer. Today and tomorrow at 7pm. Tickets R200 from Computicket or call Roland on 082 499 8636 or email [email protected]

Rhumbelow, Durban: Rhumbelow Classics Cinema features a Shakespeare season with the screening of the Royal Shakespeare Company’s latest productions recorded live in Stratford on Avon. From January 12-23 at 6pm, or 2pm on Sundays. Shows include Antony & Cleopatra, As You Like it, Corialanus, Hamlet, Macbeth, Measure for Measure, The Merry Wives of Windsor, Romeo and Juliet, The Taming of the Shrew, The Tempest and Twelfth Night. Tickets R100 from Computicket or call Roland on 082 499 8636 or email [email protected] or for details of specific shows see https://events.durbantheatre.com/ Music KZNSA: (today) A feast of music featuring African folk group Abahambayo, master guitarist Dane Francis, and vocalist Umaah in concert. Doors open at 6pm Tickets R60 from Webtickets. Music Revival: (today) Pianist Christopher Duigan livestreams classical concerts at 6pm every Saturday and a more intimate playlist in his Piano Hour on Wednesdays at 6pm on https://www.youtube.com/c/ChristopherDuigan.

Barnyard Theatre: (today and tomorrow) Strictly No. 1s is a roller-coaster ride through 60 years of No 1 hit songs that made us dance, sing, cry and party ‘till sunrise. Featuring a 10-member cast who will take you back to the hit parade on radio stations around the world. Until January 22 at 7pm, 2pm Sundays. Bookings at https://www.barnyardtheatre.co.za Art KZNSA Gallery: BuzzArt21 is open and runs until January 16. The theme this year is Care. Ideal shopping for locally produced, handmade, artisanal, one of a kind, items designed with care and attention to detail. Open Tuesday to Sunday. The Green Gallery: (today) New collection featuring artists Shirley Brandon, Angelika Anastasis, Nicole Pletts, Andy Anderson and Penny Brown, including new sculptures by Owen Llewellyn Davies and Sarah Richards. Flanders Mall, Mount Edgecombe. Call 031 502 2757.

The Gallery: In collaboration with the African Arts Centre, enjoy an array of visual arts introducing new artists, and well known artists from KZN in an exciting new space where art and culture is a lifestyle. Call 072 245 8691. Outdoors Amblers Hiking Club: (tomorrow) At 2pm hike Delvillewood the train tracks and tunnels to the beautiful waterfall on mainline. Meet at Assegai Hotel verge at 2pm sharp. Car guards on duty. Cost R30. Beer after at Shongweni Club. The club is going on an away hike January 21-23 to Drak Gardens. Hikes include Three Pools, Sleeping Beauty Cave, Pillar Cave and the Rhino Horn. Costs R899 sharing. Call David at 072 615 0559. Cycle Club: Meet every Tuesday at the Mini Town car park on North Beach at 9am for a cycle on the promenade. Call Ian at 083 675 2125.