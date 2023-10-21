The performers, who are coming together in song to stand against all forms of war and violence, offer a series of events scheduled for October 27 at Cool Runnings and Gibaland.

“The tour features South African and international acts from Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania, with the intention of reviving the status of reggae in South Africa,” said organiser Leigh Van Den Berg from KZN Gigs, Arts and Culture.

Kenya’s Becky Muthoni.

Among the highlights is South African artist Maveriq Mavo who He has introduced his native Xhosa language into his music which started in 1994 in Khayelitsha. His latest album Mlambo Free, Mlombo Fresh has received critical acclaim, while he was also a recipient of Artes Award this year. Kenya’s Becky Muthoni; C Wyne Nalukalala from Uganda; and Tanzania’s Queen Zipporah are the international artists.

Singer songwriter and dance queen, Muthoni was discovered at an early age but only recorded her first single Midnight Blues in 2016 after leaving school. Her second single Nakupenda Love followed the following year.