Durban - The Qiqa Mzala Reggae Tour featuring reggae artists from throughout Africa hits Durban next weekend.
The performers, who are coming together in song to stand against all forms of war and violence, offer a series of events scheduled for October 27 at Cool Runnings and Gibaland.
“The tour features South African and international acts from Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania, with the intention of reviving the status of reggae in South Africa,” said organiser Leigh Van Den Berg from KZN Gigs, Arts and Culture.
Among the highlights is South African artist Maveriq Mavo who He has introduced his native Xhosa language into his music which started in 1994 in Khayelitsha. His latest album Mlambo Free, Mlombo Fresh has received critical acclaim, while he was also a recipient of Artes Award this year. Kenya’s Becky Muthoni; C Wyne Nalukalala from Uganda; and Tanzania’s Queen Zipporah are the international artists.
Singer songwriter and dance queen, Muthoni was discovered at an early age but only recorded her first single Midnight Blues in 2016 after leaving school. Her second single Nakupenda Love followed the following year.
Brought up by his grandmother in Kireka town Kampala, C Wyne was inspired by Jamaican Dancehall and reggae artists. During his high school days, he started writing mature lyrics and performing at the local Riddim Ragga Club. His releases include Fall-Down, Get On Board, Cease-n-Sekkle and Vibes-Of-War.
Closer to home it stars Rastas at Work; Sizwe Zakwe with Bobo Youth; Italistic; Sankie Faya Uman; Roots of Kush, Teekay; Armstrong Cele; Melanin Goddess; Afrika Cele and Ras Zero. The tour hosts are Shado Mpembe (Inanda fm); Ras Loid Injegele (Ingwane Fm) Jabulile (Bulungula fm) and Boboman (Soweto fm).
The tour opens on October 27 at Cool Runnings at 7pm before moving to Gibabland with two gigs October 28 and 29, both at noon. Tickets R100 at Computicket or R150 at the door.
“For all the reggae lovers come join us for a weekend of rasta vibes for all to enjoy at Gibaland. The ticket options can even include glamping and camping,” said Van Den Berg.
The Independent on Saturday