The tide is high and Durban’s playin’ on

Markets Shongweni Farmers & Craft Market: (today) The market offers fresh produce, arts and craft, clothing and jewellery, artisanal food and live entertainment. From 7am to 1pm. The Shongweni Farmers & Craft Market also trades on the last Sunday of each month, from 8am to 1pm. Musgrave Market: (today) Berea Park for food, music and stalls selling arts and crafts, clothing, accessories, confectionery, baked goods, books, toys, plants, second-hand items. From 9am to 2pm.

Glenwood Street Market: (today) Every Saturday this community market offers an array of: organic fruit and veg; sourdough loaves; sauces and pickles; books, records, movies, coffees and cakes, tarts and biscuits. 106 Bulwer Road from 8am to 2pm. WhatsApp 061 663 9430. Buzz Market: (today) A weekly community market for organic vegetables, funky clothing, decadent treats, boerie rolls, Indian delights and home-crafted sauces, decor and jewellery, second-hand books and coffee. 38 Pitlochry Road, Westville, from 9am to 2pm. Ballito Farmers Market: (today and tomorrow) A vibrant entertaining experience with more than 150 traders offering products and experiences including fresh farm produce, fresh cut flowers and a nursery, retail, outdoor and casual fashion, kid’s entertainment, art and sculptures, hobbies, crafted goods and lifestyle products. R103 at Umhlali. From 7am to 2pm.

Rotary Uvongo Flea Market: (today and tomorrow) Crafts, toys, beadwork, wire work, clothing and food every Saturday, 8.30am to 1pm and Sunday, 9am to 2pm, opposite Douglas Mitchell Sports Grounds. Call Brian at 082 829 0059. Macnut Farm: (tomorrow) The team from Macnut Farm in Lello Road, Assagay, is starting a Sunday Fresh Produce Market for locals to buy and sell home-grown produce in picture perfect surroundings. There will be Sunday lunch, drinks and a bar available. From 11am to 2pm. Call 031 765 2572/074 603 0000. Golden Hours Market: (tomorrow) Family-friendly market at Golden Hours School from 10am to 2pm. Live music and food stalls. Call Lyn at 083 262 3693.

uMhlanga Farmers Market: Autumn Drive, Prestondale, every Wednesday from 8am to noon. Call Ethel at 060 303 3957. Headway Market: A craft market on October 28 from 9am to 1pm at 11 Menston Road, Westville. Visit the tea garden, charity shop , 20 stalls, food stands, live music and much more as a fund-raiser for the rehabilitation centre. Call 031 266 2709. Final weekend of Aaron Mcilroy in A Vegan Killed My Marriage at the Seabrookes Theatre. Shows Barnyard Theatre: (today and tomorrow) opening this week is 50 Carat Gold0– a tribute to the legends. The 10-piece cast perform iconic songs that have become the soundtrack to generations in a celebration of five decades of music. From Elvis Presley’s Blue Suede Shoes and Tina Turner’s River Deep Mountain High through to Whitney Houston and Bryan Adams Meatloaf and Lionel Ritchie, Diana Ross to Mango Groove. Until January 27. Tickets R220 from https://www.barnyardtheatre.co.za.

Seabrookes Theatre: (today and tomorrow) The hilarious and thought-provoking one-hander, A Vegan Killed my Marriage, starring funny man, Aaron Mcilroy, is written and directed by Craig Freimond. At 2.30pm. Tickets R150-R170 from webtickets. Playhouse Drama: (today) Beyond Dreams is an ethereal and captivating new production of contemporary ballet and Spanish dance that will transport audiences to a world where fantasy and reality seamlessly merge. Presented by WRGUV Dance Company. At 2pm and 7pm. Tickets R150 at webtickets. Pattundeen Theatre, Chatsworth: Two singing mothers and their dancing daughters come together in an innovative showcase, Sakhi, which traces their respective journeys through Shastriya Sangeet. Conceptualised and directed by Manesh Maharaj, it stars Reshma Raghunath and Seendira Maharaj together with their respective daughters Srishti Raghunath and Hemani Maharaj who have been students of Kala Darshan Institute of classical music and dance. October 28 at 5pm. Tickets R100 at the door or call 082 422 6865.

Royal Natal Yacht Club: Thato Mabelane brings her hilarious one-woman show to Durban. The show, 3rd Generation Coconut, has been touring South Africa to outstanding reviews. October 28 at 7.30pm. Also at Durban Beach Club on October 29 at 2.30pm. Tickets R130 from webtickets. Tenor Sandile Mabaso performs in a Baroque 2000 concert, “Baroque and Beer”, next Sunday. Music Fulton School Auditorium, Gillitts: (today) The Fulton Proms is a musical spectacular fund-raiser for the Fulton School for the Deaf on at 2.30pm. Featuring Celtic Dancers; St Mary’s Gold Medal Choir, the Fulton Deaf Signing Choir, a concert pianist: Durban’s Singing Waiter; Melvin Peter’s jazz ensemble, top music stars from Northwood High School plus many more. Tickets R150. Call Simi at 031 767 1215/1304 or 072 844 4806. The Werehouse: (today) Prepare for an hip hop extravaganza as South Africa’s reigning rap titans, Cassper Nyovest and Nasty C, unite for their epic African Throne Tour. From 6pm. Tickets R150-R350 from webtickets.

Howard College Theatre: (tomorrow) Dr Andrew Warburton is celebrating his 60th birthday with a recital of piano music that is dear to his heart at 11am. He will play Bach and Scarlatti in a concert titled “Baroque Brilliance”. Entrance is free. Please be sure to use the back entrance of the building. St Thomas Church, Musgrave: (tomorrow) The Durban Chamber Choir and their new conductor, AJ Bethke, will be performing a programme entitled Viva La Musica! a celebration of rhythm and rhyme from around the world. At 3pm. Tickets R100 at the door, free entry for students. Chamberlain Music Centre, Hilton: (tomorrow) Pianist Christopher Duigan plays a programme of concert favourites called ‘Classic Icons’ that includes Beethoven’s ‘Appassionata’ Sonata, music by Mozart and Chopin, and Liszt’s Hungarian Rhapsody No 12. At 3pm. Tickets R150 from Quicket include refreshments at interval.

Playhouse Opera: The KZNPO Spring Season is in full swing on Thursday evenings. The second concert on October 26 features Spanish conductor Irene Delgado-Jiménez with Schumann’s idyllic Spring Symphony. Violinist Nikita Boriso-Glebsky will perform Beethoven’s Violin Concerto in D Major. Tickets from Quicket or call 031 369 9438. There will be Tea and Symphony concerts for the final rehearsal every Thursday morning at 10am. Tickets R50. Chris Saunders Park, uMhlanga: SA’s own global superstars GoldFish return to Durban on October 27 from 4pm to 10pm. There will be fully stocked bars with all your favourite drinks, as well food stalls serving up some delicious dishes. Tickets R250-R350 from webtickets. Cool Runnings: The Qiqa Mzala Reggae Tour comes to KZN with local and international acts from Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania, with the intention of reviving the reggae status in South Africa. The tour features Maveriq Mayo (Azania); Becky Muthoni (Kenya); C Wyne Nalukalala (Uganda); Queen Zipporah (Tanzania) and local artists. Cool Runnings on October 7 from 7pm and Gibaland, Pinetown on October 28 and 29 from noon. Tickets R100 at Computicket/ R150 at the door.

Playhouse Opera: The Future is Now concert features Samthing Soweto, the founding member of The Soil and The Fridge and The Durban-born singer/songwriter Zoë Modiga who has performed at the biggest festivals across the world. October 28 at 7pm. Tickets R300 from webtickets. Durban Jewish Centre: Swing into Spring with Platform Jazz featuring Shelley McLean-Downham and The Gee Jays. The swing band is back with Cathy Peacock on trumpet, Kirsten Sayers on clarinet, Jeff Robinson on sax and flute, David Solomon on trombone, Andreas Kappen on double bass, Bruce Baker on drums, and Melvin Peters on piano. There will be tables of 10 set up, so patrons may bring picnics. Cash bar available. October 29, doors open from 1.30pm, concert at 2.30pm. Booking is essential. WhatsApp or call Cathy at 082 349 8362. Tickets R120 members, R150 non-members. Church of the Mariannhill Monastery: Baroque 200 is presenting a programme titled "Baroque and Beer" and invite you to enjoy a complementary glass of beer after the concert. Featuring tenor Sandile Mabaso the programme includes works by Rameau, Handel, Back and Purcell. October 19 at 11.30am. Tickets R170 at the door, children free. The Tea Garden will be open for refreshments and light meals.

Art KZNSA: In a bind features the threads and woven artworks of artists Rohini Amratlal and Mfezeko Gumada while in Kumnyama Kubomvu: The Land is Ours, Clive Sithole draws on Zulu cultural and ritual experience in his ceramic work. Until November 12. Durban Art Gallery: Pitika Ntuli’s groundbreaking exhibition Azibuyele Emasisweni (Return to the Source) runs until January 2024. The Gallery, Ballito: A new exhibition Impression Expression has opened. Featuring Corné Eksteen, Lyn Hoyle, Muzi Ndlela, Judy Wentzel, Guilia Forman, Shirley Brandon, Gift Dlamini, Wandile Nthlanganiso, Kim Pereira, Michelle Graven, Corrine Erasmus, Jane Digby and many more. A collaboration to make your soul sing. Until December 3. Call 072 245 8691.

Outdoors Amblers Hiking Club: Away hike this weekend. At 2pm on October 29, we hike Alveston Game Reserve for some seriously good game viewing including wildebeest. Reserve entrance R30. Call David on 072 615 0559. Recycles Group: Meet every Tuesday at the Mini Town car park on North Beach at 9am for a casual cycle on the promenade. Call Ian at 083 675 2125. Mountain Biking Rides: Every Saturday at 6am meeting at Dura Cycles in Uvongo. Call Siya Mpofana at 039 315 7359.

Events Ster Kinekor Gateway: (today and tomorrow) The European Film Festival in South Africa runs until October 22 with an inspired line-up of 16 award-winning films. Gateway will present a limited programme of films not available for online streaming – Anatomy of a Fall, Goodbye Julia, The Old Oak, The Teachers Lounge and Mavka - The Forest Song. The other 11 films can be viewed for free online. Visit www.eurofilmfest.co.za for more information. KZN Museum, Pietermaritzburg: The Night at the Museum Halloween Edition is on October 27 from 6pm. Doors open at 5pm. Loads of fun-filled activities include a snake show with Snakes for Africa, and Halloween-themed Scare Area. Refreshments on sale and lots of fun to be had. Enjoy our brand new Invertebrate Gallery, face painting and so much more. Come dressed up. Tickets R65-R80 from webtickets. Tropical Nights Theatre, Wild Coast: The first annual Umsimelelo Schools Art Festival is on October 28 from 9am to 5pm. Presented by Dynamic Art Creative Space and funded by the National Art Council, the art festival will see schools from the Alfred Nzo and OR Tambo districts showcasing their talents. The schools have been competing in community halls and now the top seven compete in the finals. Tickets R30.