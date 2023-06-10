Theatrical feast

Markets Shongweni Farmers & Craft Market: (today) Fresh produce, arts and craft, clothing and jewellery, artisanal food and live entertainment. From 7am to 1pm. The Shongweni Farmers & Craft Market also trades on the last Sunday of each month, from 8am to 1pm. And don’t miss CraftFest (details in Events below). Port Natal Citadel, Glenwood: (today) Community building and enterprising craft market from 10am-5pm. The Citadel is intended to help boost the local economy and landscape of Glenwood by providing training and trading platforms for effective enterprise development for entrepreneurs and artisans.

HeyHalfWay, Hillcrest: (today) A car boot sale to raise funds for the Animal Anti-Cruelty league of Durban and Pietermaritzburg also featuring a children’s fun day and fun doggy events. From 9am to 1pm. Stallholders tickets R150 a stall. Entry to the market free. Contact Colleen on 031 736 9093 or email [email protected] Musgrave Market: (today) Berea Park for food, music and stalls selling arts and crafts, clothing, accessories, confectionery, baked goods, books, toys, plants, good quality second-hand items and more. From 9am to 2pm. Buzz Market: (today) Weekly community market for organic vegetables, funky clothing, decadent treats, boerie rolls, Indian delights and home-crafted sauces, décor and jewellery, second-hand books and coffee. 38 Pitlochry Road, Westville, from 9am to 2pm.

Rotary Uvongo Flea Market: (today and tomorrow) Crafts, toys, beadwork, wire work, clothing, and food every Saturday, 8.30am to 1pm and Sunday, 9am to 2pm, opposite Douglas Mitchell Sports Grounds. Call Brian at 082 829 0059. Golden Hours Market: (tomorrow) Family-friendly market at Golden Hours School from 10am to 2pm. Live music and food stalls. Call Lyn at 083 262 3693. uMhlanga Farmers Market: Autumn Drive, Prestondale, every Wednesday from 8am to noon. Call Ethel at 060 303 3957.

Howick Falls: uMngeni Youth Day Market brought to you by KhabahleKreations, with Chilla Nathi Cookout Experience, uMngeni Local Municipality and uMngeni Tourism. June 17 from noon. Tickets R20-R30 from webtickets. Clansthal Market: June Seasonal Craft Market with 48 hand-picked traders offering a range of quality products all hand-crafted and unique in a rolling garden with beautiful sea views. Light meals and refreshments and live music. No dogs. June 25 from 9am to 2pm at 111 Pig & Whistle Drive, Clansthal. Comedian Barry Hilton is at the Barnyard next week. Shows Barnyard Theatre: (today and tomorrow) The Hollywood Walk of Fame features the greatest music from the greatest movies. From June 17 until October 1. Tickets R220 from https://www.barnyardtheatre.co.za

Barnyard Theatre: Barry Hilton Unscripted: one of South Africa’s favourite comedians and his unmistakable flavour of humour ‒ funny, good, clean, family-friendly. June 20-21 at 7pm. Tickets R180 from https://www.barnyardtheatre.co.za Rhumbelow, Durban: (today and tomorrow) Johnny Be Good stars The Reals ‒ Barry Thomson, Dawn Selby, Mali Sewell, Andy Turrell ‒ and features The Gee Jays in a tongue-in-cheek look at the birth of Rock n Roll in the 50s and its development through to the 80s. Today at 7.30pm, tomorrow at 2pm. Tickets R200 from Computicket or call Roland on 082 499 8636 or email [email protected] Moses Mabhida Stadium: (today) Bollywood Big Five event featuring some of Bollywood's biggest stars: Madhuri Dixit, Nora Fatehi, Shahid Kapoor and Amit Mishra with the witty and charismatic Maniesh Paul as host. From 7.30pm. Ticket R250-R7 500 from Quicket.

Playhouse Opera: (today) The Durban Top Comedy Show is hosted by Nonto R, supported by Sifiso Nene, Mondli Mzizi, Dawn Thandeka King, Churchboy, MakaThah, Q Dube, Tsoro, Gogo and Silwane from Eswatini. At 7,30pm. Tickets R220 from webtickets. Aaron Mcilroy in A Vegan Killed My Marriage which is part of the 031 Festival next week. Bridge Theatre, Northlands: The 031 Theatre Festival features five local productions that are performing at this year’s National Arts Festival in Makhanda. The Great Big Enormous Turnip is a wild 40-minute romp through the deep dark woods starring Bryan Hiles and Cara Roberts. June 16-18 at noon. The Adventure of Who is a magical quest through a mystical land, written and performed by Kaylee Mcilroy. June 16-17 at 2pm. A Vegan Killed My Marriage is written and directed by Craig Friemond and stars comedian Aaron Mcilroy. (PG 12) June 16-17 at 6pm. Yesterday’s Hero stars Patrick Kenny as a hapless soap opera doctor who accidentally kills a local crime boss. June 16-17 at 8pm. The Flame in The Snow shows the hidden affair between two of South Africa’s most prolific writers in the letters of Andre Brink and Ingrid Jonker. Directed by Bryan Hiles and performed by Cara Roberts and Mpilo Nzimande. (16+). June 18 at 2pm. All tickets through webtickets are R100. Playhouse Opera: 1976 The Musical is the story of young Nkululeko who is young, full of anger, confused and frustrated, until he is exposed to what happened in 1976. He realises that his future and that of every young man is in their hands. June 17 at 7pm, June 18 at 2pm. Tickets R100 from webtickets.

Playhouse Opera: Men in Black ‒ A Stand-up Comedy Show with two of the pioneers of vernacular comedy, Felix Hlope and Simphiwe Shembe. June 24 at 8pm. Tickets R180-R220 from webtickets. Also at the Blue Waters Hotel June 29 at 6.30pm. Tickets R200-R250 from webtickets. Playhouse Drama: The musical Me And my Girl. Upon the death of Lord Hareford, his long lost son and heir is found. He is a Cockney yahoo, in need of drastic reform and educating, a requirement in the late earl’s will, before he can receive the inheritance. June 28-30 at 7.30pm. Tickets R80-R100 from webtickets. Pianist Emmanuel Ivanov performs Rachmaninoff with the KZNPO this week Music Holy Trinity Church, Berea: (today) A spectacular afternoon of music as the KZN Youth Choir welcomes The Midlands Youth Choir to perform with them. At 3.30pm. Tickets R100 from Quicket.

Ambassador House: (today) Ayande Shange Homecoming concert will celebrate songs from his recent album and a few of the songs from Joyous celebration. From 5,30pm. Tickets R250 from webtickets. Drakensberg Boys Choir: Weekly concerts at the school at 3.30pm. Tickets R175-R210 from webtickets. Centre for Jazz and Popular Music, UKZN: Every Wednesday at 5.30pm, catch a selection of excellent jazz musicians. Tickets 100, pensioners R70, students R40 from [email protected].

Playhouse Opera: Second concert of the KZNPO winter season on June 15 at 7pm. Join conductor Yasuo Shinozaki and pianist Emmanuel Ivanov in a programme that includes Smetana’s Vltava (The Moldau) from Ma vlast (My Fatherland), Rachmaninoff’s Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini and Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No 4. Tickets from R103 to R240 from Quicket. Playhouse, Drama: Afrosoul in Concert is a celebration of the group’s achievements and history. June 23 at 7pm. Tickets R150 from webtickets. Playhouse Grand Foyer: Nozuko Teto Soiree. A Sunday afternoon soiree featuring one of the best sopranos in South Africa, Nozuko Teto. She will be joined by two tenors and Andri Potgieter on piano. June 25 at 2:30pm.Tickets R80 from webtickets.

Work from the exhibition Flow at The Gallery, Ballito. Art Durban Holocaust & Genocide Centre: “Seeing Auschwitz”, rare photographs captured by perpetrators, victims and liberators provide unsettling perspective and stark evidence of mass murder, but also of the humanity of the people who perished there. No Under 13s. Until August 20. Entry Free. KZNSA: The KZNSA Members Exhibition theme is Post exploring the era in which terms like post-modernism, post-colonialism, post-nationalism, post-normal science, post-identity, post-humanism and post-Covid are used. Until July 9. Durban Art Gallery: Pitika Ntuli’s groundbreaking exhibition Azibuyele Emasisweni (Return to the Source) runs until January 2024.

The Gallery, Ballito: New exhibition Flow. Runs until the end of July. Call 072 245 8691. Outdoors Amblers Hiking Club: (tomorrow) At 2pm hike the Palmiet Nature Reserve to Helicopter rock and cascades. Meet at the reserve at Old New Germany Road opposite the Westville Hotel. Call David on 072 615 0559. Cycle Club: Meet every Tuesday at the Mini Town car park on North Beach at 9am for a cycle on the promenade. Call Ian at 083 675 2125.

Mountain Biking Rides: Every Saturday at 6am meeting at Dura Cycles in Uvongo. Call Siya Mpofana at 039 315 7359. Events Shongweni Farmers and Craft Market: CraftFest, brought to you by the market and the Independent on Saturday, celebrates everything craft on June 16 from 10am to 5pm. Craft beer and gins and cocktails, delicious artisanal food, top local musicians, a free kids zone and a chance to meet the makers of some of the finest handicrafts around, or just to relax in a day in the country. Booking is by the Howya app. Tickets are R180 adults, children over 12 R90, and children 4-12 R50. Adult tickets include a free CraftFest glass. Botanic Gardens Visitor Centre: The Decorative Arts Society presents Frank Graham on The Golden Age of Springbok Radio on Tuesday, June 20 from 12.30pm to 1.30pm. R50 for members and R70 for visitors. Tea and sandwiches served after the lecture. Contact Lynne on 083 281 2994.