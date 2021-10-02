There’s music in the air

Markets Windermere Antiques Fair: (today) Join 20 dealers selling antiques, vintage and collectibles. Great bargains on porcelain, glass, crystal, jewellery, silver, records, books, paintings, linen, and old toys with interesting treasures of yesteryear. Windermere Centre from 8.30am to 2pm. Call Helen on 084 241 0241. Shongweni Farmers and Craft Market: (today) A fun and safe family outing in the country from 6.30am to 12.30pm with full Covid protocols in place. Fresh produce, crafts, ready-made foods, decor items, furniture, pet products, outdoor goods, nursery and jewellery. Call 031 777 4686.

Musgrave Market: (today) Under the trees at Berea Park for good food, good music and stalls selling arts and crafts, clothing, accessories, confectionery, baked goods, books, toys, plants, good quality second-hand items and more. From 9am to 2pm. Golden Hours Market: (tomorrow) This relaxed family market at the Golden Hours School, from 10am to 2pm, has all Covid-19 protocols in place. Call Lyn on 083 262 3693. uMhlanga Farmers Market: Autumn Drive, Prestondale, every Wednesday from 8am to noon. Call Ethel on 060 303 3957.

Shows Rhumbelow, Durban: (today and tomorrow) The Great British Revolution ‒ Britannia Waives the Rules from Barry Thomson and The Reals, looks at the musical revolution of the 1960s. Today and October 8-9 at 6.30pm, tomorrow and October 10 at 2pm. Also at Tina’s October 16-17 and 22-24. Tickets from Computicket or call Roland on 082 499 8636 or email [email protected] Rhumbelow, Northlands: (today) Synchronicity, a tribute to the music of Sting and The Police with Marion Loudon, vocals; Grant Halliday, drums; Keith Fordyce, guitar, keyboard and vocals; Neil Ford, bass guitar; and Ross Tapson, guitar and vocals. Starts 6.30pm. Tickets from Computicket or call Roland on 082 499 8636 or email [email protected] Rhumbelow, Durban: (today and tomorrow) Until October 18, Rhumbelow Classic Cinema has a Shakespeare Season screening of productions from the Royal Shakespeare Company recorded live at Stratford-Upon-Avon. Shows include Hamlet, Macbeth, Antony and Cleopatra, Romeo and Juliet, The Tempest, Twelfth Night and Coriolanus. Shows at 9.30am and 1.30pm, except on Saturday and Sunday afternoons. Full programme at https://bit.ly/Rhumbelow. Tickets are R100 and must be pre booked. Teachers accompanying school groups are free. Booking at Computicket or email [email protected] or call 082 499 8636.

Rhumbelow, Durban: As part of the Rhumbelow Classic Cinema series catch Kinky Boots, the feel-good hit musical described by Time Out as “Dazzling, fabulously sassy and uplifting”. October 6 in Durban, October 9-10 at Tina’s, starting at 6.30pm. Tickets R100 from Computicket or email [email protected] or call 082 499 8636. Rhumbelow, Pietermaritzburg: The Golden Days of Springbok Radio starring Frank Graham. October 10 at 2pm. Tickets R160 from Computicket or email [email protected] or call 082 499 8636. Comedy Riverside Hotel: (today) Comedy Night features a fun-filled evening with host Cyril Basker, with comics Long John and Daryl Williams. No under 18. Tickets R130 from Webtickets.

Music Durban Jewish Centre: (tomorrow) Friends of Music celebrates its Rising Stars Concert on at 3pm. Pre-booking essential from [email protected] or call 071 505 1021 (Keith) or 083 253 7935 (Bernice). Tickets R80. Playhouse, Drama: Music in the Air is a vibrant musical that relives the South African story of the 80s and 90s. It pays tribute to artists such as Brenda Fassie, Chicco, Soul Brothers, Mango Groove, PJ Powers, Stimela and Lucky Dube. October 8-9 at 6.30pm, October 9-10 at 2.30pm. Tickets R150 from Webtickets. Bat Centre: Abahlabeleli and GMX Live is a Gospel show from Church Abahlabeleli baseWeseli. October 9 at 4pm. Tickets R200 from Webtickets.

Bayala Safari Lodge: Beats in the Bush is a music, lifestyle and safari festival in the Munyawana Game Reserve in northern KZN. Acts include GoodLuck, Majozi, Veranda Panda, Qadasi, The Kickstands, and more. Big 5 game viewing, delicious food with a Boho Safari theme. October 8-10. Bookings by African Footprints. Full package is R6 900 per person sharing and includes two nights luxury accommodation, music festival pass, two game drives, breakfast and dinner daily, yoga and guided nature walks and conservation levy. See https://bit.ly/BeatsinBush. A work from Sibusiso Makhunga’s Innocence of Childhood. Art KZNSA Gallery: Remembering, an exhibition by Clive van den Berg, who held his first solo exhibition at KZNSA gallery in 1983. At that time, much of Van den Berg’s work looked at the violence of nationalism. These themes continue for Van den Berg returning to the very place where much of this inquiry began. Walkabout with the artist and curators today at 11am. Runs until October 10. Elizabeth Gordon Gallery: (today) Lisa-Jane Hamlin is a Durban photographer who has become known for her wonderful black and white images of our indigenous trees. Call 031 303 8133.

The Green Gallery: (today) New selection of fresh and bright paintings by artists Nicole Pletts, Janine Jollands, Val Wilson, Shirley Brandon, and Nicky Firth. Flanders Boutique Mall, Flanders Drive, Mount Edgecombe. Call 031 502 2757. Durban Art Gallery: An exhibition entitled Revelations is a visual dialogue between two generations of South African documentary photographers, Cedric Nunn and Samora Chapman, whose work captures people’s daily struggles and triumphs in KZN. Runs until November 10. The Gallery: The Studios at the Ballito Lifestyle Centre have reopened. Collaborating with the African Arts Centre, it brings an array of visual arts introducing new artists, and well known artists from KZN and afar. Call 072 245 8691.

Alliance Francaise: Innocence of Childhood is a solo exhibition by self taught artist Sibusiso Makhunga mentored by established Congolese artist Thonton Kabeya. Runs until October 16, 11am to 6pm. Outdoors Amblers Hiking Club: (tomorrow) At 1pm hike Gwa Humbe. One hour drive to hike about 6km with giraffe, wildebeest, rhino and hippos. Tea afterwards. Entrance fee R50 including tea and cream scones. Note the early start time. Travel to Mid Illovo via Camperdown. Call David at 072 615 0559. Cycle Club: Meet every Tuesday at the Mini Town car park on North Beach at 9am for a cycle on the promenade. Call Ian at 083 675 2125.

Siphokazi Jonas is the featured poet at the upcoming Poetry Africa festival. Events Crocworld Conservation Centre: A daily programme of animal feedings and demonstrations for the school holidays running until October 10, from 10am to 3.30pm. Snake demonstration and interaction at 10am; Nile Crocodile feedings at 11am and 3pm, juvenile crocodile handling half an hour later. At 2pm is the Marabou stork feeding (Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday) or vulture feeding (Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday). For more see www.crocworld.co.za or call 039 976 1103. UKZN Centre for Creative Arts: The Poetry Africa Festival from October 11 to 16 with South African poet, playwright and producer, Siphokazi Jonas as the featured poet for the 25th edition, themed Unmute: Power to the Poet. The virtual festival is free at www.facebook.com/poetryafrica and www.youtube.com/centreforcreativearts. uMhlanga Villa: Unlinked Fashion Show by Bell Noir is a black tie event for the release of its latest seasonal collection. October 9 at 4.30pm. Tickets R200 from Webtickets.