Things to do in Durban

Shows Rhumbelow Theatre, Umbilo: (Today and tomorrow) Unlocked starring The Gee Jays – Grant Bell, John Didlick and Marion Loudon – allows you to let loose and have some fun. After enduring more than 150 days of lockdown, social distancing and coming to terms with the “new normal”, this is a perfect antidote. Saturday at 7pm, Sunday at 2pm. Tickets R160 (R140 pensioners) must be pre-booked. Call Roland at 082 499 8636. Rhumbelow Theatre, Northlands: Marriage For Dummies features comedy duo Aaron McIlroy and Lisa Bobbert in a survival guide for taking on life’s ultimate challenge. September 24-26 and October 1-3 at 7pm, September 27 and October 4 at 6pm. Tickets R180/R160 for Northlands Bowling Club members must be pre-booked. Call Roland at 082 499 8636. Rockwood, Sibaya: The show The Ultimate Countdown goes online to raise funds for entertainers who have not been able to work since March. Creator and theatre owner, Andrew Webster, said: “It's a nostalgic trip featuring some great songs – in some ways, a memory lane countdown.” The show will run from 7pm on the DigiTV platform until September 27. Tickets are R50 from quicket Music

Music Revival: Pianist Chris Duigan performs twice weekly concert offerings on Wednesday and Saturday evenings at 6pm. Screened live on his Facebook page from his home in Pietermaritzburg.

Durban songbird Haylea Heyns will be part of the line-up during the fifth #helpthoseonthefrontline on Friday. Also part of the virtual event are the Soweto String Quartet, Megan-Geoffrey Prins, Anna Davel, Malika Omar, Rich Doremi, Trio de Musique, Selim Valentino, Antoine Fourie, Bronwin Africa and Andrea Kayser, and Erin Beck and Rob Rodell. Titled Classic Crossover, Heyns will perform her song, Gaining Ground. For tickets visit bit.ly/smilehtof.

Art

KZNSA Gallery: Features Izimo Ezisizungezile (The Circumstances Around Us) until October 4, which brings together works by four artists addressing diverse aspects of South African life including spirituality, culture, access to drinking water, and environmental degradation. Also the exhibition Trails, with artists Saaiqa, Portia Ncwane and Jessica Michelle le Roux. Open Wednesday to Sunday, 9am to 3pm. Entrance free.

Markets

Shongweni Farmers’ and Craft Market: (Today) Fresh and artisanal foods, craft beers, the best local crafts and decor and local musicians, 6.30am to 1pm. 031 777 4686.

Golden Hours Market: (Tomorrow) Relaxed family market under the mango trees at the Golden Hours School in Uitsig Road, Durban North. Live music and rides for the children. 9am to 2pm. Call 083 262 3693.

Events

The Durban International Festival closes this evening with the film Dust, set to screen in Durban in a drive-in format alongside the announcement of the Diff2020 awards. Tickets are R100 per car and available on Quicket. Arrive for the screening at the Durban Country Club Driving Range by 5.30pm.

The Independent on Saturday