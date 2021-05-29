Things to do in Durban this weekend

Markets

Shongweni Farmers and Craft Market: (today). Open from 6.30am to 12.30pm with full Covid protocols.

Fresh produce, crafts, ready made foods, decor items, furniture, pet products, outdoor goods, nursery and jewellery as well as a nature trail and great view points to relax. Call 031 777 4686.

Musgrave Market: (today) Under the trees at Berea Park for good food, good music and stalls selling arts and crafts, clothing, accessories, confectionery, baked goods, books, toys, plants, good quality second hand items and more. From 9am to 2pm.

Golden Hours Market: (tomorrow) Relaxed family market at the Golden Hours School, 10am to 2pm. All Covid-19 protocols and strict distancing in place. Call Lyn on 083 262 3693.

uMhlanga Farmers Market: Every Wednesday from 8am to noon in Autumn Drive, Prestondale. Call Ethel on 060 303 3957.

La Lucia Antiques Fair: Fabulous range of antique, vintage and retro decor and collectibles. Sunday June 6 from 9am to 3pm on the lower ground floor of the La Lucia Mall. Call Sandy on 082 705 4882.

Durban Vintage Market: Quirky vintage clothing and collectables at The Dolos, 5 Southampton Road, Point, on June 5 from 10am to 2pm. Safe parking in uShaka.

Shows

Rhumbelow, Durban: (today and tomorrow) Cat Simoni is saying au revoir to her SA fans before her return to the UK with her hit Kalk Bay Theatre cabaret show Cat & Lucy co-starring Capetonian actress and vocalist, Lucy Tops. Today at 7.30pm, tomorrow at 2pm. Tickets R160 from Computicket or email [email protected]

Rhumbelow, Tina’s: (tomorrow) Relaxing afternoon of easy listening music by Trevor Donjeany and Dawn Selby at 2pm. Tickets R160 from Computicket or email [email protected]

Grace Family Church: (today and tomorrow) Family Therapy Lockdown Edition stars comedians Aaron McIlroy and Lisa Bobbert. Until June 2 at 7.30pm. Tickets R150 from Webtickets.

Comedy

Onomo Hotel: (today) The Carvin H Goldstone Comedy Show looks at a year of the pandemic in South Africa, with jokes, stories and conspiracies in a new world with masks, sanitiser and paranoia. At 8pm. Tickets R150 at Webtickets.

Riverside Hotel: (today) Comedy night at the Riverside stars Robbie Collins, Cyril Basker and Darrien Asberry at 7pm for 7.30pm. Food and beverages from the Riverside Grill. Tickets R130 from Webtickets.

Altitude: (tomorrow) Open mic comedy night every Sunday hosted by Friends of South African Comedy. Opens at 6pm with the show at 7pm. Entry R30.

Dr Christopher Cockburn will perform a recital on the refurbished organ at St Thomas Church, Berea.

Music

Denis Hurley Centre: (today) The Buskers Collective present a free open air concert from 10am to 1pm featuring the Best So Far Band.

Safe parking behind the cathedral. Free but donations for the musicians and vendors would be appreciated.

Cato Manor Sports Grounds: (tomorrow) The uMkhumbane Jazz & Soul Fusion Experience showcases the best musical talent of South Africa across various genres. Also cultural and sport activities. From 10am.

Tickets R50 to R350 from Webtickets. For more info, see http://bit.ly/Umkhumbane

St Thomas Church: (tomorrow) Master organist Dr Christopher Cockburn will perform on the magnificent newly-refurbished 116-year-old Henry Willis organ at the Berea church at 3pm.

The programme includes perennial favourites and pieces relevant to the organ’s illustrious past.

Tickets R100, R80 pensioners and students, must be prebooked from the church office, mornings 031 201 2204 or WhatsApp Mervyn Payne on 082 706 4619. All monies raised will go towards the enormous costs of refurbishing the organ.

Durban Jewish Centre: Friends of Music present the Durban City Orchestra under the baton of Lukele Temmingh in a programme of light and popular classics. Pianist Dylan Arslanian performs Mozart’s Piano Concerto No21.

Tickets R100 (members)/ R120 (non-members) must be pre-booked at [email protected] or call Keith on 071 505 1021.

Art

KZNSA Gallery: (today) Making Marks is an exhibition of drawings and mixed media works from the estate of Andrew Verster. Includes a selection on loan from Durban collectors. Until June 13.

Elizabeth Gordon Gallery: (today) Works by Hussein Salim which are a celebration of the African woman. Call 031 303 8133.

The Green Gallery: (today) Paintings by Makiwa Mutomba, Char Kraus, Nicolle Pletts, Penny Brown, Pam Benporath, and Sue Whitmore and bronzes by Owen Llewellyn-Davies and Sarah Richards. Flanders Mall, Mount Edgecombe. Call 031 5022757.

Tatham Art Gallery: (today and tomorrow) St John South Africa hosts a photographic exhibition to promote its work in eye care and the impact on the lives of everyday South Africans. Ends tomorrow.

The exhibition features 32 photographs by David Prior with accompanying narratives which tell a personal story. Free vision screenings today and tomorrow. Gallery open Tuesdays to Friday from 10am to 4pm, weekends 10am to 2pm.

Durban Art Gallery: Winner of the prestigious 2018 Absa L’Atelier Gerard Sekoto Award Philiswa Lila will exhibit her show entitled Skin, Bone, Fire: The First Album until July 25.

Outdoors

Amblers Hiking Club: (tomorrow) At 2pm on June 6 hike Stainbank Nature Reserve, off Coedmore Road, Yellowwood Park. Ample game and birdlife. Bring tick spray and spare shoes. Reserve entrance fee R50. Hike Leader Terence Petersen 071 122 3183.

Cycle Club: Meet every Tuesday at the Mini Town car park on North Beach at 9am for a cycle on the promenade.

Call Ian on 083 675 2125.

The Umgeni Steam Railway is operating between Kloof and Inchanga this weekend.

Events

Animal Anti-Cruelty League: (today) Family Fun Day from 9am to 2pm at 53 Artesia Ave (D657), Leckhampton Valley. Includes live music, food and refreshments, craft gin and beers, market stalls, kids’ activity corner. Call Paula on 031 736 9093

Denis Hurley Centre: (today) Saturday guitar classes organised by the UKZN School of Music at the centre. Music theory from 9am-10.15am; guitar workshop from 10.30-11.45am (bring a guitar if you have one) No need to book. Parking behind Emmanuel Cathedral for R25.

Umgeni Steam Railway: (today and tomorrow) Inchanga Choo Choo trains running today at 12.30pm and tomorrow at 8.30am and 12.30pm from the Stokers Arms, Kloof. Bookings at http://umgenisteamrailway.com/

