This is your weekend

Markets Shongweni Farmers and Craft Market: (today) Fresh produce, superb arts and craft, clothing and jewellery, artisanal food and live entertainment. From 7am to 1pm. Shongweni has a number of exciting markets lined up for the Christmas period, including markets on December 16, 17 and 18, and regular Saturday markets on December 24 and 31. Musgrave Market: (today) Berea Park for food, music and stalls selling arts and crafts, clothing, accessories, confectionery, baked goods, books, toys, plants, good quality second-hand items and more. From 9am to 2pm.

Golden Hours Market: (tomorrow) Family friendly market at Golden Hours School from 10am to 2pm. Live music and food stalls. Call Lyn at 083 262 3693. Rotary Uvongo Flea Market: (today and tomorrow) Stalls offering crafts, toys, beadwork, wire work, clothing and food every Saturday, 8.30am to 1pm and Sunday, 9am to 2pm opposite Douglas Mitchell Sports Grounds. Call Brian at 082 829 0059. uMhlanga Farmers Market: Autumn Drive, Prestondale, every Wednesday from 8am to noon. Call Ethel at 060 303 3957.

Sheila Da Bluenote performs at the Rhumbelow this weekend. Shows Bridge Theatre, Durban North: (today and tomorrow)The King of Broken Things – a whimsical, profound and poignant one hander by Michael Taylor Broderick, and featuring Cara Roberts (as a young boy) opens the new theatre at the Northlands Primary School campus. Today at 2.30pm. Tickets R130 adults / R110 concessions from webtickets. Barnyard Theatre: (today and tomorrow) Nineties vs Noughties is a popular song roller-coaster with a skilled ten-piece cast that resurrects pop and rock icons from both decades. Until December 31. Tickets at barnyardtheatre.co.za Rhumbelow, Durban: Sunday Session with singer, composer, actress, and dancer Sheila Da Bluenote. This concert celebrates her new EP, Infinite Thought, launched last month. Tickets R100 from Computicket or call Roland at 082 499 8636 or email [email protected]

Playhouse Drama: Thetha Mosadi is a vibrant musical aimed at breaking the silence about issues affecting women with disabilities and youth. The plot of the musical is centred around the life of a married young disabled woman. November 17 and 19 at 7pm. Rhumbelow, Durban: The Royal Opera’s production of Aida is on the big screen on Tuesday, November 15 at 6pm. Princess Aida has been kidnapped: a valuable prize in a war between Egypt and Ethiopia. The ambitious soldier Radames wrestles with his feelings for her. As they draw closer, each must make an agonising choice between their loyalty to home, and their love for each other. Tickets R100 from Computicket or call Roland at 082 499 8636 or email [email protected] Comedy ICC: Toilet Talk with Aaron Mcilroy and Lisa Bobbert in a fundraiser with a difference. An evening of laughs, an eco-education and some feel-good takeaways on how you can help the sewage crisis. Not to mention delicious food. November 13 at 5pm. Tickets R30 from webtickets.

Westville Warehouse: Hosted by Thami Dlamini, catch Did I Say That? a fun night of comedy on November 24 at 7pm. Tickets R50 from Quicket. The Q Twins will perform at the Playhouse this month. Music Playhouse Opera: (today) Hymns According to Fisani is a live performance and recording of hymns written by AF Masinga. Featuring KZN Philharmonic Orchestra, Reality 7 Mixed Group, Faith Sharers, pastors K Mazibuko and Joshua Maponga. At 2pm and 9pm. Tickets R250 from webtickets. Stable Theatre, Greyville: The Live Your Dream SA Youth Awards on November 19 at 11am to recognise the different talents in the youth of South Africa. Tickets R100 from webtickets.

Jewish Club: Friends of Music features pianist Christopher Duigan playing 20 Popular Classics on November 20 at 3pm. These celebrated classical piano melodies include Mozart‘s Rondo alla Turca, De Falla’s Ritual Fire Dance, Liszt’s Hungarian Rhapsody No 2, Debussy’s Clair de Lune and Chopin’s Heroic Polonaise. Tickets R120 members/ R140 non-members from [email protected] or call Keith at 071 505 1021. Playhouse Opera: Q Twins Live In Concert. Since the release of their first single Hamba November 2019 the Q Twins have been dominating charts and performing across the country. November 25 at 8pm. Tickets R200 from webtickets. The Chairman: uMongo Msindo project presents its second exhibition to commemorate, showcase and bring the story of some of the unique musical heritage of South Africa to life. The exhibition, showcasing indigenous instruments, is an interactive exhibition and will be open on Fridays and Saturdays in November at The Chairman in Durban. It is a project that takes audiences and musicians on a journey through the unique musical heritage of KwaZulu-Natal.

Art KZNSA Gallery: (today and tomorrow) New work by celebrated Durban artist, Sibusiso Duma. Titled Ukube uMama usenathi (If Mama were still with us), the body of work speaks to the unique bond shared between mother and child, and explores how the absence of this tender maternal presence impacts personal development, both as a child as well as later in life. Until November 13. The Green Gallery: (today) The Green Gallery has a fresh collection for the Christmas season from Justin Mashora, Sue Robins, Janine Jollands, and Penny Brown. Also new bronzes by Sarah Richards and Owen Llewellyn Davies. Flanders Mall, Mount Edgecombe. Call 031 502 2757. The Gallery, Ballito: 4Fs Sakes, Flora, Fauna, feathers and a touch of fur, featuring prominent local artists. Runs until November 27. Call 072 245 8691.

Outdoors Amblers Hiking Club: (tomorrow) At 11am hike Highstakes. Note the early start. Hike the gorge and waterfall. Take the Cato Ridge turn-off and turn left at the top of the off-ramp. Follow the Highstakes signs – right on to the dirt road and right up the concrete strip driveway. Call David on 072 615 0559. Cycle Club: Meet every Tuesday at the Mini Town car park on North Beach at 9am for a cycle on the promenade. Call Ian at 083 675 2125. Mountain Biking Rides: Every Saturday at 6am meeting at Dura Cycles in Uvongo. Call Siya Mpofana at 039 315 7359.

Learn to surf this holiday season with events at Durban and Southbroom. Events Alliance Française: It is Beaujolais Nouveau time. Come enjoy the new wine of the year arriving from France, the music of the Gypsy Strings and an auction of beautiful art on November 18 at 6pm. Tickets R140 / R110 for members & students of Alliance Française includes a complimentary glass of Beaujolais Nouveau 2022. Booking essential at [email protected] or 031 312 9582. LEARN 2 SURF: Schools at all the safest beginner-surfer beaches in South Africa with surf instructors that are experienced, friendly, patient and excited to get you up and riding waves in no time. All of the surf gear you need is provided. Lessons at Durban and Southbroom. For more info see http://www.learn2surf.co.za. Tickets R200-R750 from webtickets. Morningside Sports Club: The Oddball Olympics see teams of four competing in crazy challenges and then a social and party afterwards. On November 26 at 1pm. A series of fun and hilarious activities to be completed including chugging beer, balancing things, juggling things, running, sliding, etc. Strictly 23 years and over. Tickets R250 from Quicket.