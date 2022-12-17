’Tis the season to be jolly

Markets Shongweni Farmers and Craft Market: (today and tomorrow) Fresh produce, arts and craft, clothing and jewellery, artisanal food and live entertainment from 7am to 1pm. Shongweni has two markets this weekend, and regular Saturday markets on December 24 and 31. I Heart Market: (today) Christmas market today from 8.30am to 2pm at the market’s new home, Sugar Rush Park, Ballito. Secure parking/free entrance. Fine hand-made goods including jewellery, accessories, leather goods, ceramics, visual arts, decor, clothing, deli foods and baking.

Story continues below Advertisement

Musgrave Market: (today) Berea Park for food, music, arts and crafts, clothing, accessories, confectionery, baked goods, books, toys, plants, good quality second-hand items and more. From 9am to 2pm. Buzz Market: (today) Weekly community market for authentic gifts; organic vegetables; funky clothing; decadent treats; boerie rolls, Indian delights and home-crafted sauces; decor and jewellery; second hand books and coffee. 38 Pitlochry Road, Westville, from 9am to 2pm. uMhlanga Antiques Fair: (tomorrow) Focus on weird, wonderful and unusual Christmas presents at the uMhlanga Centre tomorrow from 9am to 2pm. Call Rod on 084 548 0366.

Golden Hours Market: (tomorrow) Family-friendly market at Golden Hours School from 10am to 2pm. Santa will be at tomorrow’s market. Prizes, live music and food stalls. Call Lyn at 083 262 3693. Rotary Uvongo Flea Market: (today and tomorrow) Crafts, toys, beadwork, wire work, clothing and food every Saturday, 8.30am to 1pm, and Sunday, 9am to 2pm, opposite Douglas Mitchell Sports Grounds. Call Brian at 082 829 0059. The Oribi Gorge Farmers’ Market: (today and tomorrow) Bumper Christmas market at the Lake Eland Game Reserve. See [email protected]

Story continues below Advertisement

Clansthal Market: (tomorrow) Boutique craft market in a private garden overlooking the ocean to raise funds for the Clansthal Conservancy. Crafts, clothing, décor items, food stalls and live music. From 9am until 2pm at 111 Pig & Whistle Drive, Clansthal. Call Liz Cunningham at 083 556 8108. uMhlanga Farmers Market: Autumn Drive, Prestondale, every Wednesday from 8am to noon. Call Ethel at 060 303 3957. The Sweetdale Christmas Market: More than 45 vendors in a great setting paired with great food, drink and music. The Packshed, Margate, on December 23 from 6pm to 10pm. Also on December 30 from 6pm to 10pm.

Story continues below Advertisement

“It’s Beautiful at the Ballet” takes over the Playhouse next week. Shows Barnyard Theatre: (today and tomorrow) “Nineties vs Noughties” is a popular song roller-coaster with a skilled ten-piece cast that resurrects pop and rock icons from both decades. Until December 31. Tickets at barnyardtheatre.co.za Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre: (today and tomorrow) Family pantomime “Jack and the Beanstalk”, written and directed by Steven Stead and designed by Greg King. Runs until January 15. Tickets R130-R250 from Computicket. Rhumbelow Theatre: (today and tomorrow) Godfrey Johnson and Roland Perold star in “The Good News Cabaret”, today; December 21-23 and 29-31 at 7pm. Tomorrow and December 24 at 2pm. Tickets R180 with a special of book eight and pay for seven from Computicket or call 082 499 8636 or email [email protected]

“Jack and the Beanstalk” is the family panto running at the Sneddon until January. Playhouse, Drama: (today) Mbuso Khoza and Ijadu Le Afrika in “Ihubo” with narration of historical events detailing origins of the music. At 6.30pm. Tickets R100 from webtickets. Rhumbelow Theatre: The Royal Ballet’s “Nutcracker” on the big screen with Fumi Kaneko as the Sugar Plum Fairy and William Bracewell as her prince. December 20, 27 and January 4 at 6pm, December 22-23, 29-30 and January 4-5 at 2pm. Tickets R125 from Computicket or call 082 499 8636 or email [email protected] Rhumbelow, Northlands: Join Aaron Mcilroy and Lisa Bobbert for their newest comedy “Bulletproof”, a survival guide to living in South Africa: 007 is an amateur compared with 031. December 21-24 and 27 to 31 at 7.30pm. Tickets R200/ Northlands Bowling Club Members R160 from Computicket or call 082 499 8636 or email [email protected]

Playhouse Opera: “It’s Beautiful at the Ballet” is an uplifting and joyful programme of short pieces. December 22 at 2pm and 6pm, December 23 at 3pm. Tickets R100-R150at webtickets. Playhouse Drama: “Comedy Explosion with Dance” gives a taste of an Eastern festive season featuring the best of local dance, music and comedy with the Nateshwar Dance Academy, Jailoshini Naidoo and Manesh Maharaj. December 22 at 6.30pm, December 23 at 2pm. Tickets R100 from webtickets. Playhouse Grand Foyer: “Christmas Carols Concert” by the Playhouse Chorale is the ideal sing-along at The Playhouse. December 23 at 2.30pm. Tickets R50 from webtickets.

Rhumbelow Theatre: “The Royal Ballet ‒ A Diamond Celebration” on the big screen on December 31 at 2pm celebrating the 60th anniversary of The Friends of Covent Garden. Tickets R125 from Computicket or call 082 499 8636 or email [email protected] Comic Richelieu Beaunoir will perform at the Onomo Hotel this evening. Comedy Onomo Hotel: (today) “The Dezember Comedy Show” stars former Durban comedian Richelieu Beaunoir with a few of Durban’s other favourites. At 7pm. Tickets R150 from webtickets. Westville Warehouse: (tomorrow) Durban’s adult panto continues with “Sinder-fella” in Westville from December 18-20 before moving to the Onomo Hotel from December 21-30. All shows at 7.30pm. Written and directed by Darren King. Tickets R150 from Quicket.

Greyville Racecourse: “The Blacklisted Comedy Show”, a stand-up comedy showcase hosted by Mc Fly Motion (Gagasi FM). Starring Simphiwe Shembe, Sfiso Nene, Amawele AseChestervile, Ndlebe and more. December 21 at 6.30pm/ Tickets R200 from Webtickets. Protea Hotel Fire & Ice: “Simphiwe Shembe Christmas Comedy” for friends, family and fun. December 23-24 at 7pm. Tickets R200 at Webtickets, R250 at the door. Acclaimed conductor Marin Alsop will lead the new Mzanzi Orchestra at the Playhouse this evening. Music Playhouse Opera: (today) Classical music superstar Marin Alsop conducts Beethoven Symphony No 9 with the new Mzansi National Philharmonic Orchestra at 7pm. Tickets R125 from Quicket.

Chris Saunders Park, uMhlanga: (today) “Summer Vacay 2022” features Matthew Mole, Neon Dreams, Desmond and The Tutus and friends. From noon. Tickets R165-R300 from Webtickets. Durban ICC: (today) “The Soulful & Heritage Experience” stars Judith Sephuma, Brian Themba, Ernie Smith, Themba Mokoena, Justin Lee Schultz, Billy Monana and more. Doors open at 2pm, show starts at 3pm. Tickets R200 to R500 from Webtickets. The Station Urban Event Space: (today) Langa Mavuso brings his “Songs of the Sun Tour” to Durban to celebrate the release of his 2020 album “Langa”. One night only at 7.30pm. Tickets R250 from Webtickets.

Talloula, Botha’s Hill: (today) “Beneath The Chords” presents Afrikaans rock icon Francois van Coke, an evening of music, storytelling, food and drinks. Doors open at 6pm, dinner at 7pm, music at 8pm. Tickets R700 from Quicket include a two-course meal. Mariannhill Monastery: (today and tomorrow) The Durban Catholic Players’ Guild and the Knights of Da Gama present “Carols by Candlelight and Nativity Play” at 3pm, and at Greyville racecourse tomorrow at 7pm. No entry charge for the Carols by Candlelight, but you are asked to bring a toy for a needy child. Saxophonist Khaya Mahlangu will perform at a special birthday celebration at the Rainbow tomorrow. Rainbow Restaurant, Pinetown: (tomorrow) Special 41st birthday celebration that incorporates the making of the documentary “Under the Rainbow: The Struggle for Jazz, Jazz for the Struggle”. Saxophonist Khaya Mahlangu, who cut his teeth at The Rainbow, will be joined by trumpeter, Mandla Mlangeni and a stellar band. Secure roof-top parking at the local Spar. Tickets R150 from Webtickets. Full programme: https://www.therainbow.co.za

Greyville Racecourse: (tomorrow) “Woza Summer”, music with SA’s hottest act’s. From noon. Tickets R150-R400 from Webtickets. Cooler boxes R100-R250. See https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC-PnWDbD2M4H0egd0f5O9Fg Sagewood Café, Pietermaritzburg: “The Christmas Concert” stars Chris Duigan on piano and soprano Bongiwe Mdlala and tenor Papiki Musa in an evening of popular opera and seasonal music. December 20 at 7pm. Also at Amber Auditorium in Howick on December 22. Tickets R350 include a two-course meal. Booking at Sagewood Café, call 033 342 0658. Litchi Orchard, Salt Rock: “Carols by Candlelight”, a night under the stars. December 21 at 4pm. Tickets R50-R100 from Webtickets.

Ballito Cane Fields: “Ballito BIG Week” from December 22 to January 1, features eight concerts starring some of Mzansi’s biggest acts including Black Coffee, Zakes Bantwini, Mango Groove, Die Heuwels Fantasties, Springbok Nude Girls and more. See https://ballitobigweek.com/ for details. Tickets R150 to R1100 at Webtickets. Golden Horse Casino, Pietermaritzburg: “The uMgungundlovu Music Festival” features live music, play area for kids, food stalls, alcohol sale on site. Bring braai stands, camp chairs and gazebos. December 24 from noon. Also in the Pietermaritzburg City Hall: comedy show on December 24 at 6pm and a gospel show and Christmas Carols at 8am on Christmas Day. Tickets R100-R250 from Webtickets. Hazelmere Dam: “The Durban Jazz Festival” celebrates jazz and Afrojazz music outdoors with national and local artists. Bring camp chairs, braai stands, cooler boxes and umbrellas. December 26 from 10am. Tickets R295-R3000 on Webtickets.

The Villa, Point: “Music Is King Youth Weekender”, a pop-up, mixed genre musical extravaganza founded and curated by Black Coffee. December 26 from noon. Tickets R200-R250 from Webtickets. Art KZNSA Gallery: (today and tomorrow) Annual “BuzzArt Christmas Extravaganza” celebrates fresh starts and new leases on life, with the focus on sustainable, sophisticated design. Until January 15. Durban Art Gallery: (today) “Inkaba”, an art exhibition by the Amasosha Art Movement. Until March 2.

The Green Gallery: (today) New selection by Shirley Brandon, Nicky Firth, Guilia Forman, Andy Anderson and Char Krauss and new bronzes by Sarah Richards and Owen Llewellyn Davies. Flanders Mall, Mount Edgecombe. Call 031 502 2757. The Gallery, Ballito: (today and tomorrow) The exhibition “Presence ‒ The Gift of Now” runs until January 29. Call 072 245 8691. Outdoors Amblers Hiking Club: (tomorrow) At 2pm hike Giba Gorge Mountain Bike Park to upper Mackintosh Falls and a pizza and beer after. Call David on 072 615 0559.

Cycle Club: Meet every Tuesday at the Mini Town car park on North Beach at 9am for a cycle on the promenade. Call Ian at 083 675 2125. Mountain Biking Rides: Every Saturday at 6am meeting at Dura Cycles in Uvongo. Call Siya Mpofana at 039 315 7359. Events Umgeni Steam Railway: (today and tomorrow) Festive-themed trains with Santa on board for the day-time trains today. Special 5pm train today culminates with a candlelit carols concert at Inchanga. Also a Boxing Day special train, and a Saturday morning early January train. The Inchanga Craft Market will have stalls offering family-friendly festive fare. There is also a food garden offering a range of light meals and snacks, a play area and picnic site. See www.umgenisteamrailway.com or call 082 353 6003.

Bluff Eco Park: (today and tomorrow) “Christmas Wonderland 2022”, outdoor live nativity scenes, Christmas stage productions, carolling, a Christmas night market and a gingerbread house to decorate. Until December 19, from 6pm to 9pm. Tickets R20 and R10 per car, children under 3 free from Quicket. KZNSA: (today) “Canvas the City” gives people the opportunity to tap into their inner artist while enjoying a glass of their desired drink and socialising. No under 18s. Dress code: A summer in Tuscany. At 12.30pm. Tickets R360 from Quicket. Cool Runnings: (today) “Remedial Rhythm & Poetry Fest” is a day to showcase your talents through poetry, art and song. At 11am. Tickets R80-R100 from Webtickets.

Durban Botanic Gardens: (today and tomorrow) The annual “Trail of Lights” continues until January 2 (except Christmas Day). World-class lighting displays, festive scenes, magical characters, artisanal food gardens, a festive market, and more. Back-up ready for load shedding. Tickets R55-R80 from Webtickets. See https://trailoflights.co.za Crocworld Conservation Centre, Scottburgh: Daily reptile interactions and demonstrations, juvenile crocodile handling, and stork and vulture feedings. See www.crocworld.co.za LEARN 2 SURF: Safe beginner-surfer beaches with patient, experienced and friendly instructors to have you riding waves in no time. All gear provided. Lessons at Durban and Southbroom. For more info see http://www.learn2surf.co.za. Tickets R200-R750 from Webtickets.