Ukuzinza Durban - It means “grounded” or “rooted” and that’s what the new Playhouse Theatre production,

, aims to be: a celebration of Africa’s rich history, heritage and culture.

“It’s a ceremony to honour and revive Africa, our home and oracle,” said Durban-born dancer Mzokuthula Gasa, who choreographed the show.

“It interrogates the pre-colonial life of Africa. The piece engages with an Africa without borders, that is undivided by the ‘Scramble for Africa’. Its themes draw on stories which lead to the land question, the root cause of poverty and the exclusionary structural system of world economics.

“Making the modern African continent better and stronger is the key theme and point of departure in redefining Africa as a ‘home’ and oracle of the world, because Africa is now. The work is a reflection of the current international discourse on structures of rulership and politics.

“Ukuzinza seeks to give an African narrative of that discourse. The stories of our continent are always displaced and seen in relation to other stories, which is frustrating. Ukuzinza then seeks to take people on a journey of hope, based on a multiplicity of African realities,” said Gasa.

The production is made up of dancers from Phakama Dance Theatre and Sibonelo Dance Project, and includes a variety of dance styles, from African contemporary, pure African dance, contemporary, fusion and ballet.

“There are added layers of pantsula, hip hop and local modern township jive. And the dancers all bring different flavours, energy and experience to the story. They offer a touch of magic to the story and bring it to life through their interpretation. There’s nothing as wonderful as working with humble artists,” he said.

Gasa, who now lives in Cape Town, said the production was something of a homecoming for him, having worked in England for five years.

“Durban is my home and it’s always great to come back, especially to showcase my work. Being in England, where I only did African dance, has shown me that our African dance styles are appreciated more overseas than here at home, which is a pity.

“The South African dance world undermines African dance. This is due to the inferiority complex towards non-Western phenomena and practices, so contemporary and ballet are preferably given a platform. Cape Town and South Africa has shown me how funding institutions and festivals perpetuate the inferiority complex and stigma of African dance. African dance needs to be accredited and honoured.”

In terms of the music featured in Ukuzinza, it is composed by Elvis Sibeko, among others, with lighting designed by Bamanye Yeko.

Gasa explained: “I started with writing a narrative story, which I took to Elvis Sibeko, who then internalises the story, does his magic, and gives it a voice. When creating music with him, we sometimes go to bed the next morning because he enjoys creating music at midnight, because it’s therapeutic. I’m very pedantic with the music I use for my production because I speak through it to carry and support the story. Hence, I’m very sensitive when it comes to music. I use the same technique with Bamanye Yeko for lighting.”

Gasa hopes audiences understand the importance of respecting each other in our differences.

“All in all, I want the audience to have hope and appreciation of our different cultures and dance styles. They need to be inspired to refine Africa, through an African lens, because the time for African is now. Ukuzinza is the first of different dance styles. It’s an energetic dance production that bows to African dance and uses other dance forms just as support, to narrate the story,” he added.

Ukuzinza runs at the Playhouse Theatre, from May 23-26. Tickets are R80 at Webtickets.