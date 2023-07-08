Warming up your winter holidays

Markets Shongweni Farmers & Craft Market: (today) Fresh produce, arts and craft, clothing and jewellery, artisanal food and live entertainment. From 7am to 1pm. Also trades on the last Sunday of each month, from 8am to 1pm. Musgrave Market: (today) Berea Park for food, music and stalls selling arts and crafts, clothing, accessories, confectionery, baked goods, books, toys, plants, good quality second-hand items and more. From 9am to 2pm.

Buzz Market: (today) A weekly community market for organic vegetables, funky clothing, decadent treats, boerie rolls, Indian delights and home-crafted sauces, decor and jewellery, second-hand books and coffee. 38 Pitlochry Road, Westville, from 9am to 2pm. Ballito Farmers Market: (today and tomorrow) More than 150 traders offering fresh farm produce, fresh cut flowers and a nursery, local retail, outdoor and casual fashion, kids’ entertainment, art and sculptures, hobbies, crafted goods and lifestyle products. R103 at Umhlali. From 7am to 2pm. Rotary Uvongo Flea Market: (today and tomorrow) Crafts, toys, beadwork, wire work, clothing, and food every Saturday, 8.30am to 1pm and Sunday, 9am to 2pm, opposite Douglas Mitchell Sports Grounds. Call Brian at 082 829 0059.

Golden Hours Market: (tomorrow) Family-friendly market at Golden Hours School from 10am to 2pm. Live music and food stalls. Call Lyn at 083 262 3693. uMhlanga Farmers Market: Autumn Drive, Prestondale, every Wednesday from 8am to noon. Call Ethel at 060 303 3957. Bash with Tash presents a ladies’ night in Pietermaritzburg. Shows Barnyard Theatre: (today and tomorrow) “The Hollywood Walk of Fame” features the greatest music from the greatest movies. Until October 1. Tickets R220 from https://www.barnyardtheatre.co.za

Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre: (today and tomorrow) KickstArt’s “Winnie the Pooh” is a colourful and faithful adaptation of AA Milne’s classic children’s story. Until July 16. Booking through Computicket. Playhouse Opera: (today and tomorrow) This year’s Young Performers Project presents “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” starring 167 children from more than 50 schools in KZN. Until July 16. Tickets R150-R250 from Webtickets. Playhouse Drama: The Durban Dance Movement festival showcases the best of Durban dance talents in hip hop, amapiano, break dance, contemporary, ballet, Bollywood and inclusive disabled dancing. July 21 at 7pm, July 22 at 2pm and 7pm. Tickets R120 from Webtickets.

DC Thompson Hall, Durban High School: Musical favourite “Grease” with a cast of 55 pupils. Set in 1959 at Rydell High School, the musical follows 10 working-class teenagers as they navigate the complexities of peer pressure and love. July 25-29 at 7pm, July 30 at 6pm. Tickets R60-R120 from Webtickets. Golden Horse Casino, Pietermaritzburg: It’s ladies’ night with Bash with Tash on July 29 at 8pm. Tash, who has performed locally and internationally, brings a night of laughter and motivation. Ladies only, no under 21s. Tickets R120-R150 from webtickets. Durban Botanic Gardens Conference Hall: An afternoon of laughter at the “Funny Guys Comedy Show” featuring the Dingalings dynamic duo of Koobeshen Naidoo and Henry Ramkisson on July 30 at 2pm. Tickets R150 from Webtickets.

Dr Jeff and Ewok perform in “Two Dubious Gurus” on the Berea this week. Music Level 101, Margate: (today) The South Coast hip hop festival stars Olefied Khetha, Shong G, Big John, Mlyza, Phoshani Mzansi, IzwaMuntu and more. From 6pm. Tickets R50 from Webtickets. Centre for Jazz and Popular Music, UKZN: Every Wednesday at 5.30pm, catch a selection of excellent jazz musicians. Tickets 100, pensioners R70, students R40 from [email protected] St Clement’s Restaurant, Musgrave: Join Dr Jeff and Ewok in “Two Dubious Gurus” on July 14 from 6.30pm. Hip hop activist Ewok and his father, Dr Jeff, find their shared groove in a poetry and music aligned with their combined jazz and hip hop roots. Tickets R75 at the door.

Oval Cricket Ground, Pietermaritzburg: The inaugural Midlands Winter Xperience will celebrate local talent with performances by Big Zulu, Sjava, Zakwe, Khuzani Blaq Diamond and others. July 15 from noon. Tickets on Webtickets R200, general admission R250, VIP R500. Durban Botanic Gardens: The Music at the Lake Series features Jeremy Loops and also stars Steve Mculu. Drinks and food are welcome, cooler boxes charged R50 at the gate. Bring picnic blankets and camping chairs. July 22 at 1pm. Tickets R150-R320 from Webtickets. For more visit www.durbanbotanicgardens.org.za Alliance Française de Durban: “#FunKedeLiKliveSessions 2.0 Retrograde“ is an all women event featuring women musicians, women in crafts, women DJs, photographers and videographers. July 22 from 3pm. Tickets R80 from Webtickets.

The Durban City Orchestra performs at St Agnes Church, Kloof. St Agnes Church, Kloof: The Durban City Orchestra performs on July 23 at 2.30pm. Conducted by Charl van der Merwe, they perform Schubert’s “Unfinished Symphony”; Francois Borne’s “Fantaisie Brillante sur Carmen”, and “”Finlandia by Sibelius. Also at St Thomas Church, Musgrave on August 6 at 2.30pm. Tickets: R150/R120 pensioners and students through Computicket. Playhouse Opera: “Amaqhawe 2” is a spiritual Gospel concert featuring the multi-award winning Congolese singer and songwriter Lor Mbongo and top local gospel artists. July 29 at 6pm. Tickets R250 from Webtickets. Bishopstowe Country Club, Pietermaritzburg: The Cane Fields Music Fest in the beautiful countryside features Just Jinger, Daniel Baron, Matt Gardiner, Tom Mitchell, Evo and Tiaan Rivers. Prizes, great food, beer tent and more. July 29 from noon. Tickets R100-R250 from Webtickets.

Norwegian Settlers Church, Port Shepstone: Catch the KZN Youth Orchestra in concert on July 29. There will be a short educational concert at 11am, followed with an hour long “performance concert” at noon. The Creston College vocal ensemble joins them. Call Shelley on 071 417 1272. Tickets R30-R50 from Webtickets. Jewish Club: Friends of Music concert on July 30 at 3pm featuring the musical duo Opera Angels. Comprising Dr Lisa Engelbrecht (soprano and piano) and Lindsay Thomson (mezzo-soprano), they create performances encompassing opera classics, sacred music, Broadway hits and their own arrangements of contemporary classics. Tickets R120 members/ R140 non-members at the door. No credit card facilities. Art Durban Holocaust & Genocide Centre: “Seeing Auschwitz”, rare photographs captured by perpetrators, victims and liberators give unsettling perspective and stark evidence of mass murder, but also of the humanity of the people who perished there. No Under 13s. Until August 20. Entry free.

KZNSA: The Members Exhibition, themed “Post”, ends tomorow. Durban Art Gallery: Pitika Ntuli’s groundbreaking exhibition “Azibuyele Emasisweni” (Return to the Source) runs until January 2024. The Gallery, Ballito: The exhibition “Flow” runs until the end of July. Call 072 245 8691.

Outdoors Amblers Hiking Club: (tomorrow) At 2pm hike Gillitts Waterfall and ladder from Acutt Drive. A new adventure hike in the upper reaches of Kloof Gorge. Call David on 072 615 0559. Cycle Club: Meet every Tuesday at the Mini Town car park on North Beach at 9am for a cycle on the promenade. Call Ian at 083 675 2125. Mountain Biking Rides: Every Saturday at 6am meeting at Dura Cycles in Uvongo. Call Siya Mpofana at 039 315 7359.

Durban Hiking Adventures: Two hikes to the Whaling Station and South Pier on July 16 at 7am. Meet at Anstey’s carpark (by the public swimming pools). Whaling Station hike is 8kms, Grade 2 hike and takes 3 hours. The South Pier hike is 17km and takes 5 hours. Tickets R150, Children under 13 R80 on Quicket. Well behaved pooches are welcome. The winter edition of Night At The Museum takes place on July 14. Events Durban Exhibition Centre: (today and tomorrow) The East Coast Radio House + Garden Show ends tomorrow. In addition to every latest trend for your home or garden, the show is also offering a Foodie Fair with an exciting line-up of culinary delights, local kitchen design exhibits, and a family-friendly atmosphere. At the Hirsch's Demo Kitchen, celebrity chefs and influencers will showcase their skills. Tickets from www.housegardenshow.co.za Crocworld Conservation Centre, Scottburgh: (today and tomorrow) With school holidays, catch daily feedings and talks until July 19. At 10am there’s a reptile demonstration and interaction, 11am and 3pm Nile crocodile feeding and juvenile crocodile interactions, and 2pm feeding of marabou storks (Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Sunday) and Cape vultures (Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday). See www.crocworld.co.za

Golden Horse Casino: (today) The Krazy Kustomz Car Show with a large number of cars on display, Dyno Run, Sound Off, Park Off, Show and Shine, music, food and drinks, stalls, kids entertainment and more. 1pm to 10pm. Tickets R150-R300 from Webtickets. Renishaw Hills, South Coast: (today) Mature lifestyle village hosts the prestigious Botanical Society Winter Gardens. Indigenous botanist, landscaper and author Dr Elsa Pooley will conduct specialist tours. From 9am to 3pm, with walks at 10am, noon and 2pm. Tickets R60/ pensioners and BotSoc members R50 include morning tea and treats. Bookings for the walk are essential. Call Sandra on 071 869 3693. KZN Museum, Pietermaritzburg: A Night at the Museum Winter Edition presents loads of family fun activities and special displays. See if you can escape from the Room Escape or get creative with pottery painting. July 14 from 6pm, doors open 5pm. Tickets R50 from Webtickets.

Park Square, uMhlanga: Movies With The Stars features “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets”. A fund-raiser for the uMhlanga Women’s Association. Wear your best wizarding gear. Pack a picnic and bring camp chairs. Food vendors on site. July 15, gates open at 5pm, screening at 7pm. Tickets R100 from Quicket. Barnyard Theatre, Suncoast: The International Fly Fishing Film Festival showcases films from all corners of the globe and showcases the passion, lifestyle, and culture of fly fishing. See www.facebook.com/FlyFishingFilmsSA. July 19, doors open at 6.30pm. Films from 7pm. Tickets from R360 from Quicket. Suncoast CineCentre: The Durban International Film Festival makes a physical return, showcasing 90 films from 54 countries from July 20 to 30. Full programme at ccadiff.ukzn.ac.za. Tickets from cinecentre.co.za.