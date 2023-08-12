Weekend leisure at your fingertips

Markets Shongweni Farmers & Craft Market: (today) Fresh produce, arts and craft, clothing and jewellery, artisanal food and live entertainment. From 7am to 1pm. The Shongweni Farmers & Craft Market also trades on the last Sunday of each month, from 8am to 1pm. Musgrave Market: (today) Berea Park for food, music and stalls selling arts and crafts, clothing, accessories, confectionery, baked goods, books, toys, plants, second-hand items. From 9am to 2pm.

Glenwood Street Market: Community market every Saturday for organic fruit and veg; nutritional sourdough loaves; sauces and pickles; book; records; movies; coffees; and dangerously good cakes, tarts and biscuits. 106 Bulwer Road from 8am to 2pm. For more, WhatsApp 061 663 9430. Buzz Market: (today) Weekly community market for organic vegetables, funky clothing, decadent treats, boerie rolls, Indian delights and home-crafted sauces, decor and jewellery, second-hand books and coffee. 38 Pitlochry Road, Westville, from 9am to 2pm. Ballito Farmers Market: (today and tomorrow) More than 150 traders offering products and experiences including fresh farm produce, fresh cut flowers and a nursery, local retail, outdoor and casual fashion, kid’s entertainment, art and sculptures, hobbies, crafted goods and lifestyle products. R103 at Umhlali. From 7am to 2pm.

Rotary Uvongo Flea Market: (today and tomorrow) Crafts, toys, beadwork, wire work, clothing, and food every Saturday, 8.30am to 1pm and Sunday, 9am to 2pm, opposite Douglas Mitchell Sports Grounds. Call Brian at 082 829 0059. Macnut Farm: (tomorrow) Macnut Farm in Lello Road, Assagay, is starting a Sunday Fresh Produce Market for locals to buy and sell home-grown produce in picture-perfect surroundings. Sunday lunch, drinks and a bar will be available. From 11am to 2pm. Call 031 765 2572 or 074 603 0000. Golden Hours Market: (tomorrow) Family-friendly market at Golden Hours School from 10am to 2pm. Live music and food stalls. Call Lyn at 083 262 3693.

uMhlanga Farmers Market: Autumn Drive, Prestondale, every Wednesday from 8am to noon. Call Ethel at 060 303 3957. Nomfundo Nxele and Siamcela Gabisa performing in Molière’s Imaginary Invalid at the Courtyard Theatre. VAL ADAMSON Shows Barnyard Theatre: (today and tomorrow) The Hollywood Walk of Fame features the greatest music from the greatest movies. Until October 1. Tickets R220 from https://www.barnyardtheatre.co.za. Playhouse Drama: (today) Shirley Valentine is a bored, middle-aged housewife, trapped in a loveless marriage. When her best friend asks her to go to Greece, it’s a holiday that will change her life. Directed by Gina Schmukler and starring Natasha Sutherland. At 2.30pm and 7.30pm. Tickets R120 from webtickets.

Rhumbelow Theatre at Mount Edgecombe Country Club: Barry Thomson & The Reals with guest singer Marion Loudon stage Woodstock, featuring the artists who performed at the famed festival 54 years ago. August 18-19 at 7.30pm, August 20 at 2pm. Tickets R2 250 for a table of 10 from Computicket, or call 082 499 8636 or email [email protected]. Rhumbelow, Durban: Dylan Erasmus and The Alma Flamenca Dance company present Estilo Espana (Experience Spain), a visual and auditory feast showcasing flamenco instrumentals and dancing. August 18 and 19 at 7.30pm, August 20 at 2pm. Tickets R160 from Computicket, or call 082 499 8636 or email [email protected] Playhouse, Loft: Romanza features award-winning guitarist James Grace joining forces with COMPAÑíA SOPHIA, directed by choreographer and principal dancer Carli Olivier, for a Spanish-inspired guitar and dance programme. August 18 at 7pm, 19 at 2pm. Tickets R100 from webtickets.

Playhouse Drama: Double bill featuring Umthombo (The Source) by Sunnyboy Motau explores the place of origin, where our learning began, the source from which we drank and grew. Also Baobab by Sylvia Glasser: its deep roots and ability to thrive in the most adverse conditions, the baobab is the “Tree of Life” and is symbolic of the strength of African women. August 18 at 7.30pm, August 19 at 2pm. Tickets R100 from webtickets. Courtyard Theatre: DUT stages Molière’s Imaginary Invalid, the timeless satirical comedy about the foibles of a scheming, melodramatic hypochondriac, his hapless family and a slew of dishonest doctors. August 28, 30 and 31 at 7pm, and August 29 at 3.30pm. Tickets: R50/ students R20 from Bawinile at 031 373 2194, email: [email protected] Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre: Siwela Sonke Dance Theatre and Mamela Nyamza are among the South African line-up for the 25th JOMBA! Contemporary Dance Experience hosted by the Centre for Creative Arts from August 29 to September 10. “(in)tangible heritages” is this year’s theme, and JOMBA! honours South African Nyamza as this year’s Legacy Artist. The festival includes international guests, the JOMBA! Youth Open Horizons, after performance talks, the Forging Futures dialogue plus a series of free workshops and masterclasses. Tickets R80/R50 (students, scholars, pensioners) or R350 for a full festival pass from Computicket. For more information go to https://jomba.ukzn.ac.za/

The band Goodluck will perform at the Parklive Fetival at Durban’s Botanic Gardens at month end. Music Playhouse, Opera: (today) Bongo Maffin star Thandiswa Mazwai uses her music and voice to create new worlds in a place where love, justice and social cohesion thrive. At 7.30pm. Tickets R300-R600 from webtickets. Durban Jewish Centre: (tomorrow) Pianist Christopher Duigan performs music by Liszt including the Hungarian Rhapsody No 12 and Mephisto Waltz and the Sonata 'Appassionata’ by Beethoven at noon. At 3pm. Tickets R120 members/R140 non-members at the door. Centre for Jazz and Popular Music, UKZN: Every Wednesday at 5.30pm, catch a selection of excellent jazz musicians. Tickets 100, pensioners R70, students R40 from [email protected].

CFCI Theatre, Greyville: The Collen Maluleke Word + Prayer + Worship Album Tour reaches Durban on August 18 at 6pm. Also featuring Prophetess Nomusa Dhlomo, Khaya Mthethwa and Takie Ndou. Tickets R300 from webtickets. Playhouse Grand Foyer: Soiree offers consummate music-making by Nozuko Teto, one of SA’s leading sopranos, joined by two young tenors, Khayakazi Madlala and Bongani Kubheka, with Andri Potgieter on piano. The programme of songs celebrate women. August 19 at 3.30pm. Tickets R80 from webtickets. Durban Botanic Gardens: The Parklive Festival returns to Durban on August 27, with a power line-up in performances from JP Cooper (UK), GoodLuck, Matthew Mole, Veranda Panda and Tanner Wareham. Bring picnic baskets, camping chairs and blankets, and enjoy a day out with family and friends. Adults R295 to R395, Children 6 - 17 R195, children 5 and under free. Tickets from www.parklive.co.za.

Art Durban Holocaust & Genocide Centre: Seeing Auschwitz ‒ rare photographs captured by perpetrators, victims and liberators with stark evidence of mass murder, but also of the humanity of the people who perished there. No Under 13s. Until August 20. Free entry. KZNSA: Studio Ping Pong is a month-long collaboration between Georgina Gratrix and Cameron Platter. Taking place in Platter’s studio during the World Ping-Pong Championship in Durban in May, the title points to the ethic of sharing ideas as they ping-pong back and forth in the studio. Me, You, Us in the Park Gallery is a collaboration between artists Gumada and Nxumalo who share their activism. Both until September 10 Durban Art Gallery: Pitika Ntuli’s groundbreaking exhibition Azibuyele Emasisweni (Return to the Source) runs until January 2024.

The Gallery, Ballito: New exhibition Vibrations opened this week until October 1. Raise emotional and spiritual vibrations through the sensual power of art and music. Call 072 245 8691. Outdoors Amblers Hiking Club: (tomorrow) At 9.30am, hike Umdloti Beach. Meet adjacent the main traffic circle. Note the early starting time. Walk the forest and the beach, then lunch at the Bush Tavern. Share cars and drive back to Mhlanga. Call David at 072 615 0559. Cycle Club: Meet every Tuesday at the Mini Town car park on North Beach at 9am for a cycle on the promenade. Call Ian at 083 675 2125.

Mountain Biking Rides: Every Saturday at 6am meeting at Dura Cycles in Uvongo. Call Siya Mpofana at 039 315 7359. Sue Deipeveen performs in the one woman show So you Want To Be A Trophy Wife at the Hilton Arts Festival this weekend. Events Suncoast Globe: (today and tomorrow) The Durban International Book Fair celebrates authors and book launches and features more than 150 presentations, local and international, on three stages until August 13. Free. For the full programme see http://www.durbanbookfair.co.za/Programme/ Hilton College: (today and tomorrow) The 23rd Hilton Arts Festival features three days of groundbreaking theatre, performance, dance, music, film, art and much more. Full programme at 2023-Hilton-Arts-Festival-programme.pdf. Tickets from webtickets.

Botanic Gardens Visitors’ Centre: The Decorative Arts Society hosts a presentation by Dr Alistair Meredith, art specialist at Strauss & Co Auctioneers, on recent highlights of the auction world. August 15 from 12.30pm to 1.30pm. R50 members and R70 for visitors. Tea and sandwiches served after the lecture. Call Lynne at 083 281 2994. Chris Saunders Park, uMhlanga: The Pick n Pay Wine & Food Festival is on August 19. Taste some of SA’s top wine producers and discover award-winning wines. Noon to 1pm: access for Pick n Pay Wine Club Members; 1pm-4pm: general wine tasting (token system; no tasting after 4pm); 4pm-5pm: wine sales; 5.30pm: venue closes; live entertainment and food sales until 5pm. Tickets R250 to R795 from webtickets. Camp Orchards, Hillcrest: Spring Family Day on August 27 with top-notch entertainment, food and the outdoors. Paul Simon's ‘Road to Graceland’ is performed by The Black Lapels, with guest artist Rowan Stuart. Gates open at 10.30am, ends 4pm. Tickets are limited and none at the door. Adults R210, children 6-12 R120, Under 6 Free from webtickets.