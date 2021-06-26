Whacky entertainment as the Rhumbelow turns 20

Markets Shongweni Farmers and Craft Market: (today) From 6.30am to 12.30pm, with full Covid protocols in place. Fresh produce, crafts, ready-made foods, decor items, furniture, pet products, outdoor goods, nursery and jewellery, a nature trail and great view points. Call 031 777 4686. Musgrave Market: (today) Under the trees at Berea Park for good food, good music and stalls selling arts and crafts, clothing, accessories, confectionery, baked goods, books, toys, plants, good quality second-hand items and more. From 9am to 2pm.

Golden Hours Market: (tomorrow) Relaxed family market at the Golden Hours School, from 10am to 2pm. All Covid-19 protocols and strict physical distancing in place. Call Lyn at 083 262 3693. uMhlanga Farmers Market: Every Wednesday from 8am to noon in Autumn Drive, Prestondale. Call Ethel at 060 303 3957. Durban Vintage Market: Quirky and retro vintage collectables, clothing, decor and everything in between at the Dolos, Southampton Row in the Point on Saturday, July 3, from 10.30pm to 4pm. Call Gabby at 078 583 5517.

Funnyman Aaron McIlroy reprises his hit show ADHD at the Seabrooke’s Theatre. Shows Rhumbelow, Durban: The theatre celebrates its 20th birthday this weekend with plenty of fun-filled activities. Today at 11am, Mim Erasmus entertains children, from ages four to 400, with her puppet show featuring Suzy and Granny and their friends. Tickets R75. Tonight at 7.30, join a pub quiz based on music played at Rhumbelow over the years. R100. Tomorrow there will be a scavenger hunt. Discover gems in the greater Glenwood/Umbilo area. Local art places, coffee shops, parks, sports facilities. Teams in groups of four. R100 each. Call Roland at 082 499 8636 or email [email protected] Rhumbelow, Tina’s: (tomorrow) Blarney and Son Party Time with Tony and David Fisher at 2pm. Tickets R160 from Computicket or email [email protected] Rhumbelow, Pietermaritzburg: (tomorrow) Dead Legends, starring Ross Tapson, Grant Halliday, Neil Ford and Aaron Saunders, pays tribute to some of the late greats with faithful, energetic renditions of songs by artists like Freddie Mercury, David Bowie, Prince, Thin Lizzy and Gary Moore. 2pm. Tickets R160 from Computicket or email [email protected]

Altitude: (tomorrow) Open mic comedy night every Sunday hosted by Friends of South African Comedy. Opens at 6pm with the show at 7pm. Entry R30. Seabrooke’s Theatre: Funnyman Aaron McIlroy takes you on a wild and whacky journey into the fantastical world of learning disorders in ADHD, a “gift” he has lived with for half a century. July 2 to 25, Tuesday to Saturday 7pm, Sunday 3pm. Tickets R160 to R180 from Webtickets. Rooftop BBQ, uMhlanga: Jockers Corner Comedy Picnic promises another day filled with laughter from your host Simphiwe Shembe and featuring Celeste Nthuli, AmaWele and Flymotion. July 4 from noon. Tickets R200 from Webtickets R250 at the door.

Music Music Revival: (today) Christopher Digan livestream concert at 6pm on https://www.youtube.com/c/ChristopherDuigan. Durban Christian Centre Berea, Greyville: (today) iNdumiso Enkulu is for all Gospel music lovers and fans. Artists include Ncandweni Christ, Kholeka and Xolly Mncwango. At 7pm. Tickets R400 on Webtickets. Sprytz Premium Lounge, Pietermaritzburg: (today) An intimate musical evening with saxophonist Yommy and his city shakers band in a programmed billed Last Man Standing ‒ an evening of smooth jazz, afro and soul. From 5pm. Tickets R150 to R250 from Webtickets.

Multimedia artist Gabrielle Goliath's installation This song is for… at the Durban Art Gallery Art KZNSA: Solo exhibition by Derrick Nxumalo, featuring his monumental scrolls, one in progress and two completed. Also a collection of cityscapes and landscapes, all in the self-taught artist’s iconic style. Until July 18. Open Tuesday to Friday 9am to 5pm, Saturday and Sunday 9am to 3pm. Elizabeth Gordon Gallery: (today) Featuring Hussein Salim’s works that are a celebration of the African woman. Call 031 303 8133. The Green Gallery: (today) Original artworks from artists including Andy Anderson, Allan Kupeta, Shirley Brandon, Angelika Anatasis and Coral Spencer. Bronzes by Owen Llewellyn-Davies and Sarah Richards. Flanders Boutique Mall, Flanders Drive, Mount Edgecombe. Call 031 502 2757.

Durban Art Gallery: (today) South African multimedia artist, gender advocate, and 2019’s Standard Bank Young Artist award winner for Visual Art, Gabrielle Goliath, exhibits This song is for… Also winner of the 2018 Absa L’Atelier Gerard Sekoto Award, Philiswa Lila, will exhibit Skin, Bone, Fire: The First Album, until July 25. Outdoors Amblers Hiking Club: (tomorrow) Hike Morewood Farm to Springside Reserve, Hillcrest at 2pm. Hike Springside left, step over to the next trail and then stay on for supper. Contact David at 072 615 0559. Cycle Club: Meet every Tuesday at the Mini Town car park on North Beach at 9am for a cycle on the promenade. Call Ian at 083 675 2125.

The Umgeni Steam Railway is running from Kloof to Inchanga this weekend. Events St Michael’s Anglican Church, uMhlanga: (today) DKMS (formerly the Sunflower Fund) will host a donor drive from 8am to 1pm. It asks people to please consider signing up on the day and saving lives. Call 031 266 1148. Denis Hurley Centre: (today) Guitar classes organised by the UKZN School of Music at the centre. Music theory from 9am to 10.15am; guitar workshop from 10.30am to 11.45am (bring a guitar if you have one). No need to book. Parking behind Emmanuel Cathedral, for R25. Umgeni Steam Railway: (today and tomorrow) Enjoy a nostalgic fun family outing on board the Inchanga Choo Choo. The train takes a three-hour round trip from Stokers in Kloof to Inchanga Station and back. Pop-up market and food fair at Inchanga, and the Railway museum and model railway exhibition. Today and tomorrow at 8.30am and 12.30pm. Also July 17 to 18 and July 25 to 26 Bookings at http://umgenisteamrailway.com/.