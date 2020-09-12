What’s on in Durban

Shows Durban International Film Festival: The virtual edition of the festival opened this week and continues until September 20. It presents almost 60 feature movies, documentaries and short films alongside exciting industry programme isiPhethu. The Thriller Dust by Pierre de Villiers is the closing film and will be screened at drive-in screening in Durban, Port Shepstone, Newcastle and Richards Bay on September 19. Tickets for virtual screenings are only available from South Africa and are free. Once booked, you can watch the film for two days and once you have started watching you can playback for 24 hours. The drive-in screening tickets are on Quicket for R100 per car. The full programme is at www.durbanfilmfest.com Rhumbelow Theatre, Umbilo: Catch Mysteries of the Mind tonight and tomorrow, starring mentalist Brandon Peel, who wowed the judges on this season of Britain’s Got Talent. From mind-reading routines to more traditional magic tricks, Peel guides the audience through a variety of illusions and feats all blended together with a fun-loving and humorous approach. Tickets R160 (R140 pensioners) must be pre-booked. Call Roland at 082 499 8636. Music As part of a virtual Hilton Arts Festival this week, pianist Chris Duigan performs in a ticketed online presentation titled My Favourite Things. Tickets to the recital are available on Quicket and will run daily at 6pm until Thursday, September 17. The show features extra camera angles, extended repertoire and special guests. Duigan’s twice-weekly concert offerings on Wednesday and Saturday evenings at 6pm are screened live on his Facebook page from his home in Pietermaritzburg.

Art

KZNSA Gallery: Final weekend of three exhibitions. The Main Gallery features Senior Citizens, a solo photographic show by Lizzie ZiqubuM, curated by Baja La Dhlamini Sidzumo. The Media Gallery, features 1:1 by Paulo Menezes, and in the Mezzanine Gallery is Transfer, featuring printmakers John Roome, Sthenjwa Luthuli and Lungisani Ndlovu. Open Wednesday to Sunday, 9am-3pm. Entrance is free.

Markets

Shongweni Farmers’ and Craft Market: (Today) Fresh and artisanal foods, craft beers, the best local crafts and decor and local musicians. 6.30am-1pm. 031 777 4686.

Golden Hours Market: (Tomorrow) Relaxed family market under the mango trees at Golden Hours School in Uitsig Road, Durban North. Live music and rides for the children. 9am-2pm. Call 083 262 3693.

Events

The Amblers Hiking Club hikes the Phezulu Crocodile Safari Park, Old Main Road, Drummond, tomorrow at 2pm and will meet for social burgers afterwards. Hike at the edge of The Valley of a Thousand Hills, which may take in sightings of wild animals. Cost R25. Call David at 072 615 0559.

