What’s on in Durban

Art KZNSA Gallery: (today and tomorrow) Catch the exhibition Three Way featuring work by Callan Grecia, Phillip Steele and Brett Seiler, which explores notions of queerness in sometimes very direct and other times veiled ways. Ends November 1. Open Tuesday to Sunday, 9am-3pm. Entrance free. Elizabeth Gordon Gallery: Exhibition of the landscapes of 21st century Renaissance man Scott Bredin. The software developer’s technology enterprises led him to remote regions around the world, where he discovers the subject matter for his atmospheric paintings and drawings. View online at https://elizabethgordon.co.za/ or to arrange a viewing, email [email protected] or call 031 303 8133. Catch the Umhlanga Antiques and Collectibles Fair on Sunday. Markets Shongweni Farmers’ and Craft Market: (today) Fresh and artisanal foods, craft beers, the best local crafts and decor and local musicians. 6.30am-1pm. 031 777 4686. Musgrave Market: (Today) Craft and fashion stalls, food stalls, fresh produce stalls, live music and a kiddie’s entertainment area all under the trees that line Berea park. Wheelchair and pet friendly. From 9am-2pm. Call Melissa at 073 625 6725. Golden Hours Market: (tomorrow) A relaxed family market under the mango trees at Golden Hours School in Uitsig Road, Durban North. Live music and rides for the children. From 9am-2pm. 083 262 3693.

uMhlanga Antiques and Collectables Fair: (tomorrow) Catch the first post-lockdown fair at the uMhlanga Centre with an array of antique, vintage and retro decor items, porcelain, silver, jewellery, crystal, art glass and items for the man cave. From 9am-2pm. Call Rod at 084 458 0366.

Trumpeter Cathy Peacock will be performing at St Thomas Church next Sunday.

Music

Music Revival: (today) Pianist Chris Duigan performs twice-weekly concert offerings on Wednesday and Saturday evenings at 6pm. Screened live on his Facebook page from his home in Pietermaritzburg. Email [email protected] or WhatsApp 083 417 4473.

Durban Jewish Centre: (tomorrow) Friends of Music presents pianist Chris Duigan in a programme that commemorates the 250th anniversary of Beethoven’s birth, including sonatas Op 27 No 1 and Op 53 Waldstein as well as Schumann’s Fantasie. Starts at 3pm. Tickets at a special R80 to celebrate the return to live music but pre-booking essential at [email protected]

St Thomas Church: Recital titled Brass and Keys Unlocked features Andrew Warburton, Cathy Peacock, Mervyn Pane and Lance Leslie Smith on October 25 at 11am. Peacock will play a variety of trumpet pieces accompanied by Warburton who will also perform two piano solos – Beethoven’s Rondo in C and a Spanish dance by Granodos. Tickets R100/ pensioners R80 must be pre-booked. WhatsApp Cathy at 082 349 8362.

The Drum & Bell, Drummond: An Animals’ Lodge fund-raiser features music by Salty Dog from 1pm on Sunday, October 25. Also fleamarket, food stalls, craft beer and gin and much more. Call Storm at 082 555 2433.

Alliance Francaise: Concert by Ntomb’Yelanga, also known as the Zulu Buddha, famed for promoting, developing and preserving indigenous music, through performances. Also featured is hard style DJ and producer DJ Dice, Ninja X and the House of Kuumba creative hub. October 30 at 6pm. Tickets R120. Bookings 064 809 2066.

Shows

Rhumbelow Theatre, Umbilo: (today and tomorrow) Rob Warren’s One Man Show is a must for music lovers and features hits by the songwriters who inspired Warren through his early years as a musician. Today at 8pm and tomorrow at 2pm. Tickets R160 (R140 pensioners) must be pre-booked. Call Roland at 082 499 8636.

Rhumbelow Theatre, Northlands: (today) The Reals perform in Rock Guitar Legends which pays tribute to some of the greatest guitarists of all time. Today at 8pm. Tickets R160/ pensioners R140. Northlands Bowling club members R130. Must be pre-booked. Call Roland at 082 499 8636.

Seabrookes Theatre, DHS: The refurbished theatre reopens with Sylvia (or Dog Daze). Greg is on the brink of a mid-life crisis. Then he finds, and falls head-over-heels in love with an adorable stray mutt named Sylvia. But Greg’s wife is not happy as Sylvia is about to chew a hole in a twenty-year old marriage. Starring Cara Roberts, Bryan Hiles, Liesl Coppin and Peter Court and designed and directed by Greg King. October 23 to November 1 on Fridays at 7pm, Saturdays at 2.30pm and 7pm, and Sundays at 2.30pm and 6pm. Tickets R150 must be pre-booked. WhatsApp Greg at 083 544 2006.

Rhumbelow Theatre, Pietermaritzburg: The Gee Jays – Grant Bell, John Didlick and Marion Loudon – present Unlocked, a time to let loose and have some fun after the lengthy lockdown. October 25 at 2pm. Tickets R160/ pensioners R140/ loyalty card holder R130 must be pre-booked. Call Roland at 082 499 8636.

Catch Nicolas Philibert’s De Chaque Instant at Cine Club at the Alliance Francaise this week.

Events

The Amblers Hiking Club: (tomorrow) Hike uMdloti Beach to the uMhlanga Hawaan Forest. Meet at the main traffic circle at 9.30 sharp and walk the forest and the beach, then lunch at the Bush Tavern. Share cars and drive or hike back to uMhlanga. Low tide. Call David at 072 615 0559.

Alliance Francaise: October’s cine-club puts caregivers in the spotlight. Catch Nicolas Philibert’s De Chaque Instant (Each and Every Moment), a 2018 documentary that visits a training school for young women who want to become nurses in Paris, on October 21. October 28 features La Permanence, a 2016 documentary by Alice Diop that explores a doctor who treats refugees at a hospital in Paris. Movies start at 6pm, entry is free.

