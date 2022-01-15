What’s on: Much to do

Markets Shongweni Farmers and Craft Market: (today and tomorrow) Fun and safe family outing in the country from 6.30am to 1pm today. Full Covid-19 protocols. Fresh produce, crafts, ready-made foods, decor items, furniture, pet products, outdoor goods, nursery and jewellery. Call 031 777 4686. Musgrave Market: (today) Under the trees at Berea Park for food, music and stalls selling arts and crafts, clothing, accessories, confectionery, baked goods, books, toys, plants, good quality second-hand items and more. From 9am to 2pm.

Golden Hours Market: (tomorrow) A relaxed family-friendly market under the mango trees at Golden Hours School from 10am to 2pm. Live music and food stalls. All Covid-19 protocols in place. Call Lyn at 083 262 3693. uMhlanga Antiques Fair: (tomorrow) A fine collection of antiques and collectables plus a number of quirky and fabulous finds. From 8am to 2pm at Spar Centre, Ridge Road. Call Rod on 084 548 0366. uMhlanga Farmers Market: Autumn Drive, Prestondale, every Wednesday from 8am to noon. Call Ethel at 060 303 3957.

Catch Chester Missing in action in uMhlanga next weekend. Shows Rhumbelow, Durban: Rhumbelow Classics Cinema features a Shakespeare season with the screening of the Royal Shakespeare Company’s latest productions recorded live in Stratford on Avon. From January 12-23 at 6pm, or 2pm on Sunday’s Shows include Antony & Cleopatra, As You Like it, Corialanus, Hamlet, Macbeth, Measure for Measure, Merry Wives of Windsor, Romeo and Juliet, Taming of the Shrew, The Tempest and Twelfth Night. For details of specific shows see https://events.durbantheatre.com/. Tickets R100 from Computicket or call Roland on 082 499 8636 or email [email protected] Protea Fire & Ice, uMhlanga: Catch Chester Missing and Conrad Koch live in uMhlanga in Ramapuppet. January 22 at 7.30pm. Tickets R125 from Quicket. Rhumbelow, Durban: Rhumbelow Classic Cinemas offers a Cinema Wind-up featuring a final showing of the musicals and stage shows that featured in December, from January 25-30. Shows include The Three Tenors, An American in Paris, Funny Girl, Kinky Boots, Cliff Richard, 42nd Street and The King and I. See https://events.durbantheatre.com/ for details. Tickets R100 from Computicket or call Roland on 082 499 8636 or email [email protected]

Parkview Hotel: It’s Comedy O’Clock with an all-KZN line-up of comedians to give us some much deserved Laughter Therapy. Featuring Pius Xulu, Flymotion, Nonto R, Mmangaliso Mhlongo, Annie Botha and Melissa Jhinku. January 29 at 7pm. Tickets R120 from Quicket. Singer songwriter Khokho Madlala will perform at the Luthuli Museum and the KZNSA at the end of the month. Music Music Revival: (today) Pianist Christopher Duigan livestreams classical concerts at 6pm every Saturday and a more intimate playlist in his Piano Hour on Wednesdays at 6pm on https://www.youtube.com/c/ChristopherDuigan Barnyard Theatre: (today and tomorrow) Strictly No. 1s is a roller coaster ride through 60 years of No 1 hit songs that made us dance, sing, cry and party ’till sunrise. The 10-member cast will take you back to the hit parade on radio stations around the world. Until January 22 at 7pm, 2pm Sundays. Bookings at https://www.barnyardtheatre.co.za

Alliance Française de Durban: Jazz pianist Burton Naidoo launches his latest album Sometime Before on January 27 at 6pm. Tickets R60 from Webtickets. The Luthuli Museum: Singers and songwriters Nosihe and Khokho Madlala perform on January 28 at 6pm. Tickets R40 on Webtickets. Also performing at the KZNSA Gallery on January 29 at 6pm. Tickets R60. Art KZNSA Gallery: Buzzart21 ends tomorrow. The theme this year is Care. Shop for gifts locally produced, handmade, artisanal, one of a kind, designed with care and attention to detail. Open Tuesday to Sunday.

The Green Gallery: (today) New collection featuring artists Shirley Brandon, Angelika Anastasis, Nicole Pletts, Andy Anderson and Penny Brown, including new sculptures by Owen Llewellyn Davies and Sarah Richards. Flanders Mall, Mount Edgecombe. Call 031 502 2757. The Gallery: Array of visual arts introducing new artists, and well known artists from KZN in collaboration with the African Arts Centre. Call 072 245 8691. Outdoors Amblers Hiking Club: (tomorrow) At 2pm hike Giba Gorge Mountain Bike Park Hike to Giba’s newest waterfall (recently discovered), the awesome Centre Falls on yet another new trail. R30 entrance and pizzas after for an early supper. The club is going on an away hike January 21-23 to Drak Gardens. Hikes include Three Pools, Sleeping Beauty Cave, and Pillar Cave and the Rhino Horn. Costs R899 per person sharing. Call David at 072 615 0559.