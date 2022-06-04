What’s On: Two exciting art exhibitions open

Markets I Heart Market: (today) The I Heart Market offers a range of bespoke and artisanal fare just in time for Durban’s legendary “slightly-cooler-than-summer” midwinter. The market on the lawns of the Moses Mabhida Stadium is open from 8.30am to 2pm. Entrance is free and dogs on leashes are welcome. Email [email protected] Musgrave Market: (today) Under the trees at Berea Park for food, music and stalls selling arts and crafts, clothing, accessories, confectionery, baked goods, books, toys, plants, good quality second-hand items and more. From 9am to 2pm.

Story continues below Advertisement

La Lucia Antiques Fair: (tomorrow) Double celebration of 19 years of the fair and Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee at La Lucia Mall from 9am to 3pm. Free entry. Great finds include engraved crystal, precious porcelain, antique and retro costume jewellery, vintage tea sets and quirky antique Items. Call Sandy at 082 705 4882 or 060 817 1168. Golden Hours Market: (tomorrow) Family-friendly market under the mango trees at Golden Hours School from 10am to 2pm. Live music and food stalls. All Covid-19 protocols in place. Call Lyn at 083 262 3693. Rotary Uvongo Flea Market: (today and tomorrow) Stalls offering crafts, toys, beadwork, wire work, clothing and food every Saturday, 8.30am to 1pm and Sunday, 9am to 2pm opposite Douglas Mitchell Sports Grounds. Call Brian at 082 829 0059.

Story continues below Advertisement

uMhlanga Farmers Market: Autumn Drive, Prestondale, every Wednesday from 8am to noon. Call Ethel at 060 303 3957. The cast of When Continents Collide at Sibaya. Shows Barnyard Theatre: (today and tomorrow) Thank You For the Music is a tribute to ABBA, The Bee Gees and Queen. Take a trip to the ’70s and the ’80s when glitz, glam and some of the greatest pop tunes ever written emerged. Tickets at barnyardtheatre.co.za. Rhumbelow, Durban: (today and tomorrow) I’m Bad ‒ a Michael Jackson show features Michael Jonathan and dancers Marlise Burger, Citi Matleila and Siya Bhengu. Jonathan started mimicking Jackson from a young age and is SA’s no 1 impersonator. Today at 7pm, tomorrow at 2pm. Tickets R160 from Computicket or call 082 499 8636 or email [email protected]

Story continues below Advertisement

Sibaya Theatre: (today) Take a musical journey around the world with a nine-piece cast of singers and dancers plus a live band in When the Continents Collide. Fridays and Saturdays until June 18 at 8pm. Tickets R170–R180 from ticketpro. Rhumbelow, Durban: A Gay Film Exhibition present six diverse movies on the centre’s big screen over the weekend of June 10–12. June 10 at 7pm, Boy Erased; June 11 at 11am Brokeback Mountain; June 11 at 3pm De-Lovely; June 11 at 7pm The Birdcage; June 12 at 2pm Rocketman; June 12 at 6pm Love, Simon. Tickets R100 from Computicket or call 082 499 8636 or email [email protected] Playhouse, Drama: Themes and Variations is a bright and colourful compilation of various dance genres suitable for all ages. June 11–12 at 3pm, June 12 at 11.30am. Tickets R120 at webtickets.

Story continues below Advertisement

Seabrookes Theatre: Surprise Party. Have you ever had a surprise party organised for you? This is a fun show about expectations, cakes, candles and balloons. Directed by Lungile Ikaneng and written and performed by Makhubalo Ikaneng, the winner of the Time of the Writer Literature Champion award this year. June 11 at 2pm. Tickets R80 from webtickets. Westville Boys’ High School: The school presents a handsome and heartfelt production of Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet. Directed by KickstArt Theatre’s Steven Stead, this grand-scale production features 30 actors from Westville Boys’ and Girls’ High Schools, costumed in exquisite fantasy-medieval style. June 16–19 at 6.30pm. Tickets R40–60 from webtickets. Rhumbelow, Pietermaritzburg: Crocodile Rock ‒ a tribute to Elton John stars Evan Cullum and Marion Loudon in a tribute for the legendary Rocketman’s 75th birthday this year. June 12 at 2pm. Also at Northlands June 19 at 6pm. Tickets R160 from Computicket or call 082 499 8636 or email [email protected]

Playhouse, Drama: KZN Poetry Festival is a platform for KwaZulu-Natal poets to showcase their talent and nurture and develop aspiring poets. June 18 at 1pm. Tickets R250–R350 from webtickets. Eric Canham returns for a single show at Talloula next weekend. Music Durban Jewish Centre: (tomorrow) Friends of Music present the KZN Youth Orchestra conducted by Lyk Temmingh. The hour-long concert takes in pieces like The Capriccio Espagnol by Rimsky Korsakov, music from Carmen, and some jazz and rock items including Bohemian Rhapsody. At 11.30am. Tickets R100 members, R120 non-members and R75 children from Keith at 071 505 1021or Bernice at 083 253 7935. Rhumbelow Theatre: The Monday Music slot features A Journey on Njinji Street. Samkelo Njinji is joined by Blessings Twala on bass and Snethemba “Snare” Cele on vocals. June 6 at 6.30pm. Tickets R100 from Computicket or call 082 499 8636 or email [email protected]

Playhouse, Opera: The KZNPO winter season is in full swing with the second concert on June 9 and the third on June 16 at 7pm. Season tickets from Quicket or email [email protected] or call 031 369 9438 (office hours). Talloula, Botha’s Hill: Durban-born singer Eric Canham is just back from Phuket for a short season. Catch him for a one-night-only supper theatre show on June 10 at 6pm. Special guest appearance by Simthandile Mtolo. Tickets R350 from webtickets. Port Natal Citadel, Glenwood: Enjoy an early Saturday evening classical concert in Glenwood’s newest fine music venue on June 11 at 6.30pm. The classical programme features Marguerite Spies on cello, Petya Koleva on violin and Nina Watson on piano. 455 Esther Roberts, Glenwood. Coffee and treats on sale from the coffee shop. Tickets R100 from Karen Brokensha on 083 777 5633.

Glenwood High School: Enjoy an alfresco Father’s Day concert with the KZN Philharmonic Orchestra, the KZN Youth Wind Band and soloists Natalie Rungan and Njabulo Nzuza. June 19. Doors open at 2pm, concert starts at 3pm. Bring a picnic and blankets. Tickets: adults R150/children R100. Call Laiken at 067 411 1647. Botanic Gardens: The Music at the Lake concert features top SA singer songwriter Jeremy Loops and also stars Zebra and Steve Umculo on June 18 at 1.30pm Tickets R265–R299 from webtickets. The exhibition Tidal opened at The Gallery, Ballito, this week. Art KZNSA Gallery: (today and tomorrow) A Broken Umbrella: nine artists with the same brief curate themselves, collectively, into an exhibition. Until June 26.

The Green Gallery: (today) New artworks by artists Makiwa Mutomba, Shirley Brandon and Nicole Pletts and bronzes by Owen Llewellyn Davies and Sarah Richards. Flanders Mall, Mount Edgecombe. Call 031 502 2757. Durban Art Gallery: Johannesburg artist Mary Sibande’s latest exhibition, Let me tell you about Red, curated by Gcotyelwa Mashiqa. Sibande’s phenomenal and memorable large-scale installations personify the colours of bruising – blue, purple and more recently red, demonstrated through her alter ego, Sophie, a life-size mannequin channelling Sibande and made in her likeness. The Gallery, Ballito: (today) Tidal, a new exhibition honouring our coastline, opened this week. It celebrates our fragile, magnificent coastline and honours the power of the sea and all its gifts. Until July 31. Call Jane Digby at 072 245 8691.

Outdoors Amblers Hiking Club: (tomorrow) At 2pm hike the Honey Trail, Old Main Road, Drummond. Drive to Inchanga, on to Old Main Road and drive a short distance to the well-flagged trails. R30 entrance. Pizzas afterwards at Hayways. Call David at 071 122 3183. Cycle Club: Meet every Tuesday at the Mini Town car park on North Beach at 9am for a cycle on the promenade. Call Ian at 083 675 2125. Mountain biking rides: Every Saturday at 6am meeting at Dura Cycles in Uvongo. Call Siya Mpofana on 039 315 7359