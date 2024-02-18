Where artists’ dreams are Made

Durban — It’s just about every artist’s dream – to be given a spacious studio in which to work; time to create; a modest stipend as pocket money; access to art materials, and fellow artists in close proximity to inspire you. For a dozen or so Durban artists, this has been their gift thanks to an innovative project headed by Mzansi Arts Development Ensemble (Made).

Made has been running an entrepreneurial visual arts programme, based in one of the spacious training rooms at the Order of St John in Durban, creating a safe and calm space for artists to work and supporting them with materials and resources. Wiseman Ngiba with some of his work. Shelley Kjonstad Independent Newspapers “It’s been a wonderful experience to be surrounded by fellow artists and be part of their creative journey,” said project facilitator Musa Ndawonde. “The artists come from different walks of life, and many are from disadvantaged backgrounds. Some are just beginning their careers, while some are already semi-professionals.

“Working together has led to lots of collaboration, ideas and inspiration. It’s a huge privilege for me to be part of this process,” he said. Siboniso Billy Sithole at work in the spacious, light-filled training room at the Order of St John in Durban which is used as a studio. Shelley Kjonstad Independent Newspapers For the past three months, the artists have been invited to use the studio for three days a week as their own to make art. No limitations are imposed on them, and there is no agenda or pressure, allowing for maximum creativity. Some of the artists are working within their preferred medium, while others are using the opportunity to explore different genres under the supervision of Ndawonde and with input from their peers.

The artists represent a variety of genres: from portraiture to abstract, from acrylics to beads, from large format paintings to embellished garments. The idea is ultimately to make art which can be sold, so the artists can earn an income and become self-supporting. Hlobile Dube explores different styles in the studio. Shelley Kjonstad Independent Newspapers Made is helping the artists to market and sell their completed artworks by creating and promoting an online art sales platform. They have also been given masterclasses by some of the industry’s leading arts practioners – all of whom are known for their collaborative approach to their work: professional curators, gallerists, artists and publicists have given input into the process.

Khulekani Mkhize. Picture: Shelley Kjonstad Independent Newspapers The team has had conversations with, among others, Paula Thomson (Woza Moya); Hlengiwe Dube (master bead-worker and educator); Jenny Stretton (curator); Jane Digby (gallerist and curator at Gallery @ Lifestyle, Ballito); Angela Shaw (gallerist, KZNSA Gallery); and Thami Jali (artist). Made is a CathsSeta-accredited programme – the Culture, Art, Tourism, Hospitality and Sport Sector Education and Training Authority – headed by Lerato Molemong. It is supported by Business and Arts South Africa and the Presidential Employment Stimulus Programme, Phase 4.

Odwa Nyungwa is finding different ways to express herself. Picture: Shelley Kjonstad Independent Newspapers Badumile Dlamini shows his eye for detail. Picture: Shelley Kjonstad Independent Newspapers Miamuli Shozi with some of her embellished garment creations. Picture: Shelley Kjonstad Independent Newspapers