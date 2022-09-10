WIN: Something for everyone at Hilton Arts Festival

Now in its 30th year, the Anniversary Hilton Arts Festival takes place from September 23 to 25 at Hilton College. The packed, varied programme has something for everyone, from children’s theatre to comedy showcasing South Africa’s funniest talent, to award-winning drama and birding.

A performance by a troupe of Johannesburg's hottest circus artistes promises to enthral and there’s music of every genre, with five visual arts venues, quality curated crafts, food and drink outlets. On Friday September 23, the festival opens with the popular Jongosi youth programme, when no fewer than 144 grade 10 to 12 pupils in the Hilton / Howick area have been sponsored to attend the main event, joining other schools to make up the 1 500 pupils. Urban Circus is a love letter to the thrilling acrobatics of big city life. A talented troupe of Johannesburg’s hottest circus artistes go on a wheel-spinning, nail-biting, day-dreaming escapade through the city in an exciting collaboration between the Jozi circus company, The Cirk, and physical theatre practitioner and Cirque du Soleil alumnus, Daniel Buckland.

A dedicated comedy tent will feature John Vlismas in Apex; long-time funny man Rob van Vuuren in Still Standing and the young, up-and-coming Alfred Adriaan. All three comedians will combine for a once off show called Ask Me Anything. Perennial Durban favourites Aaron McIlroy and Lisa Bobbert present Go Big and McIlroy plays in a one man show called A Vegan Killed My Marriage. Firefly, a tale of moon-crossed love, betrayal, revenge, and desire, is brilliantly told by theatre legends, Andrew Buckland and Sylvaine Strike. Mpilo ‘Straw’ Nzimande in The Ugly Noo Noo is a slice of South African history interwoven with comedy. At All Costs performed by Peter Terry tells the story of Delville Wood from the point of view of a young man facing the horror of having to go to war. Ubuntu Bill written by Michael Taylor Broderick and starring Ralph Lawson, is a whimsical tale of an old man who says he can hear the call of the moon, while The Ugly Noo Noo is a slice of South African history interwoven with comedy featuring Mpilo “Straw” Nzimande.

Watch Jason Robert Brown’s award-winning musical, The Last Five Years, a one-act drama-comedy telling the bittersweet love story of a struggling actress and an up-and-coming novelist. Classical concert pianist, Christopher Duigan, presents a single concert in the magnificent Chapel on Sunday morning. In a brand new venue, The Music Auditorium, a wide variety of cabaret-style music can be found: from tributes to Eva Cassidy, the famed Coward, Novello, Porter era, and even Vincent van Gogh, all presented by Wela Kapela ‒ in KZN for the very first time), to a trip down Musical Memory Lane. The lockdown internet sensation father and daughter, Adrian and Emma, will be there to share their journey in Accidently Viral. Theatre that spotlights topical and often uncomfortable realities such as gender violence, in Whistleblowers; rhino poaching in the internationally acclaimed SA classic Horn of Sorrow and emotionally painful, but heart-warming coming of age issues, such as Ile, which won the Golden Ovation at the National Arts Festival this year. Children will love Forest Spirits of Azibo.

Visual arts are catered for in no less than five venues, there are quality curated crafts, food and drink and live music. Verandah Panda and Qadasi, just back from a tour of Europe, are also there. In a major scoop, the festival presents the internationally acclaimed exhibition Mandela: A Life’s Journey by John Meyer, an extraordinary art collection that showcases the story of a deeply-beloved South African icon. Each of the 16 pieces are works in acrylic and sand on canvas took three years to complete. This the first time the collection will be shown in KZN. The festival has partnered with leading bird tour company, Rockjumper, for the Rockjumper Bird Arena, which will host talks and slide shows and conduct birding drives and walks on the Hilton College Estate.

Entry is R100 per vehicle. For the Programme www.hiltonfestival.co.za and booking is through https://www.quicket.co.za/

Four tickets to a show

Chauffer driven to the festival and back in a luxury vehicle (T&C’s in terms of distance apply i.e greater Durban only)

Lunch for four people at the festival To enter, SMS IOSHilton followed by your full name and email address to 33258. Competition closes at 9am on Monday September 12.