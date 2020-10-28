Win tickets to Durban comic Carvin Goldstone’s new show

Durban - Popular comedian Carvin Goldstone is ready to roll out his new one-man show after months of lockdown, and The Independent on Saturday is giving away five double tickets to the show on Thursday evening.

"My last show was a week before the president shut down the country. I thought it would be a few weeks, but here we are at the tail end of 2020. I have lots to talk about, so I hope Durbanites are ready to let loose and laugh out loud," the award winning comic said.

Goldstone is one of the biggest names in South African Comedy. His accomplishments include winning the Comics Choice Comedian of the Year in 2018 and being invited to perform at Asia’s biggest festival The Magners International Comedy Festival and The Melbourne International Comedy Festival.

Goldstone recently premiered his second TV comedy special on DSTV. He has four sold-out comedy shows and three recorded specials in career that spans more than a decade. His comedy explores topical issues on a variety of international and socio-political matters, but is still a clean, no-swearing affair.

The show takes place on October 29 and 30 at The Onomo Hotel, 56 KE Masinga (Old Fort) Road and starts at 8.30pm. Tickets from www.webtickets.co.za