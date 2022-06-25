WIN tickets to see John Kani’s latest production at the Playhouse

Directed by Janice Honeyman, the play stars its writer John Kani and Michael Richard, with music performed by Lungiswa Plaatjies.

Durban - One reader can win two tickets to Kunene and the King which opens at The Playhouse Company’s Opera Theatre tonight and runs until July 3.

“Kunene and the King has been a special gift to me as a writer,” said playwright and actor Kani. “I wrote the play to deal with some questions I had within myself. And when I ﬁnished, I sent it to a friend of mine, Sir Anthony Sher at the Royal Shakespeare Company, because I had him in mind to play this wonderful character, Jack Morris (played by Michael Richard in this production).

“We opened at Stratford in April 2019. What a joy! What a celebration! We transferred to the Fugard Theatre for a few performances, and then we took the West End by storm.“

Kunene and the King is listed among the top 10 best plays produced by the Royal Shakespeare Company in 60 years.