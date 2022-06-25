Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Saturday, June 25, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

WIN tickets to see John Kani’s latest production at the Playhouse

John Kani and Richard Moore in Kunene and the King which opens at the Playhouse this evening.

John Kani and Richard Moore in Kunene and the King which opens at the Playhouse this evening.

Published 1h ago

Share

Durban - One reader can win two tickets to Kunene and the King which opens at The Playhouse Company’s Opera Theatre tonight and runs until July 3.

Directed by Janice Honeyman, the play stars its writer John Kani and Michael Richard, with music performed by Lungiswa Plaatjies.

Story continues below Advertisement

Kunene and the King has been a special gift to me as a writer,” said playwright and actor Kani. “I wrote the play to deal with some questions I had within myself. And when I ﬁnished, I sent it to a friend of mine, Sir Anthony Sher at the Royal Shakespeare Company, because I had him in mind to play this wonderful character, Jack Morris (played by Michael Richard in this production).

“We opened at Stratford in April 2019. What a joy! What a celebration! We transferred to the Fugard Theatre for a few performances, and then we took the West End by storm.“

Kunene and the King is listed among the top 10 best plays produced by the Royal Shakespeare Company in 60 years.

Story continues below Advertisement

Tickets, at R120, from at Webtickets, Pick n Pay or at The Playhouse Company’s box office on 031 369 9540.

To enter the competition, SMS IOSKING, your name and surname to 33258. SMSes costs R1.50. Competition closes at 8am on Monday.

The Independent on Saturday

Story continues below Advertisement

Related Topics:

DurbanEntertainmentTheatre

Share