The festival offers events and productions across all venues in the Playhouse complex.

Durban - The Playhouse celebrates its annual Women’s Arts Festival featuring the cream of women artists until August 13.

At the Drama Theatre are:

“Amawethu”, today at 2.30pm and 6.30pm, is choreographed by Luyanda Sidiya and features 10 dancers and five musicians on a quest to find their true identity and reclaim their cultures and customs. Tickets are R90.

“Women in Concert” on August 12 at 6pm is directed by Ralph Lawson and features a powerhouse line-up, including Ami Faku, Xolile Mncwango, Berry Trytsman and Xolisa Dlamini, with poetry by Siphokazi Jonas and Thando Fuze, with Stacey Norman in the presenter’s seat. Tickets are R100.