Durban - The Playhouse celebrates its annual Women’s Arts Festival featuring the cream of women artists until August 13.
The festival offers events and productions across all venues in the Playhouse complex.
At the Drama Theatre are:
“Amawethu”, today at 2.30pm and 6.30pm, is choreographed by Luyanda Sidiya and features 10 dancers and five musicians on a quest to find their true identity and reclaim their cultures and customs. Tickets are R90.
“Women in Concert” on August 12 at 6pm is directed by Ralph Lawson and features a powerhouse line-up, including Ami Faku, Xolile Mncwango, Berry Trytsman and Xolisa Dlamini, with poetry by Siphokazi Jonas and Thando Fuze, with Stacey Norman in the presenter’s seat. Tickets are R100.
“All Women Comedy” on August 13 at 2.30pm spotlights KZN’s premier female comics, Jailoshini Naidoo, Lisa Bobbert and Annie Botha. Tickets are R120.
There is also a line-up of stimulating socio-active discussion sessions, and free contemporary programmes of music, song and dance. On August 10 at 1pm (admission free) uMlazi Gospel Choir and Selaphi Sisters.
There will be two exhibitions in the Main Foyer. Nguni Shades-themed “My African Dream” celebrates the spirit of ubuntu and showcases elegant African fashion, while Hlengiwe Dube, specialist author of the culture and language of Zulu beadwork, will show her work.
All bookings are through webtickets.
The Independent on Saturday