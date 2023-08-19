Women’s festival at the Playhouse

Markets Shongweni Farmers & Craft Market: (today) Fresh produce, arts and craft, clothing and jewellery, artisanal food and live entertainment. From 7am to 1pm. The Shongweni Farmers & Craft Market also trades on the last Sunday of each month, from 8am to 1pm. Musgrave Market: (today) Berea Park for food, music, arts and crafts, clothing, accessories, confectionery, baked goods, books, toys, plants, second-hand items. From 9am to 2pm.

Glenwood Street Market: Every Saturday, the community market offers an array of organic fruit and veg; nutritional sourdough loaves; sauces and pickles; books, records, movies, coffees and dangerously good cakes, tarts and biscuits. 106 Bulwer Road from 8am to 2pm. For more, WhatsApp 061 663 9430. Buzz Market: (today) A weekly community market for organic vegetables, funky clothing, decadent treats, boerie rolls, Indian delights and home-crafted sauces, decor and jewellery, second-hand books and coffee. 38 Pitlochry Road, Westville, from 9am to 2pm. Ballito Farmers Market: (today and tomorrow) More than 150 traders offering fresh farm produce, fresh cut flowers and a nursery, local retail, outdoor and casual fashion, kids’ entertainment, art and sculptures, hobbies, crafted goods and lifestyle products. R103 at Umhlali. From 7am to 2pm.

Rotary Uvongo Flea Market: (today and tomorrow) Crafts, toys, beadwork, wire work, clothing, and food every Saturday, 8.30am to 1pm and Sunday, 9am to 2pm, opposite Douglas Mitchell Sports Grounds. Call Brian at 082 829 0059. Macnut Farm: (tomorrow) New Sunday fresh produce market at Macnut Farm in Lello Road, Assagay. Selling home-grown produce in picture perfect surroundings. Sunday lunch, drinks and a bar available. From 11am to 2pm. Call 031 765 2572/074 603 0000. Golden Hours Market: (tomorrow) Family-friendly market at Golden Hours School from 10am to 2pm. Live music and food stalls. Call Lyn at 083 262 3693.

uMhlanga Farmers Market: Autumn Drive, Prestondale, every Wednesday from 8am to noon. Call Ethel at 060 303 3957. St Louis Catholic Church: The church at 22 Jacobs Road celebrates its 40th annual fête with stalls, live music, games, food and drink. August 27. Mass at 9am, and fête from 11am to 6pm. Parking at the Durban South Primary School. Thobile Maphanga works with German company hannahmadance, in Invasion(s) at this year’s Jomba! Shows Barnyard Theatre: (today and tomorrow) The Hollywood Walk of Fame features the greatest music from the greatest movies. Until October 1. Tickets R220 from https://www.barnyardtheatre.co.za.

Rhumbelow Theatre at Mount Edgecombe Country Club: (today and tomorrow) Barry Thomson & The Reals with guest singer Marion Loudon stage Woodstock, featuring the artists who performed at the famed festival 54 years ago. Today at 7.30pm, tomorrow at 2pm. Tickets R2 250 for a table of 10 from Computicket or call 082 499 8636 or email [email protected]. Rhumbelow, Durban: (today and tomorrow) Dylan Erasmus and The Alma Flamenca Dance company present Estilo Espana (Experience Spain), a visual and auditory feast showcasing flamenco instrumentals and dancing. Today at 7.30pm, tomorrow at 2pm. Tickets R160 from Computicket or call 082 499 8636 or email [email protected]. Playhouse, Loft: (today) Romanza features award-winning guitarist James Grace joining forces with COMPAÑíA SOPHIA, directed by choreographer and principal dancer Carli Olivier to present a Spanish-inspired guitar and dance programme. At 2pm. Tickets R100 from webtickets.

Playhouse Drama: (today) a double bill featuring Umthombo by Sunnyboy Motau. Meaning “The Source”, the work speaks to the place of origin, where our learning began, the source from which we drank and grew. Also Baobab by Sylvia Glasser. With deep roots and its ability to thrive in the most adverse conditions; the Baobab is the “Tree of Life” and is symbolic of the strength of African women. At 2pm. Tickets R100 from webtickets. Courtyard Theatre: DUT stages Molière’s Imaginary Invalid, the timeless satirical comedy about the foibles of a scheming, melodramatic hypochondriac, his hapless family and a slew of dishonest doctors. August 28, 30, and 31 at 7pm, August 29 at 3.30pm. Tickets: R50/ students R20 from Bawinile at 031 373 2194, email: [email protected]. Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre: Siwela Sonke Dance Theatre and Mamela Nyamza are among the South African line-up for the 25th Jomba! Contemporary Dance Experience hosted by the Centre for Creative Arts from August 29 to September 10. “(in)tangible heritages” is this year’s theme, and Jomba! honours South African Nyamza as this year’s Legacy Artist. The festival includes a host of international guests, the Jomba! Youth Open Horizons, after-performance talks, the Forging Futures dialogue plus a series of free workshops and masterclasses. Tickets R80/R50 (students, scholars, pensioners) or R350 for a full festival pass from Computicket. For more information go to https://jomba.ukzn.ac.za/.

Italian pianist Alessandro Vena gives a free concert at the Jewish Club. Music Centre for Jazz and Popular Music, UKZN: Every Wednesday at 5.30pm, catch a selection of excellent jazz musicians. Tickets 100, pensioners R70, students R40 from [email protected]. Playhouse Grand Foyer: (today) Soiree offers consummate music-making by Nozuko Teto, one of SA’s leading sopranos, joined by two young tenors, Khayakazi Madlala and Bongani Kubheka, with Andri Potgieter on piano. Programme of songs to celebrate women. At 3.30pm. Tickets R80 from webtickets. Durban Botanic Gardens: The Parklive Festival returns to Durban on August 27 with a power line-up in performances from JP Cooper (UK), GoodLuck, Matthew Mole, Veranda Panda and Tanner Wareham. Bring picnic baskets, camping chairs and blankets, and enjoy a day out with family and friends. Tickets from www.parklive.co.za. Adults R295 to R395, Children 6-17 R195, children 5 and under enter for free.

Durban Jewish Centre: Italian pianist Alessandro Vena, piano professor at Conservatorio “Gesualdo da Venosa” di Potenza, will perform a recital of his favourite classics on August 27 at 5pm. Entry is free. Me, You, Us in the Park Gallery at the KZNSA. Art Durban Holocaust & Genocide Centre: “Seeing Auschwitz”, rare photographs captured by perpetrators, victims and liberators provide an unsettling perspective and stark evidence of mass murder, but also the humanity of the people who perished there. No Under 13s. Final day tomorrow. Free entry. KZNSA: Studio Ping Pong is a collaboration between Georgina Gratrix and Cameron Platter. Taking place in Platter’s studio during the World Ping-Pong Championship in Durban in May, the title points to the ethic of sharing ideas as they ping-pong back and forth in the studio. Me, You, Us in the Park Gallery is a collaboration between artists Gumada and Nxumalo who share their activism. Both until September 10.

Durban Art Gallery: Pitika Ntuli’s groundbreaking exhibition Azibuyele Emasisweni (Return to the Source) runs until January 2024. The Gallery, Ballito: New exhibition Vibrations to raise emotional and spiritual vibrations through the sensual power of art and music. Until October 1. Call 072 245 8691. Outdoors Amblers Hiking Club: Away hike this weekend. At 2pm on August 27 hike to the Bluff Whaling Station along the beach. Meet at the entrance to the military base. Cost R30. Call David at 072 615 0559.

Cycle Club: Meet every Tuesday at the Mini Town car park on North Beach at 9am for a cycle on the promenade. Call Ian at 083 675 2125. Mountain Biking Rides: Every Saturday at 6am meeting at Dura Cycles in Uvongo. Call Siya Mpofana at 039 315 7359. Events Chris Saunders Park, uMhlanga: (today) The Pick n Pay Wine & Food Festival with some of SA’s top wine producers and award-winning wines. Noon-1pm: access for Pick n Pay Wine Club Members; 1pm-4pm: general wine tasting (token system; no tasting will be facilitated after 4pm); 4pm-5pm: wine sales; 5.30pm: venue closes; live entertainment and food sales until 5pm. Tickets R250 to R795 from webtickets.