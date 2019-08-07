Durban - In celebration of this year’s Women's Day, Durban's Winston Pub is hosting the Spacecase Gallery 2019, a celebration of Girl Power. On Friday and Saturday, local women artists will be given a platform to showcase their work. In collaboration with comic creator and illustrator, Tasmin Naidoo, the pillars directly outside the Winston will be painted by a group of talented creatives.

Naidoo said the Winston Pub had long been an important creative space for musicians and artists in Durban. “It has played a crucial role in providing young artists a platform to get their artwork out to an audience as well as welcoming people from all walks of life through its doors,” she said.

Tasmin Naidoo whose art includes working with comic books





Painter Kylie Wentzel and apparel artist Dhiantha Archary will also show off their skills. There will also be an exhibition of the 20 best event posters created for the Winston over the years by a host of local artists.

Architect and artist, Dhiantha Archary, a founder and owner of Laced brand, which collaborated with Tomy Takkies, CBC (brewery), Redbull, Powerplay energy drinks, Woolworths and street gear will be painting live and selling some of her creations.

A work by Tasmin Naidoo.





“I do art as a side thing not as my day job, but I think this is a great initiative for women in art. I might not know all the challenges female artists face, but I think such events could really inspire the passion for art in young girls too,” said Archery.

Other local artists, comic designers, graffiti and fine-artists alike, will do live installations and demonstrations, and locally designed clothes, posters, artworks, photos, food stalls will be on show.

Dhiantha Archary under her brand Laced will be painting at the Winston this weekend.



