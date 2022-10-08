Wordfest galore as slam jam poets gear up to strut stuff

Durban - The Poetry Africa festival, presented by the Centre for Creative Arts at the University of KwaZulu-Natal is in full swing and runs until October 16. With the theme: Poetic (In)Justice: voices that breathe, move and transform, it presents a packed programme of established poets, young inspiring talents and spoken-word artists from South Africa and abroad.

For the first time, the festival will be presented in three locations: in Johannesburg from October 6 to 8 October; in Durban from October 10 to 16; and, online from October 10 to 15. Diana Ferrus is Poetry Africa’s Legendary Featured Poet, and will appear at events on UKZN campus. Internationally renowned poet, writer and activist Diana Ferrus and award-winning performer and writer Xabiso Vili have vastly different backgrounds but are both featured for their commitment to building a society grounded on social justice. They have been selected as Poetry Africa’s Legendary Featured Poet and New Generations Featured Poet respectively. Ferrus will deliver the keynote address during the online event “We’re not ghosting you” on October 10 at 3pm. She will make live appearances during the Durban leg of the festival.

Her poetry is recognised for its impact on politics and for giving a voice to the anti-apartheid Struggle in South Africa. She recently received an honorary doctorate from the University of Stellenbosch. Vili won the Poetry Africa Slam Jam last year and has released an album, a one-person show, and a poetry collection, and he co-authored a YA novella. He created an AR poetry-audio-visual project, exhibited in Paris in June 2021. He was recently crowned winner of the World Poetry Slam Champion while representing South Africa in Brussels. Among the highlights in Durban are poets from South Africa Lebo Mashile, Phillippa Yaa De Villiers and Siphokazi Jonas. International poets include Paul Gausch (Catalan), Nachla Libre (Sweden), Lydol (Cameroon) and Philip Meersman (Belgium).

At the “Local is Lekker” event, the festival will spotlight established and upcoming Durban-based poets, such as Smart Black Mampondo, Thando Fuze, Luleka Mhlanzi, Mazwi Shazi, Nqobile Gcaba and Sanele Mhlongo. A highlight of Poetry Africa is always the Slam Jam competition that will select the slam poet to represent South Africa in the World Championships in Brazil next year. The five finalists will battle it out at Howard College Theatre on October 15. Tickets will be available on Webtickets. The festival hosts three lectures: the Mazisi Kunene lecture at the University of KwaZulu Natal, the Keorapetse Kgositsile lecture at the University of Johannesburg and the Mafika Gwala lecture online.

Kunene was a champion of isiZulu literature and the conservation of its unique forms. From a young age, he would write his poems in isiZulu and would only later translate them into English and other languages. The lecture will be presented on October 14 at 3pm at the Howard College Theatre by Professor Zodwa Motsa-Madikane, executive director of the department of leadership and transformation at Unisa. The festival will close with a Poetry Picnic in the Park on October 16 at Botanical Gardens in Durban from noon. The event is free, and many of the poets participating in the festival will be performing.