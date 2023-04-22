You snooze, you lose

Markets Shongweni Farmers and Craft Market: (today) Fresh produce, arts and craft, clothing and jewellery, artisanal food and live entertainment. From 7am to 1pm. The Shongweni Farmers & Craft Market also trades on the last Sunday of each month from 8am to 1pm. Musgrave Market: (today) Berea Park for food, music and stalls selling arts and crafts, clothing, accessories, confectionery, baked goods, books, toys, plants, good quality second-hand items and more. From 9am to 2pm.

Buzz Market: (today) A weekly community market for organic vegetables, funky clothing, decadent treats, boerie rolls, Indian delights and home-crafted sauces, decor and jewellery, second-hand books and coffee. 38 Pitlochry Road, Westville, from 9am to 2pm. Rotary Uvongo Flea Market: (today and tomorrow) Crafts, toys, beadwork, wire work, clothing and food every Saturday, 8.30am to 1pm and Sunday, 9am to 2pm opposite Douglas Mitchell Sports Grounds. Call Brian at 082 829 0059. Golden Hours Market: (tomorrow) Family-friendly market at Golden Hours School from 10am to 2pm. Live music and food stalls. Call Lyn at 083 262 3693.

uMhlanga Farmers Market: Autumn Drive, Prestondale, every Wednesday from 8am to noon. Call Ethel at 060 303 3957. Peppa Pig is at the Suncoast Globe this weekend. Shows Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre: (today and tomorrow) The Mcilroy family are fast becoming the Kardashians of Durban, without the botox, backsides and bank balance. But what they do have are children of legal working age, and they are prepared to use them. Aaron Mcilroy and Lisa Bobbert (and their offspring, Kaylee, Fiona and Grace Mcilroy) bring you their unique brand of musical comedy in Family Business. Ends tomorrow. Tickets from Computicket. Barnyard Theatre: (today and tomorrow) Simply the Best honours the music of Elton John, Cher, Tina Turner, Meatloaf and Michael Jackson. Until June 4. Tickets R220 from https://www.barnyardtheatre.co.za/

Playhouse Loft: (today) The Hymns of a Sparrow is a comedy set in the rural areas of eKuphileni and tells a story of Babu Mngadi who is fighting surrounding cattle owners because of their cattle eating off his garden. Today at 2pm. Playhouse, Drama: (today) The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe is a ballet that takes a magical journey to the enchanted land of Narnia. Performed by the House Academy of Dance. Today at noon and 3pm. Tickets R150 from webtickets. Suncoast Globe: (today and tomorrow) Peppa, George, Mummy & Daddy Pig are returning to SA in Peppa Pig’s Perfect Day. From space rockets to starfish, exploding bubbles to Bing Bong singalongs, fans will be dancing, singing and jumping in muddy puddles … just like Peppa. Today at 10am, 1pm and 4pm, tomorrow at 10am and 1pm. Tickets R199-R699 from webtickets.

Ashton College, Ballito: Chicago: (today) Teen Edition is the school's performance of Chicago: The Musical, the longest-running American Broadway show ever. April 22, and 25-26 at 6pm, April 24 at 3.30pm. Tickets R90 from webtickets. Rhumbelow Theatre: (tomorrow) The screening of the Royal Opera’s Turandot. In the court of Princess Turandot, suitors who fail to solve her riddles are brutally killed. But when a mysterious Prince answers one correctly, suddenly he holds all the power – and a glorious secret. When life hangs in the balance, can love conquer all? At 2pm. Tickets R125 from Computicket or call Roland on 082 499 8636 or [email protected] The Station Urban Event Space: FreeSdomu is a South African comedic tale based on how some of us take our current freedom for granted juxtaposed against how too much freedom can also cause havoc. April 26 at 7pm. Tickets R100-R1000 on webtickets.

Playhouse, Loft: Iqhawekazi is a story-telling production which depicts a pivotal role played by our struggle icon Lillian Ngoyi. It also raises awareness on social ills namely crime, unemployment, and GBV. Directed by Thabani. April 27 at noon and 6.30pm, April 28-19 at 6.30pm, and April 30 at 3pm. Tickets R80-R120 from webtickets. Protea Hotel, Karridene: Jokers Comedy Corner Night features Simphiwe Shembe and his funniest friends April 28 at 7pm - tickets R200 from webtickets. Rhumbelow, Northlands: Road To Graceland – Paul Simon Tribute stars The Black Lapels: Rob Warren, Garth Warren, Gareth Gale and Colin Peddie with guest vocalist Tory Du Plessis. April 29 at 7.30pm. Tickets R180 from Computicket or call Roland on 082 499 8636 or [email protected]

The Kearsney College Choir will feature in a Freedom Day concert at Fig Tree Farm. Crawford La Lucia: (tomorrow) A family fun day hosted by Dave Guselli and featuring musicians Rubber Duc, Ricardo Nyawose and Matt Gadiner from noon to 5pm. Also featuring talent show, foosball, mini cricket, soccer, rugby, inflatables, table tennis, board games and more. No alcohol on sale. Own picnic baskets and cooler boxes allowed. Tickets Adults R200, Children R100, Under 6 free from webtickets. Drakensberg Boys Choir: Weekly concerts at the school resumed on February 8. Concerts at 3.30pm. Tickets R175-R210 from webtickets. Centre for Jazz and Popular Music, UKZN: Every Wednesday in March at 5.30pm catch a selection of excellent jazz musicians. Tickets 100, pensioners R70, students R40 from [email protected]

Barnyard Theatre: Catch Juan Boucher, the award winning South-African singer and songwriter for his latest album release ‘Hier waar ek nou is’ which has been nominated for a SAMA in the category: Beste Pop Album. April 26 at 7pm. Tickets R230 from www.barnyardtheatre.co.za. Fig Tree Farm, Hillcrest: Kearsney College Youth Music Festival celebrates Freedom Day with music groups and ensembles from across KZN in a day of music, fun, picnics and the spirit of ubuntu. Includes the KZN Youth Choir, the KZN Youth Orchestra and the KZN Youth Wind Band with a number of school choirs, including the Kearsney College Choir. Bring your own picnic baskets and blankets, or sample some of the food and drinks at the venue. Gates open from 9am. Tickets R100 on Quicket. Durban Shongweni Club: Jam in the Park with Serrotone and Tyler di Domenico on April 27 from 1pm. Bring a blanket, camp chairs. Jack Black specials, outside bar G&T on tap. Food available at club rates, pizzas, boerie rolls and more. Under cover in event of rain. Tickets: Adults R100, Kids 6-12 years: R50, Under 6 Free from webtickets.

Robsons, Point: Catch the Absolutely Awesome Autumn Adventure with a line up that includes Hawema, Baraka, Angie Harajuku, Kuhle Nsele, Roshanda Lewis, Akso, Soft Swords, SoundzTabu and Fuego Heat. April 28, doors open at 5pm. Tickets R80 earlybird/ R120 presale/ R160 at the door from Quicket. St Agnes Church, Kloof: Christopher Duigan plays ‘The Most Beautiful Piano Classics’, a popular selection of memorable music that includes ‘On Golden Pond’, music from ‘The Piano’ and classics by Chopin, Liszt and Debussy. April 30 at 3pm. Also Amber Valley on April 27 at 7pm, Casa Mexicana, Pietermaritzburg on April 28 at 7pm, Woodgrove Community Centre May 4 at 3.30pm and Ashton College, Ballito May 7 at 3pm. Book via WhatsApp 0834174473 or [email protected] Catch A Faint Transport at the KZNSA. Art KZNSA Gallery: (today) A Faint Transport is a solo exhibition by Josephine Grindrod that draws on art historical images of “The Deluge” to explore the threat of climate-induced flooding to all forms of life. In the Park Gallery catch Hope for a Better Tomorrow, KZNSA is pleased to present Hope For A Better Tomorrow, an exhibition of woodcut prints produced by graduate interns based at Ubuciko Creations in Amaoti, Inanda. Both until April 30.

Durban Art Gallery: Pitika Ntuli’s ground-breaking exhibition ‘Azibuyele Emasisweni’ (Return to the Source) opened yesterday and runs until Jan 2024. The online version launched as part of the National Arts Festival and was nominated for a Global Fine Art Award for best digital exhibition in the world and received one of two People’s Choice Awards in Paris in 2021. It then toured to Oliewenhuis Art Museum in 2022 and was nominated for a Kyknet Fiesta Award for best achievement in the visual arts. The Green Gallery: New works by Sue Whitmore, Makiwa Mutomba, Justine Stead, and Angelica Anastasis. Beautiful Bronzes by Sarah Richards and Owen Llewellyn Davies. Flanders Mall, Mount Edgecombe. Call 031 502 2757. The Gallery, Ballito: Opening on April 6 is Stories.za. Presenting over 50 talented artists, each with their own story, each with their own unique style. Until May 28. Call 072 245 8691.

Amblers Hiking Club: (tomorrow) At 2pm hike Morewood Farm to the grasslands and Springside on a new hike. Awesome dinner afterwards with craft beer and craft shooters. Cost R30. Call David 072 615 0559. Cycle Club: Meet every Tuesday at the Mini Town car park on North Beach at 9am for a cycle on the promenade. Call Ian at 083 675 2125. Mountain Biking Rides: Every Saturday at 6am meeting at Dura Cycles in Uvongo. Call Siya Mpofana at 039 315 7359.