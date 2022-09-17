Your weekend at your fingertips

Markets Shongweni Farmers and Craft Market: (today) The market is open with a host of fresh produce, superb arts and craft, clothing and jewellery, artisanal food and live entertainment. New opening hours are from 7am to 1pm. The Shongweni Farmers & Craft Market is also trading on the last Sunday of each month from 8am to 1pm. Musgrave Market: (today) Berea Park for food, music and stalls selling arts and crafts, clothing, accessories, confectionery, baked goods, books, toys, plants, good quality second-hand items and more. From 9am to 2pm.

Golden Hours Market: (tomorrow) Family-friendly market at Golden Hours School from 10am to 2pm. Live music and food stalls. Call Lyn at 083 262 3693. Rotary Uvongo Flea Market: (today and tomorrow) Stalls offering crafts, toys, beadwork, wire work, clothing and food every Saturday, 8.30am to 1pm and Sunday, 9am to 2pm opposite Douglas Mitchell Sports Grounds. Call Brian at 082 829 0059. uMhlanga Farmers Market: Autumn Drive, Prestondale, every Wednesday from 8am to noon. Call Ethel at 060 303 3957.

Shows Barnyard Theatre: (today and tomorrow) Thank You For the Music is a tribute to Abba, The Bee Gees and Queen. Until October 2. Tickets at barnyardtheatre.co.za. Rhumbelow, Durban: (tomorrow) A Night in Paris sees Tonya Koenderman return for one performance only at 2pm. Koenderman encapsulates the love of drama and romance as only the French can do with songs from the ever passionate Edith Piaf. Tickets R180 from Computicket or call Roland at 082 499 8636 or email [email protected] Playhouse drama: (today) Final day of the Shakespeare Schools Festival encourages schools to perform abridged 30-min versions of Shakespearean plays in professional theatres. September 13-17 at 6.30pm. Tickets R85-R100 from webtickets.

iZulu Theatre, Sibaya: The 10th Dancecapade, a school dance show on September 21 and 22 September from 6.30pm. Learners from Grade 1 to Grade 7 at Crawford International North Coast Preparatory will perform different dances and dance styles. Tickets R100 from ticketpro. Rhumbelow, Durban: Rhumbelow Classics Cinema presents The Greatest Showman on the big screen on September 24 at 7pm. Starring Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron, Michelle Williams, Rebecca Ferguson, and Zendaya, the film is based on the story and life of PT Barnum. Tickets R100 from Computicket or call Roland at 082 499 8636 or email [email protected] Curro Hillcrest High School: Hayman Dance Presents Showstopper 2022 providing entertainment for the whole family with singing and all styles of dancing. Special guest artists: Donovan Yards, Savanah de Beer and Georgie Kelly. September 24 at 2pm. Tickets R150 at webtickets.

The Globe, Suncoast: Aladdin and His Wonderful Lamp is a unique production of size and quality rarely seen in South Africa. With an original score, riveting choreography and a script that is fun, witty, and heartfelt, it will be a production that no child, adult or theatre lover will want to miss. September 30 to October 9. Tickets from Ticketpro. Comedy KZN Botanical Garden, Pietermaritzburg: Simphiwe Shembe hosts a Comedy Picnic on September 24 at noon for another day filled with laughter. Tickets R165-R850 from webtickets. Golden Horse Casino, Pietermaritzburg: 100% Zulu Comedy brings you well known and renowned comedians from all over the country. September 24 at 5pm. Tickets R180-R200

Goodluck will perform at the Umhlanga Food and Music festival next Sunday Music St Agnes Church, Kloof: (tomorrow) Christopher Duigan plays Concert Classics, a programme of popular Bach transcriptions and melodies including Jesu Joy, Sheep May Safely Graze and music by Chopin and Debussy. At 3pm. Tickets R150 from [email protected] or 083 417 4473 (sms or WhatsApp only). St Joseph’s Cathedral, Mariannhill: (tomorrow) The Durban Symphonic choir accompanied by organist Christopher Cockburn will perform a programme of sacred choral music. Soloists are Sibonelo Mbanjwa and Jennifer McCaul. At 3pm. Tickets R120 from quicket or buy at the door. Freedom Park, KwaMashu: The INK Heritage Fun Day on September 24 from 10am offers assorted games for children including jumping castles and slides, a fantastic picnic environment, stalls selling food and beverages and some top live musicians performing. Tickets R50-R100 from webtickets.

Chris Saunders Park, uMhlanga: Matthew Mole & Goodluck are the star performers at the Umhlanga Food and Music Festival for a day filled with good food, a great variety of drinks and even better music. September 25 from noon to 6pm. Tickets R200-R250 from webtickets. Jewish Club: Friends of Music present their Rising Stars concert. September 25 at 3pm. Tickets R80 at the door. Art KZNSA Gallery: (today and tomorrow) Final weekend of the exhibition dedicated to the life and art of the late Marianne Meijer, (1935 - 2020). A large selection of paintings from her studio collection will explore her range and versatility over the years.

The Green Gallery: (today) New artworks by Makiwa Mutumba, Justin Mashora, Joseph Manana and Shirley Brandon’s fabulous floral works also bronzes by Owen Llewellyn Davies, and Sarah Richards. Flanders Mall, Mount Edgecombe. Call 031 502 2757. Durban Art Gallery: (today) Johannesburg artist Mary Sibande’s latest exhibition, Let Me Tell You About Red, a memorable large-scale installation. Ends September 30. The Gallery, Ballito: (today) SISTAS pays tribute to the courageous women who marched to the Union Buildings on 9 August 1956 in protest against the apartheid regime's extension of Pass Laws for black women. The exhibition encourages the sharing of stories, creating dialogue, bridging our cultural and gender differences, and connecting us humans all the more. Until October 2. Call Jane Digby at 072 245 8691.

Outdoors Amblers Hiking Club: (tomorrow) At 1pm hike Giba Gorge Mountain Bike Park at 1 Stockville Road. An interesting walk around the waterfalls in this restored valley. Tea and cake and beer afterwards. Cost R35. Call David 072 615 0559. Cycle Club: Meet every Tuesday at the Mini Town car park on North Beach at 9am for a cycle on the promenade. Call Ian at 083 675 2125. Mountain Biking Rides: Every Saturday at 6am meeting at Dura Cycles in Uvongo. Call Siya Mpofana at 039 315 7359.

Events Beachwood Country Club: (today) Join in as the club hosts its first Sip and Paint event at 1pm. Tickets R450 from webtickets. Bat Centre: (today) Let There Be Poetry features performing poets, musicians, and DJs. Proceeds of the launch go to a local care centre. At 2pm. Tickets R250-R450 from webtickets. ICC: The annual Durban Fashion Fair is back bringing over 50 of Durban’s hottest designers to the catwalk over three days of shows. From children’s fashion to suiting to eveningwear and street wear, there’s really something for everyone. The Durban Fashion Awards will take place on Saturday night. September 21-24 at 6pm. Tickets R120 from webtickets.