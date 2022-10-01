Your weekend gig guide

Markets Shongweni Farmers and Craft Market: (today) The market is open with a host of fresh produce, superb arts and craft, clothing and jewellery, artisanal food and live entertainment. New opening hours are from 7am to 1pm. The Shongweni Farmers & Craft Market is also trading on the last Sunday of each month from 8am to 1pm Musgrave Market: (today) Berea Park for food, music and stalls selling arts and crafts, clothing, accessories, confectionery, baked goods, books, toys, plants, good quality second-hand items and more. From 9am to 2pm.

La Lucia Antique Fair: (tomorrow) Beautiful collectables from a past era: silver, crystal, vintage jewellery and an array of treasures, including a unique collection of vintage woodworking tools. A great outing. From 9am till 3pm. Call Sandy at 082 705 4882 Golden Hours Market: (tomorrow) Family-friendly market at Golden Hours School from 10am to 2pm. Live music and food stalls. Call Lyn at 083 262 3693. Rotary Uvongo Flea Market: (today and tomorrow) Stalls of crafts, toys, bead work, wire work, clothing and food every Saturday, 8.30am to 1pm and Sunday, 9am to 2pm opposite Douglas Mitchell Sports Grounds. Call Brian at 082 829 0059.

uMhlanga Farmers Market: Autumn Drive, Prestondale, every Wednesday from 8am to noon. Call Ethel at 060 303 3957. Peter Terry in the one-man show At All Costs at the Rhumbelow Theatre this weekend. The show comes to Durban straight after the Hilton Festival. Shows Barnyard Theatre: (today and tomorrow) Thank You For the Music is a tribute to Abba, The Bee Gees and Queen. Final show tomorrow. Tickets at barnyardtheatre.co.za. The Globe, Suncoast: (today and tomorrow) Aladdin and His Wonderful Lamp is a unique production of size and quality rarely seen in South Africa. With an original score, riveting choreography and a script that is fun, witty, and heartfelt, it will be a production that no child, adult or theatre lover will want to miss. Until October 9. Tickets from Ticketpro.

Playhouse, Drama: iZulu the Musical is a love story of two simple teenagers. They fall in love but do not open up about their love until they meet again after 25 years. The love of music keeps their love burning. October 1 at 6.30pm, October 1-2 at 2pm. Tickets R180 from webtickets. Rhumbelow, Durban: (today) Them Double Blues starring Kerry Hiles, Rob Thompson and Kristo Zondagh at 7pm. Hot off the Hilton Arts Festival, Kerry Hiles brings the Ovation Award-winning tribute show The Story Of Eva Cassidy to the Rhumbelow. This is followed by a set by one of South Africa’s finest blues artists, Rob Thompson. Tickets R180 from Computicket or call Roland at 082 499 8636 or email [email protected] Rhumbelow, Durban: (tomorrow) At All Costs, starring Peter Terry and directed by Janice Honeyman, is fresh from the Hilton Arts Festival at 2pm and 5pm and on October 3 at 7pm. This powerful piece of solo theatre commemorates the legendary Battle of Delville Wood. Tickets R160/R120 for Moth members on October 3, from Computicket or call Roland at 082 499 8636 or email [email protected]

Roy Couzens Theatre, Westville: (today and tomorrow) Once On This Island is an original and theatrical Caribbean adaptation of the popular fairytale The Little Mermaid featuring students from Westville Boys’ and Westville Girls’ high schools. Directed and designed by Steven Stead of KickstArt. Today at 2.30pm and 6.30pm, tomorrow at 5pm. Tickets R60-R100 from webtickets. Beverly Hills Hotel: An evening of laughs with some of SA’s best comedians. The monthly comedy show at Beverly Hills Hotel in uMhlanga includes a harvest table. No under 18s. Tickets: R350 from webtickets. Khuzani Mpungose is one of the stars performing at the Ugu Maskandi Festival this weekend. Music Pecanwood Farm: (today) The Pecanwood Oktoberfest is an outdoor celebration of beer and fine spirits with a line-up of entertainment including The Kickstands, Tanner Wareham, Freddy L, Mat Gardiner, Scrapyard Junkies, Tiaan the Muzo and more. From 10am. No under 18s. Tickets R250 from webtickets.

UGU Sports and Leisure Centre, Margate: (today) Get ready for the annual Ugu Maskandi Festival from 10am. Tickets R100-R450 from webtickets. Every Nation Church, Greyville: (today) Londiwe KaMasondo Cele will perform for a live recording of her gospel music worship event at 6pm. Tickets R250 from webtickets. Playhouse Opera: The KZNPO summer season launches with the opening concert under associate guest conductor Daniel Boico on October 6 at 7pm. Features Zotan Kodály’s Dances of Galánta, followed by Gershwin’s iconic Rhapsody in Blue, with Nina Schumann at the piano. Then South African soloists and choristers perform highlights from Handel’s oratorio, Judas Maccabeus. Tickets from Quicket.

Studio 031: Listening session for Dear Nonchalant Lover by Durban-born artist Orchid MusiQ, who launches her new project before it officially drops. Also features Nasty C. No under 16s. October 7 at 6pm. Tickets R80 from Quicket. Art KZNSA Gallery: (today and tomorrow) Romancing the Stone explores the relationship between human beings and stone as a medium, metaphor and artefact in the visual arts. We describe ideas as set in stone when we feel that they cannot be changed. However, as Monet observed the shifting light on the Rouen Cathedral, “everything changes, even stone”. Until October 16. The Green Gallery: (today) New artworks by Makiwa Mutumba, Justin Mashora, Joseph Manana and Shirley Brandon, and bronzes by Owen Llewellyn Davies and Sarah Richards. Flanders Mall, Mount Edgecombe. Call 031 502 2757.

The Gallery, Ballito: (today and tomorrow) Sistas pays tribute to the courageous women who marched to the Union Buildings in protest against the apartheid regime’s extension of pass laws for black women. The exhibition encourages the sharing of stories, creating dialogue, bridging cultural and gender differences, and connecting people. Ends tomorrow. Call Jane Digby at 072 245 8691. Outdoors Amblers Hiking Club: (tomorrow) At 1pm hike Gwa Humbe. One-hour drive to hike about 6km with giraffe, wildebeest, rhinos, hippos and enjoy tea afterwards. Entrance R50 including tea and cream scones. Call David at 072 615 0559. Cycle Club: Meet every Tuesday at the Mini Town car park on North Beach at 9am for a cycle on the promenade. Call Ian at 083 675 2125.

Mountain Biking Rides: Every Saturday at 6am meeting at Dura Cycles in Uvongo. Call Siya Mpofana at 039 315 7359. The Wing Riders Rally hits Margate next weekend. Events Pavilion Shopping Centre: (today) Brush & Brunch is an afternoon filled with good music, great food, and a space to be creative while shopping. R350 per person gets you a welcome drink, a selection of tapas, and a canvas to work on. Artwork for you to take home. Also live music. From 11am. Tickets R350 from Quicket. UKZN: The Centre for Creative Arts hosts the 26th Poetry Africa International Festival from October 6-16 with the theme: Poetic (In)Justice: Voices That Breathe, Move and Transform. This year the festival is taking place in Johannesburg and Durban, and some of the sessions will take place virtually. Full programme on poetryafrica.ukzn.ac.za