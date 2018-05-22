Durban - Fans of SA music icon Sipho “Hotstix” Mabuse can expect a world-class performance from thestar and his band, as he headlines the music festival Zakifo.

The festival is set to take place over three days from May 25, which is Africa Day, until May 27 and will see stages with a variety of celebs ready to perform at three venues: The Bat Centre, Views @Twenty5 in Morningside, and Blue Lagoon.

Opening up the festival at the first venue and event, at the The Bat Centre, the legendary Hotstix said every time he gets on stage he responds to what the audience knows and expects.

“I always make sure that the band and I practise a lot to make sure that we don’t disappoint the people. This show won’t be any different from the shows that we have put on internationally. We’re going to rock the show,” he said this week.

The festival not only features local artists, but also those from across the continent marrying into the Africa Day Celebrations - bringing together people from all walks of life and embracing different genres of music.

“It’s important that we always celebrate ourselves, even if it's a celebration through music, but it needs to go beyond entertainment. In Africa as a continent we find millions of people displaced, uneducated and unemployed. It’s very important that we deal with these things beyond momentary celebrations,” said Mabuse. Amid the unity celebrations, it was important to also use the opportunity to send a message to leaders across Africa to deal with impoverishment.

The multi award-winning musician, who in 2012, at the age of 61, sat down to write his matric, said while his situation was different, the challenges around education also play a role in the high unemployment rate on the continent.

“We need to teach our people about the advantages of education We fought past apartheid and contributed to its destruction, now we need to conscientise our leaders about the importance of education to our people,” he said.

Hosting the festival will be 5FM DJ Nick Hamman, who said he couldn’t wait to mingle with musicians from across the continent.

“This year’s Zakifo also brings Nasty C, DJ Lag - the Gqom King - Northern African musicians such as Femi Koya (Nigeria/RSA) who’s the new face of the African renaissance of Afrobeat,” said Hamman.

While as Mabuse rocks the Bat Centre, across town in Morningside, bringing some young, fresh flavour to the festival will be DJ Lag, one of the pioneers of house sub-genre gqom in Durban. He has promised to also take gqom fanatics back to his underground days, dating back to 2011.

Lag, whose real name is Lwazi Gwala, hails from Clermont, just outside Pinetown. He said people should be prepared for “a mind-blowing music experience”, where he would be mixing gqom with some hip hop flavour.

“I started as an underground DJ in 2011 and I’ve been growing ever since. After Zakifo, I’m jetting to Afro Punk in New York and the Outlook Festival in Europe. I can’t wait to experience the American vibe and I’m certain they’ll love my latest hits, some of which I will be playing for the first time at Zakifo,” said Lag.

Also sharing the stage with Durban’s Nasty C, Lag said he would be releasing his first album under his own record label, Ice Drop, next May.

Also “bringing fire to the festival” will be DJ Doowap, Khetsiwe Morgan, an upcoming performance artist who’ll share the stage with two dancers.

“We’ve been working very hard on choreography under the guidance of Litchi, from House Of Vintage. I would like the multidimensional set to be a sonic and visual portal into a free space where you can be anything you imagine. This will all come to life through beautiful visuals, dance and bass music,” said Doowap.

She said fans shouldn’t expect any album from her just yet because she’s busy with an upcoming exhibition, which will be showcased by the beginning of next month.

