10 unique experiences to try on the KZN South Coast this Easter

Durban - This Easter holiday, the #outdoorsarein which means it’s time to get out and make some lasting memories with the family on the KZN South Coast. Rather than settling for tried-and-tested holiday experiences, this is the year to try something really unique in the Paradise of the Zulu Kingdom.

“The KZN South Coast continues to remain a prime holiday destination because of our incredible natural tourism assets,” said Phelisa Mangcu, CEO of Ugu South Coast Tourism. “We’ve noted an increasing drive towards trying something different in the great outdoors, and we’ve tailored a number of tourism experiences in line with this requirement. As a way to minimise the fuss of holiday planning, we’ve compiled a list that includes 10 of the region’s truly unique tourism excursions to try this Easter.” 1. KZN South Coast Agri-CULTURE Tours

Enjoy a rural tourism excursion along the newly launched KZN South Coast Agri-CULTURE Tours. Explore the area’s lush subtropical farmlands and enjoy a taste of the KZN South Coast’s rich flavours. Sample freshly grown produce, locally brewed coffee and farm-fresh baked goods on a guided tour of the farming process. Fish, hike, quad bike or simply relax in this rural coastal setting. Included along the tour are BBS Farm, Animal Farm at B’s Guesthouse, Ubumbano Homestead, Beaver Creek Coffee Estate, Mac Banana and Mpenjati Coffee. 2. Rickshaw Ride Experience Head to the beautiful Margate Beach for a unique Rickshaw Ride along the beachfront. Operated by Nethezeka Tourist Transport and Projects, visitors to Margate Beach can now enjoy a seaside tour before spending a day swimming, surfing or relaxing on the golden sands.

3. Oribi Vulture Viewing Hide For a distinctive wildlife experience, it’s worth stopping in at the Oribi Vulture Viewing Hide near Oribi Gorge. This is an ecologically significant site where visitors get the rare chance to view the endangered Cape Vultures gather to feed, mate and nest in their natural habitat. Nature lovers can enjoy the privilege of viewing this breeding colony of about 150 Cape Vultures up close. The KwaNzimakwe Multi-Trails is a lovely trail network of trails from Mpenjati Nature Reserve. 4. Great Drives Out

Enjoy a taste of the local culture through the Great Drives Out experiences. This is an authentic rural excursion that takes visitors into the area’s hinterland for something memorable. There’s the KwaXolo Caves Adventures, a mountainside hike along a cable-and-rung system to caves covered in ancient San artwork. The KwaNzimakwe Multi-Trails is a lovely trail network from Mpenjati Nature Reserve and, just inland of Shelly Beach is the Nyandezulu Experience, a guided tour across the Ntantana Mountain. Discover more about the local history at Ntelezi Msani Heritage Centre, a facility that touches on African history, indigenous knowledge, culture and creative arts. The Red Desert Nature Reserve in Port Edward is, at only 200m in diameter, the world’s smallest desert. 5. The World's Smallest Desert In Port Edward near the Wild Coast, visitors will find a number of exciting tourism offerings. One of these is the Red Desert Nature Reserve which – at only 200m in diameter – is the world’s smallest desert. The beautiful red soil of this archaeologically significant site contrasts against the green coastal forests and sparkling blue Indian Ocean.

6. Exciting Ocean Safaris and Diving in Marine Protected Areas Two of the KZN South Coast’s Marine Protected Areas are also world-class dive sites attracting underwater adventurers from around the globe. Aliwal Shoal off Umkomaas and Protea Banks off Shelly Beach have been established to support healthy marine ecosystems which are now home to a variety of big marine life such as sharks, whales, turtles, rays, king fish, yellow fin tuna and barracuda. There are several local dive charters for those wanting to go scuba diving, shark cage diving, freediving or even snorkelling, as well as boat charters for those who prefer to remain dry. Take a guided tour across the Ntantana Mountain. 7. Trendy Beach Club and Shisanyama

Visitors in search of mouthwatering braai meat in a great outdoor setting should stop in at Senzi’s Shisanyama in Margate. The restaurant is centrally located and gives patrons a great opportunity to sample the local flavour. Then for the thrill of night life there’s newly opened Level 10 Lounge, Bar and Grill. Found in the heart of Margate, it offers a serene day setting with expansive views and great meals, transitioning to the ultimate night club when the sun sets. The from the exclusive VIP section to the illuminated dance floor, bar and pool area, customers are kept entertained. The Mzamba fossils ‒ a series of marine fossil beds exposed along the prominent reefs near the Mzamba River. 8. Mzamba Fossils and Petrified Forest

The incredible Petrified Forest has great hikes among the trees which were actually washed down river and deposited in the area millions of years ago. Visitors can enjoy a guided tour of this ancient forest, which includes viewing the Mzamba fossils ‒ a series of marine fossil beds exposed along the prominent reefs near the Mzamba River. 9. Extreme adventures Get over to Oribi Gorge and try one of the many Wild 5 Adventures on offer. These range from the adventurous to the extreme, all in one of the area’s most beautiful settings. Holidaymakers can experience some white-water rafting, paintball, quad biking or try the Wild Gorge Swing, which boasts the highest swing of its kind, dropping 55 storeys. Don’t miss out on taking a walk over the thrilling 80-metre cable suspension bridge, 130 metres off the ground or zipline across Oribi Gorge.

10. Surfing The KZN South Coast is a renowned surfing destination, home to some of the country’s top surfers and surf instructors all ready to share their knowledge on the sport. Some of the best surfing spots to try out are Scottburgh, Umzumbe, Southbroom and St Michael’s-on-sea – although with 58 beaches along the 120km coastal stretch, there are so many spots to try. The KZN South Coast will also be hosting its Easter Extravaganza holiday programme running over a variety of dates: to view the full Easter Extravaganza programme, find out more about these KZN South Coast offerings, and to make booking or enquiries, visit www.visitkznsouthcoast.co.za.