A fashionable day on the beach

TODAY’S picture of old Durban comes from a postcard and shows the beachfront soon after it was opened in 1906.

The Beach Hotel seen in the picture was one of the first hotels that opened on the beachfront, which was then called Back Beach, the main beach area being in the harbour at the time. The Marine Parade, or Durban’s Golden Mile, had not been built yet, only coming with the removal of the dunes in 1910. You could literally walk from the Beach Hotel on to the dunes and the beach.