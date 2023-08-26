A home for the homeless for more than a century

In 1918, a founder member of the Arya Yuvak Sabha, Mr D G Satyadeva, witnessed a policeman beating a homeless old man for taking shelter on a cold winter's night in a public toilet in Victoria Street.
Horrified by what he saw, haunted by the plight of the homeless and deeply inspired by the teaching of the Arya Samaj Movement, one of whose principles states that everyone must see his own welfare in the welfare of others, Satyadeva and colleagues Pundit VC Nayanah Rajh and Mr SL Singh resolved to provide a home for the city’s neediest.
Three years later, on May 1, 1921, the first home ‒ a small wood and iron house in Cato Manor ‒ opened its doors to three homeless people, and soon became a refuge for the elderly, physically challenged and chronically ill people in need of residential care.
It was known as the Arya Anath Ashram (A Home for the Homeless). Today it is popularly known as the Aryan Benevolent Home.
The Arya Samaj Movement was founded in India in 1875 by Swami Dayanand Saraswati. Among its aims were to improve the rights of women and children and the education of girls.
On April 19, 1912, a small group of young men met in Durban to form the Arya Yuvuk Sabha, under the leadership of Swami Shankaranand. It was three of these young men who founded the home.
The first old picture in today’s picture series is the first ABH home built in Chatsworth home in 1933. The scene today is a very different and far more substantial residential block, although the idea of the original portico and balcony has been kept.
The second old picture shows the entrance to the home probably in the late seventies or early eighties. Little has changed there today.
Also pictured for interest is the second brick and mortar home erected at Cato Manor in 1932.
Today the home offers services to more than 610 vulnerable persons daily providing 24-hour help to the aged, frail, physically and mentally challenged, children and victims of domestic violence.
Its vision read: “For every orphan, a brighter future, for every aged person, light in their twilight years, for every victim of abuse, another opportunity.”
It hosts the following facilities:
- Bhai Rambharos Home for Children in Chatsworth, catering for 102 children.
- ABH Lotus Home for Children in Lenasia, for 100 children.
- ABH Happy Hours Educare Centre in Chatsworth, 101 children.
- ABH Dayanand Garden Home for the Aged and Physically Challenged, Chatsworth, for 320 residents.
- ABH Salligram Home for the Aged in Chatsworth for 90 residents.
- ABH Clayton Gardens Home for the Aged in Sydenham for 30 residents.
- ABH V.J. Kara Family Care Centre for domestic violence survivors.
- ABH V.J. Kara Centre in Glencoe, for 55 residents.
- ABH V.J. Kara Centre in Umzinto, for 10 residents.
- ABH Learning Centre, Chatsworth where 120 students enroll annually.
Perhaps the most fitting tribute to the three founders comes from a speech from President Cyril Ramaphosa during a gala dinner to raise funds from the home in 2017. “The Aryan Benevolent Home is a home of hope and compassion. It is a warm home that connects South Africans through caring and selflessness. It is a generous home, where the welfare of one is the welfare of all”.
