A home for the homeless for more than a century

In 1918, a founder member of the Arya Yuvak Sabha, Mr D G Satyadeva, witnessed a policeman beating a homeless old man for taking shelter on a cold winter's night in a public toilet in Victoria Street. On the aproximate site of the original, the Aryan Benevolent Home in Chatsworth today. Picture: Shelley Kjonstad/African News Agency (ANA) Horrified by what he saw, haunted by the plight of the homeless and deeply inspired by the teaching of the Arya Samaj Movement, one of whose principles states that everyone must see his own welfare in the welfare of others, Satyadeva and colleagues Pundit VC Nayanah Rajh and Mr SL Singh resolved to provide a home for the city’s neediest.

Three years later, on May 1, 1921, the first home ‒ a small wood and iron house in Cato Manor ‒ opened its doors to three homeless people, and soon became a refuge for the elderly, physically challenged and chronically ill people in need of residential care. It was known as the Arya Anath Ashram (A Home for the Homeless). Today it is popularly known as the Aryan Benevolent Home. The entrance to the expanded Aryan Benevolent Home in Arena Park, probably in the early 80s. The entrance to the Aryan Benevolent Home in Chatsworth today. Picture: Shelley Kjonstad/African News Agency (ANA) The Arya Samaj Movement was founded in India in 1875 by Swami Dayanand Saraswati. Among its aims were to improve the rights of women and children and the education of girls.

On April 19, 1912, a small group of young men met in Durban to form the Arya Yuvuk Sabha, under the leadership of Swami Shankaranand. It was three of these young men who founded the home. The first old picture in today’s picture series is the first ABH home built in Chatsworth home in 1933. The scene today is a very different and far more substantial residential block, although the idea of the original portico and balcony has been kept. The second old picture shows the entrance to the home probably in the late seventies or early eighties. Little has changed there today.

The Aryan Benevolent Home in Cato Manor, the second brick and mortar home was built in 1932. The first home was wood and iron. Also pictured for interest is the second brick and mortar home erected at Cato Manor in 1932. Today the home offers services to more than 610 vulnerable persons daily providing 24-hour help to the aged, frail, physically and mentally challenged, children and victims of domestic violence. Its vision read: “For every orphan, a brighter future, for every aged person, light in their twilight years, for every victim of abuse, another opportunity.”