A sparkling Christmas tradition

Christmas lights have always been a tradition in Durban, and every year the city’s main shopping street, West Street, today, Dr Pixley kaSeme, was decked out with a festive flourish. In fact, West Street has always been in for a party, right down to the very first electrification of the city in time for Queen Victoria’s diamond jubilee in 1897.

So successful was the city’s Christmas lights that people used to take trips into Durban at night just to look at them, creating traffic congestion, as seen in the early picture when West Street was still two ways. The architecture of Dr Pixley kaSeme has changed so dramatically, and together with the fact that it’s dark makes it difficult to pinpoint where the picture was shot from.