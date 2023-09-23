Durban - The old picture this week takes in the St John Building at 129 KE Masinga, formerly Old Fort, Road. The picture was published on August 30, 1985, with the caption: “The stage is set at Durban’s St John Theatre for an enterprising redevelopment project aimed to put this once popular showplace firmly back on the city’s entertainment map.”

Old Fort Road was open to two-way traffic in 1985. The 400-seater theatre with variable staging options was home of St John Ambulance Players, who presented three to four productions annually from 1956. Notable directors who worked there include Norman Coombes, Desmond Morley and David Matheson. After 1994 the theatre was hired by local amateur groups and churches.

The St John Ambulance Foundation at 129 KE Masinga Road today. Picture: Shelley Kjonstad One reader on the Facts About Durban website remembers the punk and reggae explosion of the late ’70s with gigs held on Friday nights at the St John and Moth halls in the Old Fort area. Despite the optimism of 1985, the building no longer operates as a theatre: the venue today is used as training for St John public health and home care courses. The St John Ambulance Service and Association was first set up in the late 1890s in Durban by mechanical engineer William Milne and colleagues. Milne was one of the movers and shakers that led to the creation of Natal Government Railways. The first ambulance service operated out of Railway Company offices in Durban.