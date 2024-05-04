Balcony besties: poppies and petunias for pretty patios

Durban — As the sun sets to welcome the evening sky in all its colourful glory, sit back and relax on the balcony with some potted poppies and petunias for company. These lovelies are the perfect choice for all-year-round charm and vibrance. Here is Life is a Garden’s guide on how to successfully grow and care for your new patio and balcony besties.
Cute petunias in containers
Petunias are available in a range of colours, each as bright as the next. Position them in a mostly sunny spot and ensure they are never completely dry. Perform the finger test to see when to water petunias because you would rather want to underwater than overwater these babes.
Soil: Petunias require well-draining, aerated and slightly acidic soil. Potting soil mix works well, especially if you combine it with a little peat moss to lower pH levels.
Fertiliser: These ladies love lots of food. Most potting mixes have the right amount of nutrients but to be sure, use a slow-release fertiliser after planting. Alternatively, compost will give petunias the feeding they need: just make sure it doesn’t interfere with the soil’s drainage abilities.
Deadheading: This encourages plants to direct their energy into creating more flowers, rather than wasting it on already fading blooms. Deadheading also keeps your plant looking neat and tidy. Remove flowers that are beyond their prime by pinching them off from just below their base.
Perfecting potted poppies
Poppies are a timeless classic. They might not be the easiest flower to grow but their vibrant colour and sweetness are certainly worth the extra care. Poppy varieties that grow well in pots include oriental poppies, Iceland poppies, California poppie, and Shirley poppies. Iceland poppies (Papaver nudicaule) provide an incredible, colourful show during winter.
Planting: Poppies dislike being transplanted, so LIAG recommends buying poppy seedling trays along with a little booster food to help with the transplant shock. You can get all these from your GCA Garden Centre. Place containers in a full sun position and be sure to water the seedlings gently because they have very delicate roots. Once in flower, poppies need to be deadheaded to increase the number of blooms.
Independent on Saturday