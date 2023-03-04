Built to engineer a city

Our picture of old Durban this week continues to look at the city’s own buildings, this week the City Engineer’s Department on 166 Old Fort Road, today KE Masinga Road. It’s in front of the City Estates building we featured last week and was built around the same time and in the same style.

Pulled from Independent Archive, the April 29, 1964, caption reads: “The imposing building on Old Fort Road housing the City Engineer’s Department has brought under one roof the many divisions and sections of the department. Before the building was erected to form the nucleus of the municipal centre, the department was housed in assorted buildings scattered around the city.”