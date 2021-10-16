Durban legend... from bikes to boards

The old picture this week was posted by Nik Duxbury on the Facebook Page Durban Down Memory Lane with the caption: “A well known landmark in Durban in the late ’70s, bikers will remember”. At the bottom of Brickhill Road (today Sylvester Ntuli) on the sea side, just before the intersection with Pine Street, the business was known as Killerbys, and had Durban’s Honda dealership at the time, being a magnet for Honda enthusiasts from as far afield as Port Shepstone and Greytown.

Many certainly did have memories, with stories of buying their first bike for R5 000, to insights into some of South Africa’s racing greats, and a good few friendly debates in between. The building in Sylvester Ntuli Road today. Shelley Kjonstad/African News Agency(ANA) Journalist Trevor Bruce, who ran the news desk of the Independent on Saturday for many years, and a keen biker himself, remembers the shop well. “It was subsequently taken over and called Durban Marine and Suzuki, run by the late Russell Davidson who also owned the Parade Hotel where the Magoo’s bombing took place,” he said. “Honda then moved to new premises in Pine Street, called Supercycle, owned by the famous Woolley brothers, Keith and Dave. The latter was a top bike rider and went on to claim multiple South African titles.”