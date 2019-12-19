Sean Westbrook, from the Bluff, took a five-day drive from Durban to Cape Town to determine the feasibility of an electric car on South African roads.
“When we saw the load shedding coming, my wife asked me, ‘Are you going to cancel?’” said Westbrook. “I said no because if we can get to Cape Town on time without any issues along the way during Stage 6 load shedding, then we would have proved that sustainable travel via electric vehicle is possible.”
Westbrook, an executive at a pharmaceutical group, belongs to a small association of electric car enthusiasts who are trying to get more people to lower their carbon footprint.
He had been planning the trip for four months and last Saturday, Westbrook, his wife Kerry, daughter Alley, 13, and son Kade, 11, all got into his BMW i3 (2017). It is a fully electric car, equipped with a 126kW electric engine and drives at 149km/* . It cost more than R500000, but he argued that its low maintenance and its zero-emission rate counter the high price tag.