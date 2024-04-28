Pawty royalty crowned pet of the month

Durban — Meet the winner and finalists in the second Independent on Saturday Pet of the Month competition, 10-year-old English bulldog Rebella from Malvern, who wins a R500 voucher from Petzone.

How to enter: Snap a photo of your pet showing its unique personality, with a sentence telling us why he or she is so special to you. Add your name, your pet’s name, breed, age and area. Email it to [email protected] Winners get a R500 voucher from Petzone.