Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLIndependent on SaturdayNewsWorldSportOpinionArtsBehind The News
Independent Online | Ios
Search IOL
IOLIndependent on SaturdayNewsWorldSportOpinionArtsBehind The News
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL PropertyDigi Mags
Independent Online

Sunday, April 28, 2024

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by location

Pawty royalty crowned pet of the month

The winner of the second Independent on Saturday Pet of the Month competition is Rebella, a 10-year-old English bulldog who lives in Malvern, Durban. Rebella’s Mom says: ‘This is my princess Rebella, she loves to pawty. She is loveable and loves to be treated like royalty. Rebella is the heart and sunshine of our home.’

The winner of the second Independent on Saturday Pet of the Month competition is Rebella, a 10-year-old English bulldog who lives in Malvern, Durban. Rebella’s Mom says: ‘This is my princess Rebella, she loves to pawty. She is loveable and loves to be treated like royalty. Rebella is the heart and sunshine of our home.’

Published 1h ago

Share

Durban — Meet the winner and finalists in the second Independent on Saturday Pet of the Month competition, 10-year-old English bulldog Rebella from Malvern, who wins a R500 voucher from Petzone.

How to enter: Snap a photo of your pet showing its unique personality, with a sentence telling us why he or she is so special to you. Add your name, your pet’s name, breed, age and area. Email it to [email protected] Winners get a R500 voucher from Petzone.

Competition rules: The competition is open to all pets and only one picture may be submitted. Employees of Independent Media, the sponsor, their advertising agencies and their immediate families may not enter. The Editor’s decision is final and no correspondence will be entered into. The Independent on Saturday Pet of the Month page will appear on the last Saturday of every month. Entries for the May 25 competition close on May 20. The competition will run until February 2025. An independent panel of judges will select the Pet of the Month. Because of space constraints, not all pictures will be published in the newspaper. However, every pet will be considered and all entries will be published on the Independent on Saturday’s Facebook page.

Snuggly Wafer is a crossbreed rescue from Isipingo, and is 2 years old.
Curious Oreo is a 2-year-old mixed breed from Woodlands, Durban.
Regal Bella is a 15-month-old Himalayan Persian who lives in Verulam.
Gorgeous Cocker Spaniel Jessie is 5 years old and lives in Shelly Beach on the South Coast.
K Boo is an 8-year-old miniature Yorkshire terrier from the Bluff area.
Perky Rubble is a 7-year-old budgie from Chatsworth.
Pyper, a 5-year-old ball python, shows off his camo at home in Phoenix.
Her name says it all: Fluffy Mellow, a long haired domestic, Pinetown.
Well, hello, Dolly! This bundle of energy is an 8-year-old Yorkshire Terrier who lives in Pennington on the South Coast.
Rex-E is a 2-and-a-half-year-old bearded dragon, Durban North.
The magnificently-coloured Zara, an eclectus parrot, is 3 years old and lives in Chatsworth.

Independent on Saturday

Related Topics:

Animals