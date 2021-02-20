Quotes of the week

“Look, for four years, all that's been in the news is Trump. The next four years, I want to make sure all the news is the American people. I'm tired of talking about Trump." – US President Joe Biden on a CNN town hall.

“I regard this as starting my career all over again. I have a deep hunger to earn the respect of my new teammates. I am happy to prove myself all over again in what I see as a great move for my career.” – Newly revealed Shark, Springbok captain Siya Kolisi.

Apple is making a "small change to its syringe emoji that removes the drops of blood" to make it “more appropriate to represent Covid-19 vaccination”. – Jeremy Burge, the chief emoji officer of Emojipedia.

“It was not easy going, it was challenging.” – 90-year-old Fran Goodman describes her 9.6km there-and-back walk in a snow storm that dumped half a metre of snow in Seattle to make her long-awaited appointment for her first Covid vaccine. She arrived just 5 minutes late.

“All credit to members for electing me and making that history, but the bottom line is that if I want to really make Africa and women proud I have to produce results, and that’s where my mind is at now.” – Nigerian economist Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on her historic appointment as the first female and first African director-general of the World Trade Organization.