Ride through Durban’s past

Durban — There’s something wonderful about travelling by bus, especially when it has an open top, the weather is glorious and you get to watch the world go by. Winners of the Independent on Saturday Then and Now bus tour competition got to experience exactly that as they joined the editor and his team for a ride through Durban on Thursday.

They boarded the Ricksha bus at the Durban Tourism office in North Beach for a relaxing three-hour trip that took in the sights and sounds of places brought to life through our popular weekly feature, Then and Now. The charming tour guide, Khetha Mkhize, kept the passengers informed with his superb knowledge of historic sites and landmark buildings, which many of the locals weren’t aware of. Sandra Reddy, who has been reading the Independent on Saturday for as long as she can remember, said she appreciated the opportunity to be on the tour.

“Even though I have grown up in Durban, most of the information is new to me. This is a wonderful opportunity and I’ve learnt so much from being on this bus ride. It’s amazing to see the progress we’ve made over the years,” said Reddy. She said she enjoyed reading the newspaper even more now that she had retired. “I can keep up to date with news and entertainment,” said Reddy. Alan Gangasagar, a former Independent Newspapers employee who used to work in the publishing department and owns a coachline company, said he was “second-time lucky” as it was his second trip on the bus.

Gangasagar said he had been a subscriber since 1988, when the Independent on Saturday was launched. He said he loved reading the Then and Now column. “Last year, I won a bus tour trip with the Independent on Saturday which focused on the harbour. It brought back memories. It was interesting to see how the buildings have been renovated, and the tour guide provided us with information. I appreciate all that the tourism department has done for us,” he said. Gangasagar had brought his niece, Shiara Sharanund, with him on the tour. She said it was a great way for her to enjoy a break from her BSc in biological science studies at the University of KwaZulu-Natal.

“I loved the tour because it was a chance for me to learn about the city while enjoying a break from my first year at university,” she said. Seelan Chetty also enjoyed the trip. “I have read the paper for over 10 years. The bus ride was fun because I got to see the city and enjoy its scenery from a different angle. When I’m driving or walking on the street, I don’t get to focus on the beauty of the buildings as I got to do today,” he said.

Independent on Saturday editor Zoubair Ayoob said the height of the bus provided a different perspective of the city’s landmarks and views, even to those familiar with them. “The bus tour is a great way for the Independent on Saturday to give something back to its loyal readers, especially those fond of the Then and Now articles,” he said. Ayoob encouraged readers to send in suggestions for places of interest to be featured in future articles. Send these to [email protected].